Friday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Friday with the best bet running at Ascot.

Dancinginthewoods can waltz home in the Bateaux London Handicap at Ascot.

A stiff six furlongs suits the Dean Ivory-trained sprinter, as he showed when holding the very useful Mr Wagyu by a neck at Newmarket in July.

Although Dancinginthewoods was unable to back that up on his return to that track a fortnight later, the Garswood gelding stuck to his task well for third place behind Soar Above.

His record over six furlongs is three wins from seven races - his only career successes to date.

Dancinginthewoods can bolster that statistic from a rating only 2lb higher than his last winning mark.

Recovery Run has just fallen short in Pattern company this season, and can get off the mark for 2021 in the Victoria Racing Club Handicap.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt has been quite highly-tried in four of his six starts this term - as on his latest start, when he was a respectable sixth to Hukum in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury.

He has also run well in two handicaps, including when third to Nagano at Glorious Goodwood, and certainly has the ability to win a race of this nature.

Great News let down favourite backers last time but can be given another chance in the Watch Racing TV Handicap at Haydock.

The three-year-old was victorious on his racecourse bow back in April but has been out of luck in four subsequent starts, finishing second on his latest spin on the Lingfield all-weather.

Beaten four lengths that day, Great News was possibly disadvantaged by a steady pace - with Oisin Murphy settling him in through the early exchanges, having raced far too keenly previously.

Great News could not make up the deficit behind the front-running Bowman, although he was putting in all his best work at the finish.

Be Proud hit the target at Sandown last month and can follow up in The Tin Man Handicap.

Successful at Ayr off a mark of 75 in June, Jim Goldie's charge is now 10lb higher after adding to his tally in a competitive heat in Esher which was part of the Sunday Series fixtures.

Racing off 79 then, he looked comfortable enough in prevailing by half a length, and a subsequent hike here may not be insurmountable.

Camerata can make it a Kempton double in the Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Fillies' Handicap.

She found plenty for pressure when edging victory by a nose last month, and an initial rating of 75 seems fair.

Bashkirova boasts a fine pedigree and made a good start to her career with a win at Nottingham last month.

Hailing from the family of Russian Rhythm, Bashkirova was officially a neck victor at the first attempt. But that margin probably does not accurately reflect the manner of her success, and she can kick on again with another win in the Please Gamble Responsibly At betuk.com Novice Stakes at Newcastle.

ASCOT: 1.20 Khanjar, 1.55 Saga, 2.30 Ajyaall, 3.05 Recovery Run, 3.40 Fantastic Fox, 4.10 DANCINGINTHEWOODS (NAP), 4.45 May Night.

DOWN ROYAL: 3.45 Un Bacio Ancora, 4.15 Dame Shelby, 4.50 Sir Allen, 5.22 Purple Gown, 5.52 Hannon, 6.22 Silent Performance, 6.52 Dollar Value, 7.22 No Trouble.

HAYDOCK: 1.10 Camelot Tales, 145 Rishes Baar, 2.20 Be Proud, 2.55 Good Luck Fox, 3.30 Cet Horizon, 4.00 Great News, 4.30 Ottonian.

KEMPTON: 5.45 Park Street, 6.15 Camerata, 6.45 Al Jaddaf, 7.15 Jumbly, 7.45 Amasova, 8.15 Mafia Power, 8.45 Geremia.

KILBEGGAN: 4.05 Rebel Rose, 4.37 Olord, 5.07 Feel Des Mottes, 5.37 Halcyon Dreams, 6.07 Game Catch, 6.37 Nero Rock, 7.07 Ya Boy Ya, 7.37 Classic Moet.

NEWCASTLE: 1.00 Bigbadboy, 1.35 Twisted Dreams, 2.10 Bashkirova, 2.45 Tricky Business, 3.20 Gleniffer, 3.50 Sea Storm, 4.20 Tatsumaki, 4.55 Twilight Secret.

PONTEFRACT: 5.00 Sea Time, 5.30 Chelsea Annie, 6.00 Ventura Rascal, 6.30 Broughtons Mission, 7.00 Motawaazy, 7.30 Victory Angel.

DOUBLE: Recovery Run and Dancinginthewoods.