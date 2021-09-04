Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers previews Sunday's action including a tip for every race on every card in Britain and Ireland.

Tabdeed should end a frustrating winless spell as he makes a swift return to action in the Biowavego Garrowby Stakes at York.

Dropped back to Listed company at Newmarket last week, Owen Burrows' charge looked perfectly placed to notch his first success since winning a Newbury Group Three last summer.

However, Summerghand proved two and a half lengths too good in a race that really played to his strengths with a strong early pace allowing him to make the most of his usual power-packed finish.

Tabdeed broke a bit awkwardly, but he did not have any real excuses for defeat, although he kept on well enough behind the clear-cut winner.

Clearly Tabdeed is more than capable at this level and once again he is favoured by the conditions of the race, with his mark of 109 putting him 6lb or more ahead of his three rivals here.

With just four runners this six-furlong heat could be a tactical affair, but Dane O'Neill should be alive to such threats.

Burrows, O'Neill and Shadwell can make it a double later on the card with Moktasaab in the Hanson Springs Handicap.

The three-year-old is only lightly raced so far, with just six runs meaning there is potentially plenty still to come.

Moktasaab only opened his account at the sixth time of asking, returning from a gelding operation in fine style to canter home by four lengths in a Yarmouth handicap

Switched back to 10 furlongs from a mile and a half on that occasion, Moktasaab made smooth progress before he really stamped his authority on proceedings.

The handicapper has hiked him 8lb for the victory, but Moktasaab can rise to the challenge.

Pagan seemingly appreciated the return to a sprint trip when winning at Brighton, so sticking to six furlongs in the John And Judith Marshall Memorial Handicap looks a decent shout.

He was beaten over seven on the Knavesmire on his penultimate run, just getting edged out in the closing stages and having to settle for a near two-length second.

Moved back in distance last time, Pagan used his finishing flourish to much better effect in winning by two and a half lengths, with the second and third having stamped the form by triumphing subsequently.

Pagan is off a mark of 87 now, but is on an upward curve and showed a really nice change of gear at the seaside.

Iron Heart should be ready for action in the Cazoo Handicap Hurdle at Fontwell after a recent Flat spin.

David Pipe sent him to Newbury last month for an amateur riders' race where he finished a well-beaten fifth, but the outing should have at least sharpened him up a bit.

The four-year-old has shown some ability, winning one of his six starts over obstacles, but he is a horse that requires good ground to shine.

Guinness Affair is the choice in the Get Hugh Taylor's Tips On attheraces.com Novices' Hurdle.

Winner of one of two bumper starts, he got off the mark at the first time of asking over obstacles, making only one minor error on the way to a five-length verdict at Stratford.

A penalty should prove no bar to success here.

Minella Trump can bring up his hat-trick in the Six Perth Wins For Scotch Warrior Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Donald McCain's charge has prevailed on his last two Perth runs, triumphing over hurdles in May before following up over fences in August.

He only had to beat one rival for that chase success, but looks more than capable of mixing it in more competitive heats in that sphere.

FONTWELL: 1.00 Risky Business, 1.30 Writteninthesand, 2.00 Iron Heart, 2.30 Guinness Affair, 3.05 He Is A Cracker, 3.35 Lightning Bug.

PERTH: 1.45 Aliomaana, 2.20 Minella Trump, 2.55 Bright Eyed Eagle, 3.25 Diligent, 3.55 Guido Reni, 4.30 Kitty Hall.

YORK: 2.10 Profit And Loss, 2.40 Pagan, 3.15 TABDEED (NAP), 3.45 Flash The Dash, 4.20 Nataleena, 4.50 Moktasaab, 5.20 Emaraty Hero.

DOUBLE: Tabdeed and Pagan.