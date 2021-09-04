Monday Tips

Keith Hamer previews Monday's action including a tip for every race on every card in Britain and Ireland.

Glorious Rio can continue his rich vein of form by completing a treble at Newcastle.

Stella Barclay's four-year-old gelding started his winning streak at Nottingham in the middle of last month, when bounding home in the closing stages to beat Zoom Star by a length and a quarter.

He followed that up with a battling short-head success over Iris Star at Hamilton two weeks later.

The handicapper has put him up only a total of 7lb for those two wins, although Glorious Rio did win off a 12lb lower mark at Newcastle at the beginning of last month and was then third at Ayr.

He is obviously thriving on his racing and can keep up the excellent work over the minimum trip in division one of the Get Hugh Taylor's Tips On attheraces.com Handicap.

Monsieur Lambrays has been knocking on the door on his last two starts and can gain a well-deserved success in the Cazoo Handicap.

Tom Clover's stayer was third to Dance To Paris at York in July, despite losing a shoe, and put in good late headway to finish a close third behind Byron Hill at Nottingham.

A repeat of either of those two efforts would be good enough to see him go close over this extended two miles.

Willard Creek can confirm the promise of his belated debut run a month ago to get off the mark in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Median Auction Maiden Stakes.

The David Barron-trained three-year-old was understandingly green in the early part of his first race at Redcar - but the penny appeared to drop as it developed, and he was beaten only a length and three-quarters in third place behind Jack Daniel.

With that experience under his belt, the Havana Gold gelding can open his account at the second attempt.

Sam Bellamy got off the mark on his ninth start at Brighton two weeks ago, and can double up over the same one-mile course.

Mark Johnston's North Yorkshire raider won more cosily than the neck margin would suggest - and the improving three-year-old can defy a 4lb rise in the ratings.

Irish Millions can fulfil the promise of his debut run to take the Call Star Sports On 08000 521 321 EBF Novice Stakes.

The William Haggas-trained youngster did everything wrong in the early part of the six-furlong contest at Yarmouth, but he stayed on well to claim fourth place.

The way he finished suggests the extra furlong will suit.

Tobefair can make his class tell in the Happy Birthday Wayne Lockley Congratulations Handicap Hurdle at Newton Abbot.

Debra Hamer's stable star is 11 years old now. But he is used to running in a higher grade, and it was only in March 2020 that he was sixth in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

SELECTIONS

BRIGHTON: 1.00 Verreaux Eagle, 1.30 Irish Millions, 2.00 Mostallim, 2.30 Hooves Like Jagger, 3.00 Goddess Of Fire, 3.30 Sam Bellamy, 4.00 Thomas Lanfiere.

GALWAY: 4.05 He Fitz In, 4.35 Donthavetime, 5.05 Jazzaway, 5.40 Some Joke, 6.10 Oskar High, 6.40 Noble Yeats, 7.10 Carried, 7.40 Pour The Wine.

NEWCASTLE: 4.55 Monsieur Lambrays, 5.25 Eye Knee, 5.55 Bluetech, 6.25 My Silent Song, 6.55 Hurry Up Hedley, 7.25 Willard Creek, 8.00 GLORIOUS RIO (NAP), 8.30 Triple Jaye.

NEWTON ABBOT: 2.10 Kilmington Rose, 2.40 Nikap, 3.10 Tobefair, 3.40 Macho Mover, 4.15 No Cruise Yet, 4.45 Ronde de Nuit, 5.15 Deal Em High.

PERTH: 1.45 Rich Belief, 2.20 Doldrum Bay, 2.50 Do No Wrong, 3.20 Amalfi Doug, 3.50 Henry Sellers, 4.25 Bella Gleneagles.

DOUBLE: Sam Bellamy and Glorious Rio.