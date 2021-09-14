Wednesday Tips

Ville De Grace is Anita Chambers' best Wednesday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Ville De Grace can give Sir Michael Stoute a second victory in the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes at Yarmouth.

The Freemason Lodge handler has not struck gold in this Listed heat since 2005, but Ville De Grace looks the right type as she switches up to 10 furlongs in what is the highlight of the year at the seaside venue.

Ville De Grace has been highly tried in three outings so far this term, kicking off with a decent effort when fifth as a 66-1 shot in the Fred Darling at Newbury in the spring.

Beaten two and a half lengths by Alcohol Free, that was clearly a fine performance - given the winner's subsequent exploits. But it was disappointing Ville De Grace could not build on it when well beaten by Primo Bacio - who had been just a nose in front at Newbury - when the pair met again at York.

Given a break by Stoute after that lacklustre effort, she was then forced to miss an outing at Haydock at the beginning of August because of unsuitable ground before eventually setting foot on the track again when contesting the Group Three Atalanta Stakes.

Ville De Grace again showed plenty of promise when third behind Classic runner-up Saffron Beach there, putting in all her best work at the end over a mile to suggest this move up in trip could be right up her street.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

The Le Havre filly has a bit to find with Technique on the ratings, but she looks an unexposed contender with the potential to improve further.

At the other end of the scale, there is not much we do not know about popular campaigner Blue De Vega.

It is a long time now since he finished third in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, but he has developed into a laudably tough, consistent sprint handicapper.

He has managed just one win so far this year, but his current mark of 93 for the Download At The Races App Handicap looks competitive enough.

Millennial Moon should be given another chance in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

He dropped out tamely on debut at Newmarket after looking a likely winner at one stage, hanging across the track and dropping a handful of places in the final strides.

Inexperience could well have been to blame that day, so he should not be written off yet.

Sir Busker deserves to snap a losing run that stretches back to Royal Ascot 2020, in the Chasemore Farm Fortune Stakes at Sandown.

While the five-year-old has not got his head in front since landing the Silver Hunt Cup, he has turned in a succession of seriously good efforts in ultra-competitive handicaps as well as a handful of Group races.

The highlight for trainer William Knight must surely have been his two-and-a-half-length third in the Queen Anne Stakes earlier this term, on ground that was probably a touch quicker than ideal.

Sir Busker has frustrated his supporters a bit subsequently, though, just getting edged out in the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury on his penultimate run - while dropping back to seven furlongs at York last time did not look ideal.

The Sir Prancealot gelding moves down to Listed level in search of victory - and although there are a handful of potential improvers in opposition, it could pay to side with this proven performer.

Wallem is worth following on his first start since a gelding operation, in the Land Force & Cable Bay Highclere Handicap.

He looked decent when winning at Wolverhampton back in January, but has been beaten in two starts on the turf this summer.

However, the form of both runs is strong - with his first defeat coming at the hands of March Stakes hero Dancing King, while he was then obviously up against it taking on Royal Ascot winner Mohaafeth the next time.

Show Yourself found Listed company beyond her last time, but can secure a Beverley four-timer in the Eddie Moll Handicap.

Connections felt it was worth taking a shot at the Bullet on the Westwood last month. That decision did not pay dividends, but Show Yourself remains more than capable at this kind of level.

Celestial Sky did not set the world alight on his British debut, but can take a step forward in the Welcome Back To Kelso Novices' Hurdle at Kelso.

He raced far too keenly but largely jumped well at Cartmel, so perhaps he can be given the benefit of the doubt.

SELECTIONS

BEVERLEY: 1.00 Lady Raeburn, 1.30 Ridicule, 2.05 Five Stars, 2.35 Fylde Coast, 3.10 Show Yourself, 3.40 Photograph, 4.10 Stay Home, 4.45 Krystal Maze.

KELSO: 3.25 Strong Team, 4.00 Celestial Sky, 4.30 On A Promise, 5.00 Beach Break, 5.30 Tonto's Spirit, 6.00 Chapati, 6.30 Grand Enterprise, 7.00 Grazeon It.

SANDOWN: 1.50 The Daley Express, 2.25 Kaatibb, 2.55 Wodeton, 3.30 Sir Busker, 4.05 Deep Sigh, 4.40 Wallem, 5.10 Harston.

SLIGO: 1.35 She Tops The Lot, 2.10 Bentham, 2.40 Turbo, 3.15 Wa Wa, 3.45 Emir De Rots, 4.15 Blackstair Rocco, 4.50 Father Jed.

YARMOUTH: 1.10 Posh Girl, 1.40 Millennial Moon, 2.15 VILLE DE GRACE (NAP), 2.45 Blue De Vega, 3.20 Ropey Guest, 3.50 Visala, 4.20 Dusky Lord.

DOUBLE: Ville De Grace and Sir Busker.