Friday Tips

Anita Chambers has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Friday with the best bet running at Doncaster.

Armor can get back on the winning trail in the Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes, one of the feature events on day three of the St Leger Festival.

Richard Hannon's charge carries plenty of expectation as he drops back to Group Two company having stepped up to the highest level for the Prix Morny at Deauville.

Beaten two and a quarter lengths by Perfect Power in France, Armor perhaps did not quite see out the six furlongs with ease in the ground, although he was hardly disgraced in finishing fourth.

Testing conditions themselves are not an issue as such, as Armor won the Molecombe in impressive style on soft going at Goodwood having previously shed his maiden tag on quick conditions at this venue on his racecourse bow in April.

The No Nay Never colt is adaptable and the ease in grade combined with a return to the minimum trip should see him return to the winner's enclosure again.

The Doncaster Cup is an intriguing contest, with the weather clearly key to the whole affair.

Trueshan impressed with his Goodwood Cup verdict, but he needs cut in the going while staying superstar Stradivarius was made to work hard for victory in the Lonsdale Cup on his latest start.

The seven-year-old just edged out Spanish Mission by a head at York and while he is clearly not the force of old, Stradivarius still commands a rating of 121 and Trueshan has a Group One penalty to contend with.

Preference has to be for Stradivarius given that equation, but this Group Two does not seem a race to get heavily involved with.

While Stradivarius has no secrets, Ribhi really could be anything at this stage.

Trained by Marcus Tregoning, Ribhi was sent off an unconsidered 20-1 shot on his debut at Salisbury last month but delivered a performance full of promise in winning by two and three-quarter lengths from an odds-on favourite.

There was much to like about the way he picked up and he was going away from them all at the end, suggesting there was still plenty left in the locker.

One horse in behind has won subsequently while a couple have placed, which seems to indicate the form is fair, and given the Dark Angel colt hails from a family of black-type performers, it is reasonable to expect a good show at Listed level in the Cazoo Flying Scotsman Stakes, with the step up to seven furlongs looking a good move.

Away from Doncaster, Berkshire Rocco makes a low-key return to action in the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Persian Punch Conditions Stakes at Salisbury.

He missed out on St Leger glory by just a neck last year for Andrew Balding when Galileo Chrome just found the necessary extra to take the Classic honours.

Berkshire Rocco then made hard work of winning a Listed heat at Ascot in October, but deep ground appeared to work against him, possibly in tandem with a busy campaign in what was a truncated season due to Covid.

Balding felt it was a worth a crack at a big-money prize in Doha back in February, but he had to give best to a locally-trained runner after what was not an ideal passage dropping back to 12 furlongs.

He had to miss the Sheema Classic due to a setback and has been given a break since, but Balding reports him to be working well and while he lacks for match practice against his rivals here, he is vastly favoured by the conditions of the race.

Fox Champion hit the bar at York but can make amends in the Follow #Raceday On Instagram Handicap at Sandown.

He is not easy to win with - his last success having come in a German Group Two back in May 2019 - but his mark has slipped to a reasonable-looking 95 and he can take full advantage for Ralph Beckett.

At Chester, The Kodi Kid can make an ideal start for new connections in the TMT Group Handicap.

Previously trained by Balding, he changed hands for 26,000 guineas at Tattersalls last month after running out a cosy winner at Chester in July.

Charlie Fellowes returns him to familiar territory for his stable debut and the decision may prove shrewd.

BALLINROBE: 3.55 Too Bright, 4.25 Cottie, 5.00 Different Beat, 5.30 Abbey Magic, 6.00 Scarpeta, 6.30 Father Jed, 7.00 Old Town Road, 7.30 Hey Johnny.

CHESTER: 1.50 Spacer, 2.20 Way To Win, 2.50 Farhan, 3.25 The Kodi Kid, 4.00 Super Stars, 4.20 State Of Bliss, 5.05 Glengarry.

DONCASTER: 1.10 Tack, 1.40 Ribhi, 2.10 ARMOR (NAP), 2.40 Stradivarius, 3.15 Prince Alex, 3.45 Asjad, 4.20 Sea La Rosa.

SALISBURY: 4.13 User Kindly, 4.45 Lucrosa, 5.15 Rosa Mystica, 5.45 Capla Dream, 6.15 Berkshire Rocco, 6.45 Tres Speciale.

SANDOWN: 1.00 Taaqat, 1.30 Wings Of A Dove, 2.00 Making Music, 2.30 Arqoob, 3.00 Fox Champion, 3.35 Makinitup, 4.05 Lady Reset.

DOUBLE: Armor and Berkshire Rocco.