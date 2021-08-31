Wedneday Tips

Chipstead is Ashley Iveson's best bet for Wednesday and he has a tip for every race for every meeting.

Chipstead is expected to make it back-to-back victories at Bath in the curtain-raising Cazoo Handicap.

Following a string of creditable efforts in defeat, Roger Teal's charge was not winning out of turn when striking gold over this course and distance just under three weeks ago.

The manner of his performance was particularly impressive, with Chipstead pulling further away from his rivals passing the post in the style of a horse who is still very much on an upward curve.

The handicapper has inevitably had his say, handing the Mayson colt a 6lb rise for his triumph, but even his revised mark of 79 may underestimate his potential.

Chipstead's task is not entirely straightforward - with Blue Moonrise, who has won his last three starts, clearly a serious rival.

However, the Teal runner is expected to come out on top.

Samara Star gets the vote in the EBF Fillies' Handicap.

The daughter of Adaay has run just twice so far, with a comfortable winning debut at Wolverhampton followed by a runner-up finish on her return to Dunstall Park a fortnight ago.

She was ultimately no match for odds-on favourite Heartbreaker on the day. But time may tell there was no disgrace in that, and Samara Star was nicely clear of the remainder.

Simon and Ed Crisford's filly enters the handicap arena on her turf debut at Bath, and an opening perch of 78 looks workable.

Hamilton punters are advised to put their faith in Ryan's Party in the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro 2-Y-O Series Final Nursery.

While the son of Mehmas ran well enough on each of his first three starts, trainer Kevin Ryan decided a gelding operation was in order before his latest outing at this venue.

It appeared to have the desired effect, with Ryan's Party displaying a willing attitude once tackled to see off the challenge of Rosie's Return - who has since won readily at Musselburgh.

The selection is open to further progress and is expected to follow up.

Beholding looks banker material at Lingfield in the Cazoo Novice Stakes.

A 575,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, John and Thady Gosden's filly is a daughter of Le Havre and out of high-class racemare Lady Darshaan, who was only narrowly beaten in the 2009 Fillies' Mile.

Beholding has presumably taken a while to come to hand, because she did not race at all as a juvenile and did not appear as a three-year-old until running at Kempton in early August.

Ridden by an apprentice and sent off at double-figure odds, she was slowly away and looked in need of the experience, but there was a lot to like about the way she finished the pass the post in third place.

That run should have sharpened up Beholding, and it will be disappointing if she is unable to go a couple of places better at the second time of asking.

The Olly Murphy-trained Clay Rogers should prove hard to beat in the Welcome To bresbet.com Novices' Hurdle at Uttoxeter.

Following successive placed efforts on his first two starts for his current connections, the Irish recruit duly did the business at extremely prohibitive odds over this course and distance.

The form of that race is nothing to write home about, but Clay Rogers appears to have been found a very good opportunity to double his tally.

Murphy might also be among the winners at Worcester, with Uttoxeter runner-up Keepyourdreamsbig of obvious interest on his second career start in the Happy 50th Birthday Mark Day Juvenile Hurdle.

SELECTIONS

BATH: 2.10 CHIPSTEAD (NAP), 2.40 Goldenhurst, 3.10 Hammy End, 3.40 Samara Star, 4.10 Essgee Nics, 4.45 Reams Of Love, 5.15 Top Boy.

GOWRAN PARK: 1.35 Rapidus, 2.05 Flying Rock, 2.35 Fly Girl, 3.05 No Show, 3.35 Kaaranah, 4.05 Rekero, 4.40 Conflated.

HAMILTON: 4.50 Edward Cornelius, 5.20 Mews House, 5.50 Ryan's Party, 6.20 Real Terms, 6.50 First Account, 7.20 Soapys Sister, 7.50 Hear Me Out.

LINGFIELD: 1.00 Ocean Wave, 1.30 Beholding, 2.00 Amalfi Bay, 2.30 Build Me Up, 3.00 Gift Horse, 3.30 Quarantini, 4.00 Lasting Beauty, 4.35 Manumission.

UTTOXETER: 1.15 Clay Rogers, 1.50 Vinnie's Getaway, 2.20 Coral, 2.50 Sid Hoodie, 3.20 Vision Des Flos, 3.50 Richie Valentine, 4.20 Notnow Seamus.

WORCESTER: 4.30 Mix Of Clover, 5.00 Kabrit, 5.35 Solway Molly, 6.05 Goa Lil, 6.35 Keepyourdreamsbig, 7.05 Dragoon Springs, 7.35 Blue Sans.

DOUBLE: Chipstead and Ryan's Party.