Lavender's Blue is big hit for ABBA maestro at Goodwood

Lavender's Blue put in a career-best performance for a surprise victory at the chief expense of Benbatl in the tote Celebration Mile at Goodwood.

The only mare in the Group Two field was sent off at 20-1 after running with credit but no success in her last three attempts in classy company against her own sex, since striking at Listed level back in April.

Amanda Perrett's five-year-old showed great tenacity under Rob Hornby to collar multiple Group One and Group Two winner Benbatl and win by a short-head from Saeed bin Suroor's favourite, who was returning from a near year-long absence.

Perrett, based at nearby Pulborough, last trained the winner of this race 19 years ago with Tillerman - while Lavender's Blue was scoring in the colours of owner-breeder Benny Andersson, of ABBA fame.

The winning trainer said: "She's really deserved that, because we've set her some stiff tasks the last few times.

"The fillies' division is really strong this year, and that is why we weren't too worried about taking on the opposite sex today.

"Her Group Two win has been long overdue, so I'm just really glad to get it done.

"Her form is very strong. She's very consistent, she loves top of the ground - and if you look at her three-year-old form, she was mixing it with Oaks fillies, so she deserved a big one.

"We just need to finish it off now by winning the Sun Chariot, which is where she'll go next at Newmarket, and we'll hope for fast ground."

Elsewhere on Goodwood's Saturday card, there were Group Three wins for Dancing King and Mise En Scene.

The latter maintained her unbeaten record against her fellow juveniles in the tote Prestige Stakes, providing trainer James Ferguson with the first Group-race success of his career.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy just hauled back favourite Daneh to win by a length as 7-1 shot Mise En Scene doubled her career tally after a debut success at Haydock last month.

Ferguson said: "It feels brilliant. We've always really liked her at home - and to get her from (owner) Sheikh Fahad (al Thani) was a real honour, given her pedigree.

"She looks like she'll make a really nice three/four-year-old but just came to hand ready for Haydock - and she was impressive there."

Coral were suitably impressed and introduced the winner into next year's 1000 Guineas betting at 16-1, while Betfair make her an 8-1 chance (from 33s) for the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket in October.

Newmarket trainer Ferguson added: "I knew at home she'd taken a step forward for her first run, and it was great to see her finish out.

"I'll have to talk to the team - Sheikh Fahad, Oisin and David Redvers (racing manager) - before making a plan, but the Fillies' Mile looks an option.

"She's obviously the best I've had."

Trainer Mark Johnston won the tote March Stakes for the third year in succession when Dancing King made all the running under Joe Fanning to deny odds-on favourite Nagano by a head.

The 100-30 shot was following in the winning hoofprints here of illustrious stablemates, the two half-brothers Sir Ron Priestley and Subjectivist.

Solid Stone was also a Group Three winner on Saturday, for trainer Sir Michael Stoute and jockey Richard Kingscote in the Sytner BMW Sunningdale & Maidenhead Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor.

Kingscote was at his best with an exemplary front-running ride as the five-year-old beat favourite Fancy Man by three-quarters of a length in just a four-strong field to record an eighth victory in the race for Stoute.

Teona took the Listed August Stakes for Roger Varian and Ray Dawson - easily accounting for her seven rivals by almost four lengths from veteran Desert Encounter, winner of the same race in 2018 and the Winter Hill two years ago.

Tis Marvellous was a Listed winner as well, in the William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes for Paul Hanagan and Clive Cox.

The consistent seven-year-old arrived from off the pace to win at 7-1 by three and three-quarter lengths from Justanotherbottle.

Hanagan said: "He was an absolute pleasure to ride - he did it quite easily, (and) he was very straightforward.

"He seemed to relish the hill - he hit that rising ground and really stretched away.

"It was just an easy steering job, all down to the horse.

"It's a race I've never won as well - I've had to wait until I'm 40 years old to win it, so I'm chuffed to bits."

A relatively quiet Sunday was a notable one for trainer Richard Fahey, with the victory of Toro Strike in the Weatherbys Hamilton Supreme Stakes at Goodwood meaning the North Yorkshire handler was reaching 100 winners for the 14th year in a row.

The Breeders' Cup could be on the agenda for the Al Shaqab Racing-owned colt.