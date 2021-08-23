Wednesday Tips

Cover Me is David Clough's best Wednesday bet and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Cover Name can put herself in the public eye with a breakthrough victory in the Millbry Hill Country Store Fillies' Novice Stakes at Catterick.

The daughter of Camacho represents eye-catching connections, in the colours of the canny Nick Bradley Racing syndicate and under the care of Grant Tuer - who continues to have an excellent season, from his North Yorkshire yard.

Tuer has been a revelation this year, and his string remains in fine form.

Cover Name has yet to contribute to her trainer's impressive winning tally - but having switched from another up-and-coming yard after her runner-up effort on debut at the end of June, she filled the same spot for Tuer.

She outran big odds on the first occasion at Brighton and then, last month, was just outpointed by the useful Entwistle over this course and distance.

Having therefore got her eye in, she has a fine opportunity to help Tuer and jockey Sam James keep up their good work together.

Tuer has good prospects too, in partnership with 5lb claimer Pierre-Louis Jamin and Restless Endeavour in the Fascination By Cherished Handicap.

Restless Endeavour was a course-and-distance winner last summer, and is significantly improved since then.

The Dandy Man filly has won four times since joining Tuer last year, and has run consistently well on several other occasions on her advance up the ratings by almost a stone.

She ran well enough in a decent race at Newmarket last time to suggest she can cope with her career-high mark - and Tuer may well have found the right opportunity for her to prove it here.

Elsewhere on the card, Michael Dods' Motawaazy bids to play up his winnings under a penalty from the top of the weights in the division one of the racingtv.com Handicap.

Motawaazy stayed on very well over this six-furlong trip to win at Carlisle last week.

The five-year-old retains his cheekpieces - and with Tom Eaves replacing Ben Curtis, it is easy to anticipate a bold bid from the front from a gelding who has already proved he stays further.

Musselburgh also stages an afternoon card, and there could be a trainer to follow there as well.

Rebecca Menzies does not mind a jaunt up the A1 to Scotland from her County Durham base - and Wynford can make it worthwhile in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap.

The eight-year-old is a winner over hurdles at up to almost three miles, so this two-mile-two-furlong test holds no stamina fears.

Wynford has won three of his last four races, across the codes, since the start of last month - and was beaten just a neck into second on the other occasion over an extended two miles at Carlisle.

He has returned to form with a vengeance since joining Menzies this summer, and in his current mood could well take some stopping once he gathers his usual late momentum from off the pace.

Menzies' Major Snugfit does not quite have the same ability or stamina reserves displayed in the same colours, in the dim and distant past, by Mr Snugfit - runner-up to shock winner Last Suspect in the 1985 Grand National.

But he should be untroubled nonetheless by an extended mile and a half round here, in the 100% Racing TV Profits Back To Racing Classified Selling Stakes.

A narrow winner at this same level two starts ago, and a non-stayer back over hurdles since, Major Snugfit is up only 2lb for last month's Beverley victory and may just be able to eke out another modest success from the top of the weights for his trainer and jockey Paul Mulrennan.

Away from the turf, there are three all-weather meetings in Britain - and the best investment may have to wait until the penultimate race on the evening card at Kempton.

The feature Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap is a qualifier for the London Middle Distance Series, and Zikany can enter the reckoning on his return to the Polytrack after a Windsor success and two useful placed efforts at Newbury and Salisbury this summer.

SELECTIONS

BELLEWSTOWN: 4.10 Coulonces, 4.40 Malina Girl, 5.15 Ally Cay, 5.45 Cloak Of Darkness, 6.15 Good World, 6.45 Champagne Izzy, 7.15 Mater Matuta, 7.50 Kilmer.

CATTERICK: 1.00 Silky Wilkie, 1.30 Miracle Eagle, 2.00 Cobra Kai, 2.30 Restless Endeavour, 3.00 Motawaazy, 3.30 Quercus, 4.00 COVER NAME (NAP), 4.35 Medicine Jack.

KEMPTON: 5.55 Tollard Royal, 6.25 Golden Claim, 6.55 George Scott, 7.25 Hit The Heights, 8.00 Special Directory, 8.30 Zikany, 9.00 Ray Day.

LINGFIELD: 2.10 Fast Emma, 2.40 Belacqua, 3.10 Turn Back Time, 3.40 Business, 4.15 Devizes, 4.50 Breakaway, 5.25 Strike Me A Pose, 6.00 Sundayinmay.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.15 Animato, 1.45 Major Snugfit, 2.20 Volkova, 2.50 Primo's Comet, 3.20 Wynford, 3.50 The Weed Machine, 4.20 Rory.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.30 Prince Kendeux, 5.00 Ana Gold, 5.35 Sagittarius, 6.05 Bay Beret, 6.35 Vincenzo Coccotti, 7.05 Bell Heather, 7.35 Telekinetic, 8.10 Wow William.

DOUBLE: Wynford and Cover Name.