Wednesday Tips

Keith Hamer makes Migration his headline selection on Wednesday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Migration can continue his fine work since returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with victory in the Best Of British Members Club Foundation Stakes at Goodwood.

The David Menuisier-trained five-year-old was off the track for 641 days - but has made up for lost time by winning the last two of his three starts following his comeback in June.

He struck first over this mile and a quarter when beating Caradoc by two lengths at the Glorious meeting in July.

Migration then went to York's Ebor Festival last month and held Sinjaari by a neck to win another competitive and valuable handicap.

He deserves his chance in Listed company, and looks well up to the task.

Makawee also has a good record at Goodwood and can return to form by defying top-weight in the In Memory Of Gladys And Ronald Baldwin Fillies' Handicap.

David O'Meara's charge took the corresponding prize 12 months ago and was beaten only a short head by subsequent German Group One winner Alpinista here in May.

The six-year-old has run well in Group company since then and can make the most of a drop in grade.

Lawn Ranger is another who loves this course, and a second win over Goodwood's nine furlongs looks on the cards in the Jackson-Stops Handicap.

The six-year-old, trained by Michael Attwater, did too much on his latest visit to the track and weakened into third place behind General Lee in a five-runner affair. He deserves another chance.

Buniann finished well to take second place at Haydock on his latest start, and can go one better in Redcar's Watch Racing Replays At racingtv.com Handicap.

Paul Midgley's five-year-old had plenty to do two furlongs out after being short of room in the early stages - but he came home strongly.

The handicapper left his mark unchanged, and connections can reap the reward.

Amalfi Doug can register an eighth course triumph at Perth by taking the feature the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk David Whitaker Handicap Chase.

The 11-year-old has made 17 appearances at the Scottish track from a total of 32 starts, and can continue his fine record.

Enjoying his customary front-running tactics last time, Amalfi Doug made a mistake at the last but had enough left in the tank to keep Dead Right at bay by a neck over this three miles.

Listowel's highlight of the seven-day Harvest Festival, the Guinness Kerry National Handicap Chase, may go to Koshari.

Willie Mullins' lightly-raced nine-year-old is not always the most consistent, but could just have a big performance in him over fences.

Koshari returned from a very long break to win over hurdles at the start of this year, and was fancied by many to run well in the ultra-competitive Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival.

He ended last season with victory in a valuable handicap over timber at the Punchestown Festival, and returned this summer for a shot at the Galway Plate.

After faring well there in first-time blinkers, finishing a fine sixth, he was asked a tough question to replicate that level just two days later at the same course - and he came up short in smart company.

Koshari remains on a 10lb lower rating over fences, compared to his hurdles assessment. He can be expected to be better for his near two-month break, and lurks with menace on a very handy weight here.

SELECTIONS

GOODWOOD: 1.15 War Horse, 1.45 Kettle Hill, 2.17 Prince Of Bel Lir, 2.52 MIGRATION (NAP), 3.27 Makawee, 4.02 Lawn Ranger, 4.35 Four Adaay.

KEMPTON: 4.40 Largo Bay, 5.15 Barshaa, 5.45 Brayden Star, 6.15 Smiling Sunflower, 6.45 Elsals, 7.15 Barn Owl, 7.45 Magua, 8.15 Pinball Wizard.

LISTOWEL: 1.40 Favori De Champdou, 2.10 Dixie Flyer, 2.45 Kendancer, 3.20 Whatucallher, 3.55 Robinnia, 4.25 Koshari, 5.00 Heroes Of Renown, 5.35 Learning Every Day.

PERTH: 1.52 Cancan, 2.25 Fresh New Dawn, 3.00 Drumlee Watar, 3.35 Amalfi Doug, 4.10 Red Missile, 4.45 Fourth Of July, 5.20 Crackdeloust, 5.55 The Electrician.

REDCAR: 1.00 Emeralds Pride, 1.30 Wynn Palace, 2.00 Puntastic, 2.35 Sandret, 3.10 Strawberry Jack, 3.45 Muatadel, 4.20 Ginato, 4.53 Buniann.

DOUBLE: Migration and Makawee.