Tuesday's Tips

Recon Mission can sparkle again as he returns to Epsom for the Terry Mills Handicap.

The five-year-old was successful over the minimum trip on the Downs back in April, when he lined up on a mark of 84 - the same perch on which he currently sits.

Recon Mission then had a shot at the Dash back at Epsom in June and he was not disgraced in sixth, beaten three lengths in a typical blanket finish to what is always an ultra-competitive contest.

He has also been thereabouts in three subsequent starts, not being able to make the frame but equally not being too far behind the leaders, most recently when fifth at Sandown just over a week ago.

Those defeats have helped Tony Carroll's charge drop back down the ratings a bit, and he can take full advantage here.

Great Havana made a winning start in handicap company at Ffos Las in mid-August, and can keep up the good work for Andrew Balding.

Out of luck in three novice starts, the move to handicapping proved ideal as he triumphed from a mark of 67, showing plenty of gumption to fend off challengers on either side under a fine ride from David Probert.

Great Havana has been raised 4lb for that victory, but it might not be enough to stop him in the Chantilly Nursery Handicap.

Arthur's Victory has a fine chance to bring up his hat-trick in the John Akehurst Handicap.

The switch to handicaps soon paid dividends for Joseph Parr's filly when she struck at the second attempt in this company over Epsom's course and distance at the end of last month.

She has since doubled her tally at Wolverhampton, arriving just in time to justify joint-favouritism by a neck.

Arthur's Victory and 5lb claimer Harry Burns are clearly getting on well, and they may not be done yet after just a 3lb rise in the ratings for their latest success.

Briardale boasts a decent record at Ripon, and can further enhance his statistics in the attheraces.com City Of Ripon Handicap.

He has had his last three outings at the North Yorkshire venue, with a win sandwiched by a fifth and a third.

The nine-year-old made every yard in victory, but similar front-running tactics did not pay off last time as he dropped away at the finish to be beaten over six lengths.

Eased a couple of pounds, the veteran may be able to make his mark again.

Antagonize has struck up a fruitful partnership with 7lb claimer Gianluca Sanna, and they could well be in business again together in the Watch Free Race Replays On attheraces.com Handicap.

They have already banked two wins in three attempts, and were a half-length third on the other occasion.

Antagonize is up 7lb in all for his successful spree, but that seems a fair response from the handicapper after his latest win - making much of the running and then rallying when headed to go on again over an extended mile at Beverley this month.

Bryan Smart's gelding is up slightly in grade here, but this looks another feasible opportunity nonetheless.

Dogon was disappointing at Newton Abbot last time, but should not be deserted in the Happy 80th Birthday Bob Robinson Handicap Chase.,

A loose horse did not help his cause, and it later transpired he had lost a shoe, so perhaps it is best to just put a line through that effort.

No No Maestro can strike gold in the Download The Free At The Races App Novices' Handicap Chase at Hexham.

He dug deep to win by a neck at Uttoxeter in July, which seemed fair reward after a handful of fair runs.

SELECTIONS:

EPSOM: 1.45 Great Havana, 2.15 New Mission, 2.50 RECON MISSION (NAP), 3.25 Arthur's Victory, 4.00 Hey Teacher, 4.35 Uncle Dick, 5.05 Essme.

HEXHAM: 4.45 Low Profile, 5.15 Graystown, 5.45 Franks Fancy, 6.15 No No Maestro, 6.45 Lord Caprio, 7.15 Classical Milano, 7.45 For Jim.

NEWTON ABBOT: 4.25 Beholden, 4.55 Dogon, 5.30 Solstalla, 6.00 Tel'Art, 6.30 Delight Of Dubai, 7.00 Court Dancer, 7.30 Ruthless Article.

RIPON: 1.00 Selby's Pride, 1.30 She's No Angel, 2.00 Shamlaan, 2.30 Briardale, 3.05 Ustath, 3.40 Antagonize, 4.15 Haizoom.

DOUBLE: Recon Mission and Great Havana.