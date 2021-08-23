Tuesday Tips

Troll Peninsula is Anita Chambers' best bet for Tuesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Troll Peninsula can take a starring role at Newbury's evening meeting in the BetVictor Proud Sponsors Of Newbury Handicap.

Roger Varian's charge will be having just his fourth career start as he has a first run in handicap company, with his initial mark of 88 looking a tempting proposition.

A Karakontie half-brother to Group-placed runner Cardini, he cost a relatively cheap $60,000 at Keeneland back in 2017 - and while connections have seemingly toyed with selling him on in the meantime, they withdrew him from three horses-in-training sales last year.

The four-year-old is entered at Tattersalls again next month, and victory in this race would certainly enhance his price should he go through the ring.

Troll Peninsula has won two of his three races so far, prevailing by a short head on the turf at the end of last year before looking altogether more impressive on the all-weather at Kempton back in March.

He defied a penalty in fine style on that occasion, seeing out a mile well to show some decent acceleration and coast home by three and a half lengths.

The fact he has been off the track since then is not ideal, but he looked to have a touch of class that day - and a decent run here would forward his already reasonable claims for a crack at next month's Cambridgeshire, for which he is a 16-1 chance.

Varian could also be on the mark with Nine Tales in the BetVictor Handicap.

Twice a winner earlier in the season at Haydock and Salisbury, he was a beaten favourite last time out on the all-weather.

Nine Tales is unbeaten on turf, though, and could defy top-weight.

All eyes will be on Albasheer as he returns to action in the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes at Salisbury.

An impressive winner of a Doncaster maiden on his racecourse bow last July, Albasheer ran a fine race in the Champagne Stakes back on Town Moor, beaten just a length in second behind the useful Chindit.

His lack of experience did not help, but Owen Burrows still felt he was worth a try in the Dewhurst, where he was certainly not disgraced in sixth behind St Mark's Basilica, just over four lengths adrift of one of the leading three-year-old lights this term.

Albasheer had his Classic aspirations ended by an early-season setback - and while he has to concede race fitness to his rivals, the Shamardal colt's class can prevail.

Revoquable should make it third time lucky in the IRE Incentive Scheme Restricted Maiden Stakes at Musselburgh.

Tim Easterby enjoyed a brilliant time at York's Ebor meeting, and this Pastoral Pursuits colt can keep up the good run of form after taking a step forward to finish second last time out.

Ephrata let down her supporters at Ascot recently but can make amends in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Yarmouth.

Down the field on her initial run, she was still sent off favourite at the second attempt but never looked like winning against two rivals with superior speed.

Moving up to a mile could be key here.

SELECTIONS

BANGOR: 1.40 Misty Mani, 2.10 Organdi, 2.40 Black Anthem, 3.10 Cenotice, 3.40 G'Day Aussie, 4.10 She's All In Gold,

BELLESTOWN: 4.20 Capitulation, 4.55 Prince Hector, 5.25 Talking Tough, 5.55 Miss Florentine, 6.25 Mr Pc, 6.55 Tide Of Time, 7.25 Cycladic, 7.55 True Destiny.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.50 Revoquable, 2.20 Jusumi, 2.50 Markazi, 3.20 No Civil Justice, 3.50 Mac Macarthy, 4.25 Arch Moon, 5.00 Triple Jaye.

NEWBURY: 4.40 Heredia, 5.15 Nine Tales, 5.45 TROLL PENINSULA (NAP), 6.15 Silks Dream, 6.45 Skytree, 7.15 Just Jacob.

SALISBURY: 4.30 Only The Brave, 5.05 Dark Swansong, 5.35 Commandment, 6.05 Albasheer, 6.35 Blow Your Horn, 7.05 Flying Standard, 7.35 Master Grey.

YARMOUTH: 1.00 Lady Amalthea, 1.30 Ephrata, 2.00 Gold Arch, 2.30 Lancero, 3.00 Yorkshire Pirlo, 3.30 Purple Power, 4.00 Amal, 4.35 Ask The Wind.

DOUBLE: Troll Peninsula and Revoquable.