Friday Tips

Nick Robson has a tip for every race on Friday with the best bet running at Goodwood.

Country Pyle can build on an encouraging debut by winning the tote.co.uk Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Goodwood.

A half-sister to Coronation Cup winner Pyledriver, she represents the same connections but failed to make it to the track as a juvenile.

She made her debut at Newbury in July - and not much was really expected of her, given she was sent off at 14-1. But she defied those odds.

Despite showing anticipated signs of inexperience, she still travelled into contention stylishly, showing she has at least inherited some of her illustrious brother's ability.

In the closing stages she gave best to Princess Nadia, trained by John and Thady Gosden, a filly having her third start who has subsequently gone on to finish second in her opening handicap off a mark of 81.

There were so many positives to take out of Country Pyle's run, though, it will be disappointing if she fails to go one better.

An hour earlier, Splendent is another who can be expected to build on a promising debut in the tote.co.uk EBF Novice Stakes.

Paul and Oliver Cole's two-year-old vastly outran big odds to get closest to two well-touted colts from powerhouse yards when finishing a respectable distance adrift of the principals but nonetheless with great credit on his racecourse introduction at Newmarket this month.

Splendent does not yet have the fancy entries of those ahead of him that day, but provided encouragement that he should have scope to win a race of this nature and plenty more too.

Platinumcard can continue his rapid progression on the Flat in the Phoenix Utilities Ltd Lanark Silver Bell Handicap at Hamilton.

The Keith Dalgleish-trained six-year-old began life in bumpers before a few spins over hurdles, but there was little sign of what was to come.

His Flat debut was unremarkable, and he was a well beaten 100-1 shot, but next time out he was an easy winner at Hamilton at 80-1.

That was in late June - and while he was third next time out at Leicester, he has since won twice at Ayr and once more at Hamilton.

This is his toughest task to date, but it will take a good one to beat him.

Sweet Believer is another top weight, at shorter odds, who should have her rivals covered in the British Stallions EBF Fillies' Handicap, while Havanago is of interest in the PDM Buildbase Scotland Handicap.

Iain Jardine's gelding was a narrow winner at Ayr this month but is up just 3lb for his trouble so has been given a fair chance to follow up on his favoured good ground.

Charlie Appleby's Silk Romance should be difficult to beat in the MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Fillies' Novice Stakes at Newmarket.

She made a promising debut when second to Tinderbox at Kempton, having been slowly away before making eyecatching progress.

Group-race targets are likely to be off the agenda should she fail to go one better.

Later on the card, Razzle Dazzle is another juvenile with plenty to recommend him after just one start to date.

Richard Hannon's colt gave his hugely expensive fellow debutant Hafit a minor scare when beaten half a length over this same course and distance three weeks ago.

Razzle Dazzle did not go down without a fight, and was almost four lengths clear of the remaining runners. His high-profile connections can have high hopes of victory at the second attempt in the MansionBet Watch And Bet British EBF Novice Stakes.

Archie Watson has an interesting new recruit running at Ffos Las in the shape of French Rose in the Bubble Plunge Ltd Maiden Stakes.

She has shown ability in France for Henri-Alex Pantall and has been awarded a BHA mark of 81 - but Watson fancies his chance of winning a maiden first.

The Curragh stages a classy evening card, with the unbeaten Sacred Bridge among the star attractions in a strong renewal of the Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes.

It is two years since Pierre Lapin began his career in similar vein, with back-to-back juvenile wins - and little has gone right since, with no further success in five subsequent attempts.

He was sent off second-favourite, however, in the Group One Commonwealth Cup on his 2020 return at Royal Ascot.

Pierre Lapin was gelded at the end of that fruitless campaign, and left Roger Varian's yard this summer to join the highly-capable Ado McGuinness.

He made an encouraging start in his new surroundings when third at Naas last month - and as one of five contenders for his canny trainer in the valuable Paddy Power Irish Cambridgeshire, he could be very dangerous up to a mile for the first time on ground forecast to suit him.

CURRAGH: 4.15 Sweden, 4.45 She's Trouble, 5.15 Emaniya, 5.45 Sacred Bridge, 6.15 Dandyville, 6.45 Pierre Lapin, 7.15 Malayan, 7.45 Brosna Empress.

DOWN ROYAL: 3.55 Realist, 4.25 Aubretia, 5.00 Lusis Naturea, 5.30 Skippin Court, 6.00 Go Another One, 6.30 Final Orders, 7.00 Fanoir.

FFOS LAS: 1.20 Gangway, 1.55 Dirtyoldtown, 2.30 Julie Johnston, 3.05 Triple Nickle, 3.40 French Rose, 4.10 Asjad, 4.40 Ocean Reach.

GOODWOOD: 4.53 Red Alert, 5.23 Splendent, 5.53 Dance To Paris, 6.23 COUNTRY PYLE (NAP) , 6.53 Dalanijujo, 7.23 Firenze Rosa.

HAMILTON: 4.35 Kentucky Rose, 5.10 Thunder Legend, 5.40 Havana Go, 6.10 Sweet Believer, 6.40 Platinumcard, 7.10 Millie The Minx, 7.40 Glorious Rio.

NEWMARKET: 1.10 Silk Romance, 1.45 Allerby, 2.20 Razzle Dazzle, 2.55 Tasfeeq, 3.30 Tyson Fury, 4.00 Mille Miglia, 4.30 Cairn Island.

THIRSK: 1.00 Outsmart, 1.30 Oppressive, 2.05 Toronto, 2.40 Rathbone, 3.15 Mossbawn, 3.50 Northbound, 4.20 Thread Count.

DOUBLE: Country Pyle and Silk Romance.