Thursday Tips

Man Of The Night can build on a fair start for David O'Meara by winning the Virgin Bet Kilkerran Cup Handicap at Ayr.

Previously trained by Richard Hannon, for whom he won two of 14 starts, Man Of The Night was thought good enough to be tried in Listed company at one stage and has run with credit in some thoroughly competitive handicap contests along the way too.

Sold for 175,000 guineas at Tattersalls in July, the Night Of Thunder gelding was not disgraced on his initial effort for his new team, beaten under three lengths in fourth place at Ripon last month when giving 7lb to the re-opposing Howzer Black.

The concession is cut to just 3lb this time, so hopes must be high of reversing that particular piece of form - and with blinkers reapplied in place of the visor he sported last time, Man Of The Night may now be able to open his account for O'Meara.

My Little Queens had her winning streak snapped on the all-weather last time, but a return to turf in the British Stallion Studs Scottish Premier Series EBF Fillies' Handicap can get her back on the right track.

A winner at Musselburgh and Hamilton in June and July respectively, My Little Queens was only fifth at Newcastle last month in a race which really did not pan out in her favour.

Back on grass and dropped 1lb, she should not be discounted just yet.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Liberation Point appears to have been well bought by his current connections, and can repay another chunk of his price tag in the Napoleons Casino Bradford Handicap at Pontefract.

The Horse Watchers paid 16,000 guineas for the son of Iffraaj at Tattersalls last autumn - and while he took nearly a year to get to the track, he provided an immediate return at Ripon last month.

Liberation Point had not shown a huge amount in two runs for Richard Fahey, but the four-year-old seems to have found his feet with Mick Appleby and was a comfortable winner over Angel Amadea - who had previously shown some smart bits of form.

He still looked a bit inexperienced on what was just his third career start, but he shaped as though a move up to this 10-furlong trip would be within his compass.

Any easing of the ground would also probably be appreciated, because quick going saw him miss an opportunity at Haydock last week.

Prince Alex can post a perfect Cesarewitch prep run by winning the Follow @AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap at Yarmouth.

The four-year-old is a 14-1 shot for this month's handicap feature at Newmarket, having won on his debut for the Michael Bell team.

Previously trained by Ralph Beckett to win five on the bounce last year, Prince Alex had been out of luck in three 2021 outings before switching yards and striking gold at Goodwood in July.

He prevailed by a neck from Urban Artist that day, and he is another who will relish any cut in the ground.

Titian came off second best at Beverley on his seasonal reappearance but can take a leap forward in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap.

Winner of one of four juvenile starts last year, he made a belated return last month to chase home the useful Barn Owl in what was his first attempt at 10 furlongs.

The distance seemed to suit, and he should be much sharper for the outing.

Chocoya has fallen just short of Listed company, but handicaps have been a happier hunting ground, and she can go in again in the tote.co.uk Now Never Beaten By SP Handicap at Chelmsford.

She made her debut in this sphere last time out at Salisbury and duly snatched a half-length verdict in what was a competitive heat, even after meeting a bit of trouble in running.

The handicapper put her up 3lb for that win, but 95 may not be the limit of her abilities.

SELECTIONS

AYR: 1.50 Outbreak, 2.25 Global Humor, 3.00 Monhammer, 3.35 Diamond Haze, 4.10 My Little Queens, 4.45 MAN OF THE NIGHT (NAP), 5.18 Rose Bandit, 5.50 Nakeeta.

CHELMSFORD: 4.50 Fiji Gold, 5.30 The Tide Turns, 6.00 Sea Fern, 6.30 Chocoya, 7.00 Lord Lovelace, 7.30 Boy George, 8.00 Vino Santo, 8.30 Agent Of Fortune.

NAAS: 1.25 Sablonne, 2.00 Leinster House, 2.35 New York City, 3.10 Memory Motel, 3.45 Mumayaz, 4.20 Eurocrat, 4.55 United Nations.

PONTEFRACT: 2.15 Mariha, 2.50 Liberation Point, 3.25 Algheed, 4.00 Embolden, 4.35 Charger, 5.10 Barshaa, 5.40 Rebel Redemption.

YARMOUTH: 1.30 Buoyant, 2.05 Atomise, 2.40 Ingleton, 3.15 Prince Alex, 3.50 Future, 4.25 Titian, 5.00 Spirited Guest.

DOUBLE: Man Of The Night and Liberation Point.