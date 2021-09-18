Sunday Tips

De Mazzano is Keith Hamer's best bet for Sunday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

De Mazzaro can cash in on a return to the scene of his last success with victory at Hamilton.

Tristan Davidson's seven-year-old relished the mile and a half to score at the Scottish track two outings ago, with a battling half-length verdict over Ice Canyon.

The So You Think gelding then made a gallant bid to make all when attempting to follow up over a mile and three-quarters at Musselburgh.

He ended up down by three-quarters of a length to Three Castles - but it was not without a fight.

If he remains in that form, De Mazzaro has solid claims of getting his head back in front in the Alex MacDonald Memorial Celebration Handicap.

Katie Scott has her team in great form and Elladora can keep up the good work by taking the Fraser Tool Hire, Tool And Plant Specialists Handicap.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

The three-year-old filly has yet to score in nine starts, but it certainly looked like her turn was near judged on her latest effort when she was only beaten a length by Runninwild in a six-furlong handicap at Carlisle.

Elladora had shown very little in most of her other starts with a third place at Newcastle in February any form of note, but she is definitely of interest on the evidence of her last run.

The application of first-time cheekpieces clearly helped Liberated Lad bounce back to form at Windsor two weeks ago after a spell in the wilderness.

He was sent off 22-1 in a field of seven and proved the odds to be wrong by producing an improved display.

The assessor has put Ian Williams' charge up 5lb for his two-length win over Barenboim, but it may not be enough to stop the Muhaarar gelding scoring again in the Stay At Our Onsite Hotel Handicap.

Shesadabber can repeat last year's triumph in the Members Of Hamilton Park Racecourse Handicap.

Mick Mullineaux's mare has won three times over the five furlongs there, but she has been out of luck since taking this prize 12 months ago.

However, she is slipping back down the weights and is now just 2lb higher than she was last September.

Leroy Leroy can make a triumphant return to jumping, following a spell on the Flat, in the Friends And Family Remembering Norman Sharpe Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton.

The Jim Boyle-trained five-year-old has had 10 runs this turf season and now reverts to obstacles for the first time since November when he was well-beaten in a highly-competitive novice handicap hurdle.

He had won his two previous races and there could be more to come from him at this discipline.

Leroy Leroy looks to have a good chance of starting the jumping campaign on a high.

Imphal can land his first success over jumps in the Thank You Mark Cornford For Everything Handicap Hurdle.

Gary Moore's seven-year-old is relatively unexposed with just six attempts over hurdles and he is fit from a run on the Flat three weeks ago.

Dogon may be one of the lesser lights from the formidable Paul Nicholls stable but can pay his way with victory in the Peter Earl Memorial Handicap Chase.

At six years old, Dogon is still in the early stages of his career and he could have more improvement to come.

Nicholls drops him half a mile back in trip after Dogon faded into third place behind Cheltenam De Vaige at Newton Abbot after making most of the running.

Similar forcing tactics had almost paid off at the same course over an extended two miles in July, only to be caught close home and beaten a neck by Darling Du Large. They are worth trying again.

SELECTIONS:

HAMILTON: 1.45 Qitaal, 2.20 Omany Amber, 2.50 Arctic Victory, 3.20 Elladora, 3.50 Shesadabber, 4.20 DE MAZZARO (NAP), 4.50 Liberated Lad.

LISTOWEL: 1.30 Doctor Brown Bear, 2.00 Faith Du Val, 2.30 Kilashee, 3.00 Dympnas Well, 3.30 Bout Time Bobby, 4.00 Grange Walk, 4.30 Ballyoisin, 5.00 Quantum Realm.

PLUMPTON: 2.10 Galata Bridge, 2.40 Leroy Leroy, 3.10 Dogon, 3.40 The Yellow Mini, 4.10 Imphal, 4.40 Air Hair Lair, 5.10 Strensham Court.

DOUBLE: De Mazzaro and Elladora.