Sunday Tips

Toro Strike is Anita Chambers' best bet for Sunday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Toro Strike can go one place better than last year in the Weatherbys Hamilton Supreme Stakes at Goodwood.

Richard Fahey's charge went down by just a neck to Happy Romance in the seven-furlong contest in 2020 after making progress throughout the campaign, rounding off with an unplaced run in the Prix de la Foret in Paris where the heavy ground went against him.

A crack at Group One level was perhaps a bit of a stretch, but he again looked a classy contender on his return at Thirsk in April, finishing with real purpose after finding a hot early pace a bit of an ask.

That victory saw his mark maintained at 110, but Toro Strike has been dropped 2lb in the interim after twice being beaten by Kinross, firstly at Haydock and then at Goodwood last month.

He certainly was not disgraced in the Lennox on the second occasion, beaten just over three lengths in sixth on ground that again was too testing for him.

With quicker conditions in prospect here, Toro Strike can find his stride again and secure a first Group Three victory.

Toro Strike races in the Al Shaqab colours - ones that have every chance of a double with Shabbab in the tote EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes.

Trained by Richard Hannon, the Zelzal colt should have learned plenty for his debut fourth at Ffos Las and can put the experience to good use.

Motagally can arrest a slightly disappointing run of results in the tote.co.uk Handicap.

Charlie Hills' charge has yet to make his mark in Listed and conditions company so far this term, with unsuitably soft ground preventing him from running on a couple of occasions too.

Fourth at Listed level back in May, he has since disappointed twice in conditions events, firstly when second behind veteran Caspian Prince at Beverley before another old boy got the better of him at Nottingham in Danzeno.

The way he was staying on over five furlongs on that latter occasion suggests he might be worth a try back at six furlongs - a trip he has triumphed over previously.

The handicapper has eased him 3lb to a new mark of 98 and Motagally can take advantage.

User Kindly has a top-drawer pedigree as he hails from the family of Bill Gredley's supermare User Friendly.

He makes his debut in the EBF Future Stayers Novice Stakes at Yarmouth.

Oh So Woke threw away any chance at the start on her most recent outing so should not be ruled out of the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap.

Her jockey reported she stumbled coming out of the stalls at Catterick that day and he was not too hard on her when it became clear her chance had gone, so it is probably better to judge her on a previous victory at Chepstow.

That one-length victory demonstrated her determination and a return to that sort of form would be good enough in this.

Bond Power is the pick in the Celebrating The Life Of Joe Rowntree Nursery Handicap at Beverley.

He has shown some ability in three starts to date, finishing second, third and fourth, although perhaps not progressing as quickly as connections might have hoped.

However, he has been gelded since his latest run at York and that factor combined with a switch to handicap company can see him get off the mark on the Westwood.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 1.55 Choirmaster, 2.30 Bond Power, 3.05 Casilli, 3.40 Just For Yuse, 4.15 Le Bayou, 4.50 Arnold, 5.20 Zoom Star.

GOODWOOD: 1.45 Magical Dragon, 2.15 Motagally 2.50 Shabbab, 3.25 Capla Knight, 4.00 TORO STRIKE (NAP), 4.35 Sir Rumi, 5.10 Maytal.

YARMOUTH: 1.30 Mystic Dragon, 2.05 Finest Sound, 2.40 User Kindly, 3.15 Banshee, 3.50 Graystone, 4.25 Oh So Woke, 5.00 Morty.

DOUBLE: Toro Strike and Motagally.