Tuesday Tips

Just Hubert is Anita Chambers' best bet on Tuesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Just Hubert could take some beating if he puts his best foot forward in the Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap at Goodwood.

There is no doubt the five-year-old has plenty of ability, but he does not always show it - as evidenced by his refusal to race at this track back in July.

However, on a going day he is pretty smart - and aside from his aberration a few weeks ago, he has a fine record at Goodwood, winning twice in five starts.

In fact he returned to Sussex for his most recent outing when he proved very game under Nicola Currie, overcoming a slightly tardy start to make rapid progress and then fend off all challengers by three-quarters of a length.

He had also struck gold on his previous outing at Ascot, again digging deep to win the Shergar Cup Stayers' as he teamed up with Currie for just the second time.

Clearly she gets a good tune out of Just Hubert - and while he must defy a career-high mark of 93, the Dunaden gelding has much in his favour again.

Outside World cut little ice in the Lowther last month, but the Farmer Butcher Chef Fillies' Nursery Handicap should be more her speed.

The Iffraaj filly impressed with a cosy four-length verdict at York on her second start, having been narrowly edged out by Group Three-placed runner Pearl Glory on her initial outing.

Mark Johnston felt she merited a chance at Group Two honours in the Lowther, but that proved too big an ask as she came home last of the 10 runners.

The suspicion is she is a good deal better than that, and she did not help herself by being a bit keen early on. Frankie Dettori was not hard on her when her chance had gone, so she remains an interesting type.

Dubai Station should secure a first success in 14 months in the EBF Stallions Prestwold Conditions Stakes at Leicester.

The four-year-old has not hit the target since winning a Newcastle Group Three in June last year, although he has been highly tried in Group-race company since then.

Now with Robert Cowell after leaving the care of Karl Burke, Dubai Station was disappointing on his first three starts for his new yard, but a mid-season gelding operation appears to have had the desired effect.

Second on his return at Hamilton at the end of July, he filled the same place behind Danzeno in a similar event to this at Nottingham last month.

Beaten half a length on ground that was slower than ideal, Dubai Station showed he still clearly has the ability to cash in here against just two opponents.

Ibiza Rocks has hit the bar twice this year but can enjoy his moment in the spotlight in the Join RacingTV Today Handicap.

Third at Kempton in April, he returned from a 129-day absence to take second at Sandown last month on what was his handicap bow.

The winner was a cut above that day, but Ibiza Rocks ran a creditable race and can finally strike off a 2lb higher mark.

Miracle Eagle can finally get off the mark in Catterick's Scorton Handicap, while Distinction is another to follow at the Yorkshire venue in the Get So Much More With Racing TV Handicap.

Windsor hosts evening action, with Uncs ready to add a third win to his tally in the Gallagher Group Nursery Handicap.

SELECTIONS

CATTERICK: 1.00 Zero Hour, 1.30 Quercus, 2.05 Ginato, 2.35 Distinction, 3.10 Miracle Eagle, 3.40 Bert Kibbler, 4.10 Thrilla In Manila, 4.40 September Power.

GALWAY: 3.55 Swan Bay, 4.30 Doolin Dancer, 5.00 Ghumana, 5.30 Past Time, 6.00 Lady Leanora, 6.30 Haparanda, 7.00 Sea Appeal, 7.30 Little Bubbles.

GOODWOOD: 1.50 Chairman Power, 2.25 Caryatid, 2.55 Inverness, 3.30 Outside World, 4.05 JUST HUBERT (NAP), 4.37 Touchwood, 5.07 Almaan.

LEICESTER: 1.10 Lark Lane, 1.40 Invigilate, 2.15 Carbon, 2.45 Time Interval, 3.20 Dubai Station, 3.50 Ibiza Rocks, 4.20 Act Of Magic.

WINDSOR: 4.15 Hello Me, 4.45 Olympic Eagle, 5.15 Pop Dancer, 5.45 Uncs, 6.15 Flaunt, 6.45 Barenboim, 7.15 Wow William.

DOUBLE: Just Hubert and Outside World.