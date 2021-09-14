Friday Tips

Tweet Tweet is Keith Hamer's best Friday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Tweet Tweet can successfully graduate from handicaps to Listed company in the Arran Scottish Sprint EBF Fillies' Stakes at Ayr.

Declan Carroll's three-year-old has earned the right to step up in class after landing her third victory of the season in a hot five-furlong handicap at York's Ebor meeting.

The handicapper has raised her 6lb for that length-and-a-half verdict over Mid Winster, and that puts her bang in the mix for this five-and-a-half-furlong heat.

Project Dante drops down to five furlongs for the British EBF Stallions Rosebery Stakes, after finding the six too far in the July Stakes.

The Showcasing colt failed to live up to expectations in the Newmarket Group Two after being sent off 9-2 joint favourite. Trainer Bryan Smart put that poor effort down to the trip.

Project Dante had made a winning debut over five at York and was beaten only a quarter of a length in third place behind subsequent Group One victor Perfect Power in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Lethal Levi can prevail in the EBF Nursery Handicap for Karl Burke.

His second place to Flaming Rib on his penultimate run reads well, because the winner landed a competitive nursery at the Ebor meeting - while Lethal Levi himself was victorious in novice company at Redcar last time.

He made all that day on what was a good opportunity to add to his Hamilton maiden win, and confidence should be riding high now.

Altraif has been making progress with each outing and may secure a second win on the bounce in the Dubai Duty Free Nursery Handicap at Newbury.

He began his campaign by finding dual Group Two hero Lusail too good at Newmarket in June, but has taken a step forward in three subsequent outings, culminating in victory at Kempton last time out.

That looked a decent novice event at the Sunbury track, and there was much to like about the way Altraif dug deep at the finish to take the win.

Bolthole can confirm the promise he showed when making a winning debut by following up in the 41st Running Of The Haynes, Hanson And Clark Conditions Stakes.

Michael Bell's son of Free Eagle had a nice introduction when beating Nasim by two lengths in an eight-runner event over this trip of a mile at Windsor.

It is interesting he takes in this race next, because it has been won by some top-class horses in the past - such as Henbit, Shergar, Rainbow Quest and Unfuwain.

He also holds an early-closing entry in the Group One Vertem Futurity at Doncaster next month.

Albasheer should be given another chance in the Dubai Duty Free Cup.

He was rated a Classic contender at the start of the year after a juvenile campaign which saw him record an impressive debut win before being edged out in the Champagne Stakes and finishing a creditable sixth to superstar St Mark's Basilica in the Dewhurst.

An early season setback kept him on the sidelines until the end of last month, when he was sent off favourite to land a three-runner conditions event at Salisbury.

While holding all the aces on the ratings, the race did not pan out in Albasheer's favour, with the colt breaking slowly and having to come from last to first in the final furlong, before he just got headed again in the shadow of the post.

Switching back up to seven furlongs here from six should help his cause, and Owen Burrows' contender should also strip fitter for that racecourse outing.

Evaluation can confirm staying is his game by following up a first career success over two miles at Lingfield last month when he returns to action over the same distance at Kempton.

The son of Dubawi is owned by The Queen and out of her Gold Cup winner Estimate, who was in her element over long distances.

Evaluation is in the same mould, judged on his last start when he only got on top in the final half-furlong.

SELECTIONS

AYR: 1.00 Forgivable, 1.35 Lethal Levi, 2.10 Project Dante, 2.45 TWEET TWEET (NAP), 3.20 Call Me Ginger, 3.55 Prince Imperial, 4.30 Merricourt, 5.00 Ron O.

DOWNPATRICK: 1.25 Wild Shot, 2.00 Massons Castle, 2.35 Alexharwill, 3.10 Clondaw Hollow, 3.45 Old Town Road, 4.20 Doldido, 4.55 Mary Meehan.

DUNDALK: 4.40 HMS Endeavour, 5.10 Pepper Streak, 5.45 Phantom Power, 6.15 Shimla Rolann, 6.45 Minky, 7.15 Dollar Value, 7.45 Benaud, 8.15 Mokhles.

KEMPTON: 4.50 Odisseo, 5.25 Blackthirtyone, 6.00 Rajmeister, 6.30 King Capella, 7.00 Evaluation, 7.30 Flat To The Max, 8.00 Publicist, 8.30 Poet's Eye.

NEWBURY: 1.15 Dark Swansong, 1.45 Silk Romance, 2.20 Altraif, 2.55 Bolthole, 3.30 Albasheer, 4.05 Twisted Reality, 4.35 Neenee's Choice.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.53 Every Breakin Wave, 2.28 Cage Of Fear, 3.03 Little Jessture, 3.38 Easkey Lad, 4.13 Whatsthecraicjack, 4.45 Eglantine Du Seuil, 5.15 Loup De Maulde.

DOUBLE: Tweet Tweet and Bolthole.