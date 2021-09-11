Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Liberation Point her best Sunday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Liberation Point can demonstrate just how much of a shrewd purchase he was last autumn by winning the Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap at Haydock.

The Horse Watchers paid only 16,000 guineas for the son of Iffraaj at Tattersalls last autumn - and while he took a while to get to the track, he provided an immediate return by winning at Ripon last month.

Liberation Point had not shown much promise in two starts for Richard Fahey, but Mick Appleby has seemingly found the key because the four-year-old was a comfortable winner over Angel Amadea, who had previously shown some smart bits of form.

He still looked a bit inexperienced in victory - which is not surprising, given it was just his third career start. But the way he stayed on over a mile offers encouragement for this move up to 10 furlongs, and his owners are usually pretty canny in placing their runners.

Teqany has been a bit of a revelation since switching his attentions to the Flat - and he can secure a hat-trick in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Handicap.

The seven-year-old proved pretty useful over hurdles, winning five times in total and finishing second to the high-class Sceau Royal in last year's Elite Hurdle at Wincanton.

However, he seemingly thrives on good ground - which can limit winter opportunities - so Fergal O'Brien instead brought him back to the level, and the decision has reaped rewards with victories at Chepstow and Pontefract.

Dougie Costello has executed perfect front-running rides on both occasions, with his Pontefract margin of half a length not really doing full justice to the manner of his victory.

However, the handicapper has been limited to just a 2lb rise for that - putting him on a perch of 71, which should be well within his compass, given he is rated more than double that in the hurdles sphere.

Cherish can chalk up a fifth win on the bounce, in the Sky Sports Racing Bath Summer Sprint Series Final Handicap at Bath.

The four-year-old has been in red-hot form over the summer, with her four successes including two qualifiers for this extended five-furlong heat and seeing her climb 14lb in the ratings.

She has struck up a great relationship with 5lb claimer Mollie Phillips, and the duo are in with every chance once again.

Recent Jersey winner Hidden Depths is the choice in the Sky Sports Racing Bath Summer Series Stayers' Final Handicap.

Mrs Fitzherbert can make the trip to Musselburgh pay dividends in the British EBF Scottish Premier Fillies' Handicap.

Mutafawwig looked quite smart when returning from a 718-day lay off with victory at Kempton last month, and can go in again in the Betsi Elsenham Handicap at Chelmsford.

It is day two of Irish Champions Weekend, with the action rolling on to the Curragh - which features a clash between ante-post Classic favourite Point Lonsdale and Phoenix Stakes hero Ebro River in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.

Although Ebro River is already a Group One winner, preference is certainly for Aidan O'Brien's Point Lonsdale - who boasts a flawless record of four wins in as many starts.

He was an effortless winner of the Futurity Stakes last time - and while Ebro River is not certain to stay seven furlongs, this Australia colt is already more than proven at the trip.

Homeless Songs is the choice in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, despite not having run since making a winning debut at Leopardstown back in July.

She beat the re-opposing Agartha by two lengths that day, with the runner-up franking the form with two Group wins since.

Nunthorpe winner Winter Power can follow up in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes, while Baron Samedi should be followed in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger.

He was not disgraced when surrendering his seven-race unbeaten streak in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in July, with a switch back to a mile and a half really not playing to his strengths.

Back at 14 furlongs here, Baron Samedi can resume the progressive profile which has seen him elevated from a mark of 65 at the start of 2020 to his current perch of 112.

SELECTIONS

BATH: 2.15 Therehegoes, 2.45 Pretty Sweet, 3.20 Beowulf, 3.55 Cherish, 4.30 Hidden Depths, 5.05 Teemlucky, 5.40 Street Jester.

CHELMSFORD: 1.00 Nikki's Girl, 1.35 Golden Claim, 2.05 Top Table, 2.35 Mutafawwig, 3.10 Lead Story, 3.45 Ahlawi, 4.20 Smith.

CURRAGH: 1.45 Jon Riggens, 2.20 Love, 2.55 Winter Power, 3.30 Homeless Songs, 4.05 Point Lonsdale, 4.40 Baron Samedi, 5.15 Adjuvant, 5.45 Soaring Monarch.

HAYDOCK: 4.10 Sam's Call, 4.35 Prince Of Bel Lir, 5.00 Mother Shipton, 5.30 Sir Min, 6.00 Arabian Romance, 6.25 LIBERATION POINT (NAP), 6.55 Teqany.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.55 Sophie's Star, 2.27 Markazi, 3.02 Mrs Fitzherbert, 3.37 Sound Of Iona, 4.15 Lord Of The Glen, 4.45 Iolani, 5.20 Haizoom.

DOUBLE: Liberation Point and Teqany