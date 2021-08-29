Monday's Tips

Keith Hamer previews Monday's meetings in the UK with his best bet running at Ripon.

Kettle Hill can build on a promising comeback run five weeks ago to land the spoils in the Ripon Rowels Handicap at the North Yorkshire track.

The lightly-raced four-year-old was returning after being off the track for three months when failing by only a head to peg back Garden Oasis at York.

It was an eye-catching effort by the William Haggas-trained gelding, who was sent off the 3-1 favourite despite possibly needing the run.

That will have done Kettle Hill good, and there seems sure to be more improvement to come because he has only had the five races.

Taj Alriyadh can take his 100 per cent record to four in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy.

The two-year-old colt, by impressive young sire Mehmas, has been brought along steadily by trainer Karl Burke. Now, after two wins at Catterick and one over this course and distance, Taj Alriyadh steps up to Listed company.

He is obviously well thought of at home, beause he holds an early-closing entry in the Group Two Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury next month.

Howzer Black was just touched off at Hamilton last time out but can make amends in the Billy Nevett Memorial Handicap.

Ironically, the Keith Dalgleish-trained five-year-old was collared close home by stablemate Platinumcard and beaten a neck.

Howzer Black was 33-1 on that occasion, with the winner a 5-1 shot. The former is certain to go off at much shorter odds this time and can reward punters with success.

Titan Rock can go one better in the Stanley Wootton Handicap at Epsom after a narrow defeat at Chester.

It was only in the dying strides that the John Quinn-trained three-year-old was edged out by Fools Rush In. That was over seven and a half furlongs, and this slightly shorter trip should be in his favour.

A drop in trip can reap its reward too for Thunder Lily in the IRE-Incentive It Pays To Buy Irish Fillies' Handicap at Chepstow.

Seamus Durack's filly found the mile and a quarter at Sandown taxed her stamina too much as she faded in the final furlong to finish third behind Arenas Del Tiempo.

Charming Kid made an encouraging return after 177 days off the track when runner-up at Lingfield three weeks ago and has a great chance of recording a second career win in the St Leger On Sky Sports Racing Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The five-year-old, trained by Dean Ivory, raced too freely in front on his comeback and had nothing left in the last of the five furlongs.

With the freshness now out of him, Charming Kid can see out the minimum trip at Dunstall Park.

CARTMEL: 2.20 Bardenstown Lad, 2.55 Native Fighter, 3.30 Ming Dynasty, 4.05 Dressedforsuccess, 4.45 Minella Trump, 5.20 Forever Forward, 5.55 Watching Brief.

CHEPSTOW: 2.15 Sapphire's Moon, 2.50 Airshow, 3.25 Bounty Pursuit, 4.00 Thunder Lily, 4.35 Pavlodar, 5.05 Spanish Star.

DOWNPATRICK: 1.10 Hurricane Georgie, 1.40 Ardhill, 2.10 Gateau De Miel, 2.45 City Limits, 3.20 Corran Cross, 3.55 Rippon Lodge, 4.30 Call Me Jim.

EPSOM: 2.00 Beautiful Surprise, 2.35 Secret Handsheikh, 3.10 Titan Rock, 3.45 Great Esteem, 4.20 Patient Dream, 4.55 Chase The Dollar, 5.30 Poet's Magic.

RIPON: 1.20 Summer Secrets, 1.55 Tarnhelm, 2.30 Howzer Black, 3.05 Taj Alriyadh, 3.40 KETTLE HILL (NAP), 4.15 Pride Of Priory, 4.50 My Brother Mike.

ROSCOMMON: 4.10 Tuwaiq, 4.40 Punakha, 5.10 Faraah, 5.45 Dande, 6.15 Flying Scotsman, 6.45 Wajaaha, 7.15 Rollet, 7.45 Too Bright.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.00 Youllovemewheniwin, 1.30 Prop Forward, 2.05 Crocodile Power, 2.40 Nezar, 3.15 Charming Kid, 3.50 Enraged, 4.25 Tazaman.

DOUBLE: Kettle Hill and Taj Alriyadh.