Thursday Tips

David Clough previews Thursday's action and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Lingfield stages the penultimate instalment of the inaugural William Hill Racing League, and Peerless can prove a class apart in the opening race for Team Swish.

Ed Walker's three-year-old returns from a near two-month break, with Saffie Osborne in the saddle again after partnering him to a course-and-distance victory here and then short-head runner-up spot at Bath.

The most recent of those runs came on firm ground, and the son of Kodiac is clearly in his element on a fast surface.

He is sure to have conditions in his favour therefore after a renewed dry spell of weather, back on Lingfield's turf track in the William Hill Free Or Four Racing League R25.

Osborne, whose 5lb claim is an invaluable asset, is currently third in the Racing League jockey standings and has been a leading light in Team Swish's challenge for the overall title.

Peerless appears well capable of a significant contribution too.

His victory here from ultra-consistent evergreen Stake Acclaim confirmed his continued improvement.

He won in April after a near six-month break, so his recent absence is no concern - and although up by more than a stone in the ratings this year, further progress appears likely.

Later on the card, Hong Kong Harry is another back from a break with a decidedly unexposed profile in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R28.

Richard Fahey's lightly-raced gelding has won four of just five career starts.

Hong Kong Harry was last seen completing a quick Ayr double in May, having previously won on both his racecourse debut at Redcar last October and his return from a four-and-a-half-month winter sabbatical in April.

His only defeat to date came when apparently failing to appreciate the now defunct Fibresand surface at Southwell in December.

He saved his most emphatic success for his most recent appearance, and there is no reason to anticipate he has reached his ceiling yet.

There is a seven-race afternoon card at Carlisle, where Rambuso Creek catches the eye in the Watch Racing TV Now EBF Novice Stakes.

Kevin Ryan's colt has been set a sensible task as he tries to break his duck at the second attempt.

The two-year-old made an encouraging start to his career when staying on well over this same trip to be denied by just a head at Pontefract early this month.

He outran his odds there to get so close to a more experienced winner, who has doubled his tally since, and on this similarly testing track he has obvious prospects of going one better.

In the racingtv.com Handicap, Brazen Bolt returns to the turf in search of a follow-up victory under a penalty after last week's Newcastle success.

John Quinn's gelding must carry top weight for his trouble but finished his race much more convincingly than he had previously and may just have belatedly got the hang of things after nine starts in all.

If so, this is a very feasible opportunity to prove the point.

On the all-weather at Chelmsford, Thunder Flash is another top weight who may have his modest rivals covered in the tote.co.uk Live Streaming Every UK Race Classified Stakes.

A course-and-distance winner two starts back, Ian Williams' four-year-old then appeared an unlucky loser when only runner-up under a penalty over two furlongs further at Wolverhampton.

He was a beaten odds-on favourite that day. But very little went right, and it will be no surprise to see him set the record straight here.

Sedgefield reopens its turnstiles after a summer hiatus, and Mister Chiang is an intriguing candidate to make a successful switch to the jumps code.

Formerly a decent fast-ground handicapper on the Flat for Mark Johnston, the five-year-old resurfaces for eye-catching connections as a Dr Richard Newland acquisition, to be ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, in the Roflow Dust & Fume Lev Ventilation Novices' Hurdle.

Gelded since he last ran almost two years ago, Mister Chiang is sure to be well-prepared for his new job and will have conditions to suit.

CARLISLE: 2.10 Star Shakeera, 2.40 Rambuso Creek, 3.15 Glinbury, 3.50 Grifter, 4.25 Brazen Bolt, 5.00 Broomy Law, 5.32 Hildenley.

CHELMSFORD: 1.45 Shahnaz, 2.20 Billie's Girl, 2.55 Thunder Flash, 3.30 Toussarok, 4.00 The Vegas Raider, 4.32 Barshaa, 5.05 Precious Plum.

FFOS LAS: 1.00 Therehegoes, 1.30 Hesperis, 2.00 Rampoldi Plan, 2.30 Tendentious, 3.05 Spirit Level, 3.40 Helian, 4.10 Social City.

LINGFIELD: 5.10 PEERLESS (NAP), 5.40 Marks Bear, 6.10 Mamillius, 6.40 Hong Kong Harry, 7.10 Witham River, 7.40 Corbulo.

SEDGEFIELD: 4.45 October Storm, 5.20 El Borracho, 5.50 Ali Star Bert, 6.20 Palixandre, 6.50 Socks Off, 7.20 Mister Chiang, 7.50 Follow Your Fire.

TIPPERARY: 4.15 Ardluasa, 4.50 History, 5.25 Nebo, 6.00 Loch Lein, 6.30 Dickiedooda, 7.00 Graduate Of Honour, 7.30 Chummie, 8.00 Hidden Land.

DOUBLE: Rambuso Creek and Peerless.