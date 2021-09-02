Saturday Tips

Starman can cement his champion sprinter-elect status with a second Group One victory in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The four-year-old has been backed to the exclusion of virtually everything else all week - and for good reason after what has been a highly-successful campaign so far.

Ed Walker took the wraps off his stable star at York back in May, when he shrugged off the disadvantage of ease in the ground to win the Duke of York Stakes.

Heavy rain at Ascot scuppered an intended Diamond Jubilee run subsequently, but back on fast ground at Newmarket he showed his rivals a clean pair of heels in the July Cup - with the likes of the reopposing Creative Force, Art Power and Glen Shiel all in behind.

A subsequent trip to France yielded no joy in the Maurice de Gheest when soft ground and an extra half-furlong proved too a step too far, but he was not disgraced in being beaten less than two lengths in third.

Back at six furlongs, with conditions to suit at a track Walker feels will play to his strengths, it will be disappointing if he is beaten.

Lord Glitters can strike in the Betfair Double Daily Rewards Superior Mile Stakes after an excellent run in defeat behind Real World at York.

The winner looks a potential top-notcher, but Lord Glitters turned in a fine performance to be beaten a length and a half in second, conceding 7lb to the winner after taking a Meydan Group One earlier in the year.

David O'Meara's popular eight-year-old is actually favoured by the conditions of this Group Three heat and could take some beating.

Hukum has continued his progress through the ranks this term and another Group Three title should go his way in the Unibet September Stakes at Kempton.

The four-year-old won the Geoffrey Freer off a mark of 97 last year and the fact he triumphed in that race again last month of a perch of 114 demonstrates his improvement over the last 12 months.

Owen Burrows' charge has won three of his five outings this term, all on turf, but he did triumph on the Kempton Polytrack last year, so the surface should not be a negative.

Wings Of War just missed out on a big payday at the Ebor meeting, but Group Three consolation awaits in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Sirenia Stakes.

The Dark Angel colt was beaten just half a length in third by Ever Given, but he did not help himself by hanging a bit in the finish.

That was just his third run so perhaps inexperience was a factor, but Wings Of War looks a runner on an upward curve.

That comment also applies to Sunrise Valley, who lines up in the Iron Stand British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap at Ascot.

Winner of two of her three starts for Sir Michael Stoute, the Karakontie filly opened her account at Newmarket in May before returning to the track last month to rout her rivals at Chelmsford.

A 15-length winner of a novice event, Sunrise Valley's price of 1-12 indicates the confidence behind her and while this is a step up in terms of competition, she looks ready to rise to the challenge.

Stay Well made hard work of winning at Salisbury recently, but that has limited the handicapper to just a 3lb rise for the Lavazza Stakes.

Thought good enough to run in a Derby trial earlier in the year, Stay Well has not lived up to those expectations but his recent three-quarter-length win shows he has the ability in this sort of company.

Noble Dynasty can make a victorious return from a lay off in the Personal Touches 20th Anniversary EBF Handicap at Thirsk.

He was last seen when well beaten by Mutasaabeq at Newmarket in April and as a half-brother to Barney Roy, it is hoped a race like this would be within his compass.

Bashosh was beaten at odds-on on his latest run but is held in some regard and can get back on track at Wolverhampton trying a mile and a half for the first time in the Grand Theatre We Will Rock You Handicap.

Darling Du Large can add a second win over fences to his record in the NAF Racing Handicap Chase at Stratford.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 2.00 Wanees, 2.35 Bouquet, 3.10 Stay Well, 3.45 Maxi Boy, 4.20 Sunrise Valley, 4.55 First Edition, 5.30 Under Curfew.

HAYDOCK: 1.15 Hafit, 1.45 Lord Glitters, 2.20 Vino Victrix, 2.55 Noble Masquerade, 3.30 STARMAN (NAP), 4.05 Jawwaal, 5.15 Fast Medicine.

KEMPTON: 1.00 Tyger Bay, 1.30 El Hibri, 2.05 Wings Of War, 2.40 Hukum, 3.15 Thunderclap, 3.50 Elsaab, 4.25 Escobedo.

NAVAN: 1.20 Aurora Nova, 1.50 Misterio, 2.25 Arnhem, 3.00 Heart To Heart, 3.35 Awhile, 4.10 Chacha Dancer, 4.45 Dollar Value.

STRATFORD: 1.25 Percy's Word, 1.55 Presentandcounting, 2.30 Bagan, 3.05 Franz Klammer, 3.40 Jamacho, 4.15 Darling Du Large, 4.50 Minella Plus.

THIRSK: 1.40 Alpine Lady, 2.15 Tuscan, 2.50 Yellow Bear, 3.25 Mossbawn, 4.00 Noble Dynasty, 4.35 Star Jewel, 5.10 Southern Voyage, 5.40 Havagomecca.

WEXFORD: 1.05 Trebizond, 1.35 Downthecellar, 2.10 Cloak Of Darkness, 2.45 Game And Glory, 3.20 Druid's Altar, 3.55 Allardyce, 4.30 Ballinasilla.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.25 Glendun, 6.00 Shobiz, 6.30 Miss Anaco, 7.00 General Panic, 7.30 Bashosh, 8.00 Villanelle, 8.30 Lexington Fury.

DOUBLE: Starman and Hukum.