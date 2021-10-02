Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers provides Sunday's tips in the UK, Ireland and France with Snowfall fancied in the Arc.

Snowfall can take a starring role at ParisLongchamp by returning to winning form in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

A thrilling afternoon is in store in the French capital - and it is Aidan O'Brien's dual Classic winner that is preferred in what appears to be a stellar renewal of the autumn showpiece.

The three-year-old took a huge leap forward from a moderate juvenile campaign when making all in the Musidora at York - and she has barely looked back since, strolling home by 16 lengths in the Oaks at Epsom before prevailing by eight and a half lengths in the Irish equivalent.

She rolled on to York, where she was not as impressive in the Yorkshire Oaks. But the quicker ground there perhaps did not play to her strengths, and she was nevertheless a cosy four-length winner with Ryan Moore not being forced to pull out too much.

Admittedly it was a shock when Teona beat her a length and a half in last month's Prix Vermeille - but she was given plenty to do off only a steady pace, and O'Brien's runners did not appear to be on top form at that point.

With rain expected and the ground due to turn testing on Sunday, Snowfall could be a reasonable price for a multiple Classic winner in receipt of all the allowances as a three-year-old filly.

Andre Fabre can mop up the two juvenile Group Ones, kicking off with Raclette in the Prix Marcel Boussac.

The master trainer has hailed the filly as possibly one of the best he has had - which is praise indeed - and her two wins so far have certainly been impressive, most recently hosing up by four lengths in a conditions heat.

This is clearly a big step up, but Raclette has the pedigree to make up into something special.

Ancient Rome can bring up the other leg of a Fabre double in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

Another with a sterling pedigree, Ancient Rome has three wins in four starts to his credit, landing a Group Three over a mile last time out, so there are no doubts about his stamina here.

Glass Slippers can go one better than last year by reclaiming her title in the Prix de l'Abbaye, while Audarya may be set to bounce back to form in the Prix de l'Opera.

Sagamiyra can keep the Prix de la Foret at home for the first time in six years, following a fine victory for Mikel Delzangles last time out.

It is steadier stuff back in Britain, but Kelso could have a cracking contest in prospect for the NSPCC School Service Simply Ned Handicap Chase.

Aye Right enjoyed a fine campaign last term, even if his string of near-misses in some of the biggest events proved frustrating for trainer Harriet Graham.

He kicked off with a second place behind the re-opposing Nuts Well in this race last October, before going on to finish third in the Charlie Hall, second in the Ladbrokes Trophy, second in the Sky Bet Chase and then in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival.

The eight-year-old gave his all on every occasion, and his consistency resulted in an 8lb hike in the weights before his final outing in the Scottish National.

That Ayr run was perhaps one outing too many. But he was not disgraced in defeat, and the handicapper has ever so slightly relented with a 1lb drop after that.

This trip appears shorter than ideal - but Aye Right runs well fresh, and this looks a fine starting point again.

Hello Judge signed off last year with a win at Kelso, and can pick up where he left off in the PD The Big Six Oh Novices' Hurdle.

Unplaced in two Irish point-to-points before joining Ann Hamilton, he looked a runner of potential when scoring at the first time of asking under rules by just over four lengths.

The second, Presentandcounting, has certainly franked the form with five subsequent wins - and Hello Judge could be a good recruit for the Hamilton team.

KELSO: 1.55 Fete Champetre, 2.30 Lex Talionis, 3.00 Hello Judge, 3.40 Aye Right, 4.15 Definite Wisdom, 4.50 Fethard Glory, 5.25 Sputnik.

KILLARNEY: 1.10 Gazwah, 1.45 The Truant, 2.20 Ally Cay, 2.55 Oskar High, 3.30 Buddy Rich, 4.05 Caridadi, 4.40 Cornakill Rose, 5.15 Echoes Of Family.

PARISLONGCHAMP: 1.15 Raclette, 1.55 Ancient Rome, 3.05 SNOWFALL (NAP), 3.50 Audarya, 4.25 Glass Slippers, 5.00 Sagamiyra.

TIPPERARY: 1.00 The Names Jock, 1.30 Saldier, 2.05 Hallowed Star, 2.40 Game Catch, 3.15 Glenquin Castle, 3.45 Fan De Blues, 4.20 Black Samurai, 4.55 Raynedanse.

UTTOXETER: 1.37 Post Chaise, 2.12 Writteninthesand, 2.47 Whataboutwalt, 3.22 Gaia Vallis, 4.00 Faivoir, 4.35 Risk And Roll, 5.10 Darling Du Large, 5.40 The Bomber Liston.

DOUBLE: Snowfall and Raclette.