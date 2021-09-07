Wednesday Tips

Just Beautiful is Anita Chambers' best bet for Wednesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Just Beautiful can take the honours in the Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies' Stakes, the Group Three highlight on the first day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster.

Trained by Ivan Furtado, Just Beautiful was last seen when narrowly missing out at this level in Deauville last month, with only fellow British raider Cloudy Dawn proving too good over a mile on easy ground.

It was perhaps a bit of a disappointing effort from the daughter of Pride Of Dubai, given she had previously belied a starting price of 40-1 to be beaten just over two lengths in sixth in the Falmouth Stakes.

Previously unbeaten in four starts, that was Just Beautiful's first attempt at a mile, and she possibly did not quite last home - although it was a fine performance nevertheless.

Having scored each of her victories over seven furlongs, the Sceptre obviously represents her ideal trip - and with the ground all set to be quick, Just Beautiful has plenty in her favour.

Richard Johnson can make a glorious - yet brief - return to racecourse action on Greek Kodiac in the Mondialiste Leger Legends Classified Stakes.

The former multiple champion jump jockey bowed out only in April, so he should still be fit for action in what is always a well-received affair.

Michael Bell's Greek Kodiac should be a willing partner and is one of a handful who appear to have solid claims under the conditions of the race.

Arecibo has been mixing it with the best this term, so the slightly calmer waters of the Cazoo Scarbrough Stakes can see him back on the winning track.

Victorious in two Newmarket handicaps earlier in the year, Arecibo then ran a massive race to chase home Oxted in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot, pushing his mark up to 113 from 104.

Beaten in Group Three company at Sandown and then when fourth at Goodwood, Arecibo was again pitched into the deep end in the Nunthorpe at York, finishing a creditable eighth and beaten less than six lengths.

Back into Listed company here, it is no penalty kick for Arecibo, but he should be up to the task.

Frantastic is sure to attract plenty of attention as he makes his racecourse bow in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, he is a full brother to the team's multiple Group One hero Cracksman and he starts life over a mile here - just as his famous sibling did back in 2016.

The Gosden team should chalk up a double with Faisal later on the same card, in the I Love Julie Parkes Handicap.

Faisal is unbeaten in three starts to date, winning twice on the all-weather last term after making a belated track debut as a three-year-old.

The son of Golden Horn has had just one start so far this year, overcoming a slow start and a keen-going attitude to win a Windsor handicap off a mark of 95 on his first attempt in that sphere.

He kept finding for pressure that day, and his half-length verdict looked a pretty smart performance - with a subsequent 3lb rise unlikely to shackle him here.

Away from Doncaster, Charging Thunder should appreciate easier company in the Andersons (Denton Holme Sawmills) Handicap at Carlisle.

A five-length winner on his penultimate start at Pontefract, Charging Thunder found the Melrose Handicap at York too big an ask, but this looks a much more winnable heat.

Nadein hacked up as a 2-9 shot last time and can follow up in the Read Hollie Doyle's Column On attheraces.com Handicap at Wolverhampton.

An eight-length winner that day, her previous narrow second behind Valley Forge reads well now with that rival having landed the aforementioned Melrose Handicap.

Dal Horrisgle can make it a treble in the Wayne Contracts Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter.

A classy Flat performer, he has proved equally as capable over obstacles, winning two of his four outings to date

He tries his hand in handicap company, following wind surgery.

SELECTIONS

CARLISLE: 2.10 Two Door Saloon, 2.40 Ayling, 3.15 Charging Thunder, 3.50 Arranmore, 4.20 Willing To Please, 4.50 Captain Corelli, 5.25 Red Genesis.

CORK: 4.05 Forever And Always, 4.35 Awhile, 5.05 Ecoutez, 5.35 El Padre, 6.05 Lesson Learned, 6.35 Que Linda, 7.05 Faraah, 7.35 Intervention.

DONCASTER: 1.45 Bullet Force, 2.20 Frantastic, 2.50 Greek Kodiac, 3.25 JUST BEAUTIFUL (NAP), 4.00 Arecibo, 4.30 Faisal, 5.00 Look Out Louis.

UTTOXETER: 1.00 Decoration Of War, 1.30 Espinator, 2.00 Captain Cobajay, 2.30 Father John, 3.05 Dal Horrisgle, 3.40 Montanna, 4.10 High Noon, 4.40 Rock On Rocco.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.45 Addie Boo Boo, 5.15 Sovereign Prince, 5.50 Serenity, 6.20 Imagine Freedom, 6.50 Nadein, 7.20 Nibras Gold, 7.50 Invincible Soldier, 8.20 Colinton.

DOUBLE: Just Beautiful and Arecibo.