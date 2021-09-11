Monday Tips

Keith Hamer makes Hesperis his best Monday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Hesperis can make the long journey from Hughie Morrison's stable to North Yorkshire worthwhile by taking the Patrick Hibbert-Foy Memorial Handicap at Thirsk.

The Dubawi filly has gone up 12lb for winning her last two starts, both at Ffos Las, but there is no doubt she is on the upgrade.

She goes up to the next level, but this mile-and-a-half event looks well within her means after she trotted up by four and a quarter lengths on the latest occasion.

Benzema can strike in the Ideal Conference & Events Venue @thirskraces Nursery Handicap.

The David O'Meara-trained youngster has yet to hit the target in five starts but showed his turn was near with his best run so far at Chelmsford five weeks ago, when he kept on nicely for third place behind Freyabella.

Fitted with a hood for the first time, Benzema was beaten only two and a half lengths. The switch back to turf from an all-weather surface will not be a problem.

Mamillius can register a fourth course win at Brighton in the whichbookie.co.uk Free Racing Tips Handicap.

George Baker's eight-year-old rarely runs a bad race at the south-coast venue, and has been in good form this summer.

Two wins have come here and at Epsom, and there have been some decent runs in defeat, notably behind Mr Wagyu in the consolation race for the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood.

This is a much easier task on a course where he excels, so Mamillius ought to go close.

Incorrigible's sole success to date came on this track, and Richard Hannon's filly can repeat the trick in the whichbookie.co.uk Best For Football Handicap.

The three-year-old struck over seven furlongs last month with a cosy length-and-a-half verdict over Doctor Nuno. She has not been disgraced in two starts since and can regain the winning thread on familiar territory.

Divine Magic has a fine chance to follow up her Sandown success last time out, in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Fillies' Handicap at Kempton.

Marco Botti's filly won in eye-catching fashion, by a length and a half, from Nebulosa. She was well on top at the line and the daughter of Farhh looks on the improve.

Spring Glow can recoup losses for a narrow defeat when favourite at Kempton by getting the better of her rivals in the Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet Handicap.

Andrew Balding's charge just failed by a neck to catch Summertime Romance. The post came in time for the winner, but Spring Glow can make amends.

Bathiva can continue Fergal O'Brien's brilliant start to the jumps season by winning the feature £20,000 Cazoo Handicap Chase at Worcester.

The seven-year-old struck over this extended two miles four weeks ago, after scoring at Uttoxeter in June, and can complete a hat-trick.

SELECTIONS

BRIGHTON: 2.10 Mamillius, 2.40 Paddy K, 3.15 Summer Valley, 3.50 Capricorn Prince, 4.25 River Wharfe, 5.00 Incorrigible, 5.30 Atty's Edge.

KEMPTON: 4.45 Adaayinourlife, 5.15 Thatsthefinest, 5.45 Ailish T, 6.15 Psychic Change, 6.45 Thakrah, 7.15 Divine Magic, 7.45 Spring Glow, 8.15 Urban Forest.

THIRSK: 1.00 Yellow Bear, 1.30 Benzema, 2.00 Twelve Diamonds, 2.30 Bartzella, 3.05 HESPERIS (NAP), 3.40 Rhyme Scheme, 4.15 Saisons D'Or, 4.50 Brazen Bolt.

WORCESTER: 1.15 Head On, 1.45 Brother Pat, 2.20 Finisk River, 2.50 Bathiva, 3.25 Fifrelet, 4.00 Some Detail, 4.35 Luttrell Lad.

DOUBLE: Hesperis and Mamillius.