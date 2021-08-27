Saturday Tips

Chindit is Anita Chambers' best Saturday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Chindit has been mixing it with the best this term, but a drop to Group Two level in the tote Celebration Mile should see him return to winning form.

The three-year-old was a narrow winner of the Greenham Stakes on his first outing this term, having been among last year's leading juveniles for Richard Hannon.

He went on to have a crack at the 2000 Guineas, finishing a creditable fifth to the admirable Poetic Flare, with that rival again proving too good in the St James's Palace at Royal Ascot, where Chindit was again fifth.

Poetic Flare was again in front on Chindit's latest outing in the Prix Jacques le Marois, where Palace Pier came out on top, but Hannon's charge ran another decent race to be fifth again.

While Benbatl carries Group One form in this mile heat, the conditions of the race give Chindit the edge on the numbers, and the fact he also has the fitness edge over his older rival makes him an appealing prospect.

Daneh is worth another try in Group Three company, in the tote Prestige Stakes.

Simon and Ed Crisford's charge boasts a fine pedigree as a daughter of Dubawi out of dual Group One winner Rizeena - and she made quite a splash on her racecourse bow when hacking up by four and a half lengths at Kempton.

The second and third from that race have subsequently won to give the form some added weight, and Daneh herself was placed on her first attempt at Group Three level in France this month.

Not beaten far by a fine yardstick in Oscula, Daneh could not make up lost ground after a slow start - but she should be wiser for the experience.

Juan De Montalban is an interesting contender for the tote March Stakes.

Trained by Andrew Balding as a juvenile, the Lope De Vega colt won one of his three outings in 2020 and returned with a handicap success at Sandown in April before switching to Italy for a crack at the Derby Italiano.

He finished second at Cappanelle in that event and has returned to Britain, now in the care of David O'Meara, and he could have claims stepping up in distance.

Judicial can regain his William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes on the Westwood.

The popular nine-year-old took the five-furlong Listed prize a couple of years ago - and after getting his head back in front again at Chester last time, his confidence should be riding high.

He beat the re-opposing Dakota Gold by two lengths that day off level weights - and while he will be conceding upwards of 3lb all round this time, he can be relied upon to put his best foot forward.

Barn Owl should enjoy a return to better ground in the opening William Hill Silver Cup Handicap.

He missed a couple of engagements because of easy conditions, but connections opted to run despite ease in the Ripon ground last time, so his two-and-a-half-length defeat can be upgraded.

Group Three honours are on offer at Windsor, with Bangkok favoured to defy top weight in the Sytner BMW Sunningdale & Maidenhead Winter Hill Stakes.

The five-year-old secured his first turf win in more than two years when edging a thrilling finish to the York Stakes in July - and although he must concede weight to three rivals here, a similar effort may be good enough in a race that does not look particularly strong.

Domino Darling hit the bar at York last week but can make a quick return pay in the Sytner BMW Sunningdale & Maidenhead August Stakes.

Beaten just a nose in the Galtres Stakes, Domino Darling looks to have a race like this in her.

Tabdeed was another who fell marginally short last time, with compensation on the cards in the Close Brothers Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket.

The six-year-old was beaten a total of a neck in third in the Hackwood Stakes, and a slight dip to Listed company should see him back in the winner's enclosure.

Live Your Dream missed the Ebor cut by one last week and is an obvious choice in the Close Brothers Asset Management Handicap.

He was the ante-post favourite for the York event after making huge strides in winning three of his four outings so far this term.

Successful over this 14 furlongs last month, he is expected to follow up - even off his increased mark of 101.

SELECTIONS

BEVERLEY: 2.05 Barn Owl, 2.40 Risk Averse, 3.15 Judicial, 3.50 Dark Shot, 4.25 Tangled, 5.00 Fireworks, 5.30 Feel The Thunder.

CARTMEL: 2.50 Gripper, 3.25 Timetoroe, 4.00 Check My Pulse, 4.35 More Buck's, 5.15 Dee Star, 5.50 Alqamar, 6.20 Hungry Tiger.

GOODWOOD: 1.15 Stylish Icon, 1.50 Daneh, 2.25 Persuasion, 3.00 Juan De Montalban, 3.35 CHINDIT (NAP), 4.10 General Lee, 4.45 Orin Swift.

NAVAN: 1.00 Siesta Beach, 1.30 HMS Endeavour, 2.00 Arch Enemy, 2.32 Obtain, 3.07 Moracana, 3.42 Court Of Appeal, 4.15 Many Words, 4.50 Dollar Value.

NEWMARKET: 2.10 Superstar Dj, 2.45 Tabdeed, 3.20 Aquaman, 3.55 Live Your Dream, 4.30 Geremia, 5.05 Mustazeed, 5.25 Secrretinthepark.

REDCAR: 4.05 Menin Gate, 4.40 Van Zant, 5.10 Rum Going On, 5.40 Reel Rosie, 6.10 Irish Admiral, 6.45 Fleetwood Pier, 7.15 Fossos, 7.45 Moliwood.

WINDSOR: 4.20 Lethal Blast, 4.55 Sherdil, 5.25 Top Breeze, 6.00 Domino Darling, 6.30 Bangkok, 7.00 Sun Festival, 7.30 Lisdarragh.

DOUBLE: Chindit and Daneh.