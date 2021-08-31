Thursday Tips

A fascinating IRE Incentive Scheme Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes can go the way of Intelligentsia.

The colours of the Queen have been very much to the fore again this season, with very smart colt Reach For The Moon leading the way.

He could have an important part to play next year in Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - as could this Richard Hughes-trained filly.

Seen just once, at Newbury in July, the daughter of Exceed And Excel is held in the highest regard, and Hughes picked out this race as a target after her debut - which actually came on the same day 2000 Guineas and Derby contender Reach For The Moon shed his maiden tag.

Blessed with plenty of speed, she could turn out to be a sprinter for next year - but equally a mile is not out of the question, which makes her really exciting.

Fast ground is key, according to her trainer, so it is reassuring that a favourable weather forecast is set to keep its part of the bargain.

On a classy card, Outbreak showed enough on his sole start to date to suggest he can land the Byerley Stud Novice Stakes.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Mark Johnston and Qatar Racing's well-related Dark Angel colt ran with distinct promise to be a half-length second in a decent Chelmsford novice event.

He was unable to haul back a winner who had an experience advantage on him, but stayed on well over this trip and has a fine opportunity to show he has derived plenty of benefit from his racecourse debut.

Aunt Bethany should also be winning races, starting with the Bob McCreery Memorial British EBF Quidhampton Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

Like Outbreak, she made a good impression on her recent debut.

Archie Watson's filly was a creditable third at Yarmouth, just half a length behind a runner-up who was also making her debut and has won her only subsequent race.

Aunt Bethany, who goes up a furlong here, has obvious prospects of doing likewise.

Later on the card, both Improvised and Neenee's Choice can continue their successful campaigns.

The former bids to return to winning ways in the European Bloodstock News EBF "Lochsong" Fillies' Handicap, having finished a good second in search of a fourth successive victory last time.

David O'Meara's three-year-old has won three of her five career starts - and although up 3lb for chasing home another prolific filly at York two weeks ago, she showed there that she is still improving.

This drop back to six furlongs may well help her too.

Neenee's Choice had only a nose to spare when doubling his career tally on handicap debut at Newbury, but constantly he too has to contend with only a 3ib rise in the closing Molson Coors Handicap.

Andrew Balding's gelding showed great determination to get back up after being headed last time, and the move up from a mile to 10 furlongs appears highly likely to suit him.

The inaugural William Hill Racing League culminates at Newcastle, where the evening action is of course hugely competitive.

In the opening William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League R31, Winterwatch is an intriguing contender.

Unlike several of his opponents, Balding's representative is making his Racing League debut - but does so in search of a hat-trick, having won at a similar trip at Catterick and Lingfield over the past two months.

He struck at his first attempt in handicap company, on only his fourth career start - and as long as he handles this new surface, and stiffer track, he should be very competitive again off his current rating.

In the following William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R32, Ace Rothstein is another lightly-raced potential improver.

Michael Bell's three-year-old must shoulder a 6lb penalty after last week's Yarmouth victory.

But he was a revelation there, up in trip following a near 11-month break and gelding operation, and - having previously run with credit at Newcastle - he could be very dangerous, albeit against much more experienced rivals.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 5.55 Axopar, 6.25 Maharashtra, 6.55 First Connection, 7.25 Valiant Prince, 7.55 Miquelon, 8.25 The Vegas Raider, 8.55 Ocean Eyes.

CLONMEL: 4.15 Shahaada, 4.45 Yester, 5.15 Ben Siegel, 5.45 Blue Shadow, 6.15 Biscayne Boulevard, 6.45 Groveman, 7.15 Ardamir.

DUNDALK: 3.00 All Things Bright, 3.30 Thaleeq, 4.00 Emphatic, 4.30 New York City, 5.00 Collective Power, 5.30 Hodd's Girl, 6.00 Fool Proof, 6.30 Shaylee.

HAYDOCK: 2.10 Tall Order, 2.45 Laheg, 3.15 New Kingdom, 3.45 Azano, 4.20 Alpha Cru, 4.55 Sextant, 5.25 Red Derek.

NEWCASTLE: 6.05 Winterwatch, 6.35 Ace Rothstein, 7.05 Sevenal, 7.35 Foxtrot Sizzler, 8.05 Fernando Rah, 8.35 Faustus.

SALISBURY: 1.00 Point Louise, 1.30 Outbreak, 2.00 Aunt Bethany, 2.35 INTELLIGENTSIA (NAP), 3.05 Improvised, 3.35 Neenee's Choice.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.15 Glorious Spirit, 1.45 Eskendash, 2.20 Stonific, 2.55 Pardon Me, 3.25 Presenting Yeats, 3.55 Fontana Ellissi.

DOUBLE: Intelligentsia and Aunt Bethany.