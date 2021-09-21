Thursday Tips

Trident can put down another Newmarket marker for Andre Fabre in the Tattersalls Stakes.

Master French trainer Fabre is of course no stranger over the years to high-profile success at the Headquarters of British Flat racing, having scored Classic success with the great Zafonic, Pennekamp and more recently Miss France.

Zafonic was also far too good at Group One level as a two-year-old here, in the 1992 Dewhurst.

As yet, Trident's principal connection to that rarefied standard is via the trainer's name and the challenge Fabre sets him over the same course and distance.

Nonetheless, the Wootton Bassett colt has fine credentials for this Group Three assignment - as runner-up at the top level last time, beaten just over a length by Middle Park hopeful Perfect Power in the Prix Morny at Deauville on the most recent of his three career starts last month.

Trident did appear to be put in his place that day, and goes up a furlong in trip here.

He did also have several proven classy juveniles behind him, though, was a ParisLongchamp winner over six and a half furlongs on debut and has the pedigree to improve for the extra distance.

Elsewhere on a typically competitive card at the start of Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting, there are several enticing handicap prospects.

Restless Endeavour makes her first appearance since joining Mick Appleby from the equally adept Grant Tuer, in the British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap.

Following her switch of stables and ownership connections, she also acquires the assistance of Hollie Doyle for the first time since winning on her second career start more than two years ago.

Restless Endeavour has been a gradual improver at Tuer's North Yorkshire yard over the past 12 months, running consistently at this trip.

She has often had to contend with big weights, and has done so admirably.

But Appleby is immediately trying a different tack, up in class - and it may just pay off, as Restless Endeavour has an opportunity to see what she can do in receipt of weight rather than conceding it.

Later on, Bake bids for a hat-trick in the Racing TV Handicap - and has fine prospects of completing that task.

Martyn Meade's lightly-raced three-year-old easily got off the mark at his third attempt, and first start of this season, in a Yarmouth maiden two months ago.

The distant runner-up that day was soon a subsequent winner, and Bake followed up with a notable - but much more hard-fought - success of his own in the Racing League at Doncaster.

He had only a short-head to spare on Town Moor over Tahitian Prince, who however gives the form a gilt edge as a four-time winner in his six starts this season.

Bake's 2lb rise in the ratings does not seem too arduous in the circumstances and after a seven-week break, he should certainly be fresh to do himself justice again.

In the closing Newmarket Challenge Whip Handicap, Bake's jockey Tom Marquand could be in business again - this time for his boss William Haggas, on Babindi.

The Frankel filly has been a model of consistency at around this trip all summer and although narrowly beaten at Nottingham last month, she again did precious little wrong behind a winner who has since followed up.

She is up just another 3lb for her trouble, and should be very much involved again.

Four hundred miles to the north, jumps fare is the order of the day at Perth.

It looks competitive too at Scone Palace, which offers an early sighting this season of potentially useful chaser Pay The Piper.

Ann Hamilton's prolific winning novice hurdler and former Irish point-to-pointer makes his fencing debut under rules in the Remembering Tim Hardie Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

The six-year-old is taking on some decent and race-fit yardsticks here, but he showed with three successive hurdles victories and then a close second in the spring that he is on an upward curve for a small but highly capable yard.

The Hamiltons, who expect him to improve over fences and for this longer trip, have demonstrated on several occasions they can have their string ready to run up to their best form after a break.

Pay The Piper's exploits to date also indicate he will not mind if the ground stays soft.

That may not be quite so true of Head On as he seeks his hat-trick in the Centenary Silver Plate Handicap Chase.

Nonetheless, there is plenty to recommend Ian Williams' improving five-year-old from the foot of the weights - not least the continued assistance of Liam Harrison in the saddle.

The in-form 5lb claimer was on board for the second of Head On's back-to-back Worcester wins over the past month - and the manner of that success suggests the young chaser may well extend his unbeaten record over fences.

SELECTIONS

LISTOWEL: 1.40 Bienvenue, 2.15 Faithful Prince, 2.50 Prince Hector, 3.25 Starting Monday, 4.00 Khafaaq, 4.35 Port Sunlight, 5.10 Rekero, 5.40 Majestic Jewel.

NEWMARKET: 1.00 Symbol Of Light, 1.35 Choirmaster, 2.10 Restless Endeavour, 2.45 TRIDENT (NAP), 3.20 Nayef Road, 3.55 Tribal Art, 4.30 Bake, 5.05 Babindi.

PERTH: 1.25 Pegs Theatre, 1.55 Chica Boom, 2.30 Pay The Piper, 3.05 San Fermin, 3.40 O Connell Street, 4.15 Go Fox, 4.50 Head On, 5.20 Fairlawn Flyer.

PONTEFRACT: 1.45 Eldrickjones, 2.20 Turn Back Time, 2.55 Highwaygrey, 3.30 Oso Rapido, 4.05 Ben Macdui, 4.40 Approachability, 5.15 Fossos.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.25 Lindwall, 6.00 Ridicule, 6.30 Trusty Rusty, 7.00 Dungar Glory, 7.30 Onaraggatip, 8.00 Highfaluting, 8.30 Just Jacob.

DOUBLE: Bake and Trident.