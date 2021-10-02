Monday Tips

Keith Hamer s provides Monday's tips in the UK and Ireland with Scarlet Dancer backed to strike at Pontefract.

Scarlet Dancer can lead the way home in the Napoleons Casino Bradford Nursery Handicap at Pontefract.

Richard Fahey's juvenile has improved with each of his three races, and can win for a second time from four career attempts.

Scarlet Dancer showed signs of ability on his debut over this six furlongs in early August, finishing fifth to Hamaki - when he had every chance until lack of experience and race fitness found him him out in the last half furlong.

After then taking third over seven furlongs at Musselburgh, Scarlet Dancer dropped back to this distance to open his account at Chester.

He has been given an opening mark of 80, which should prove workable.

William Haggas could hardly have his string in better form after a remarkable eight winners on Saturday, and Angel Amadea has claims for the Newmarket handler in the Leslie Burton (Fisher) Handicap.

Unraced last year, the three-year-old must show a bit at home because she has twice gone off at odds-on since a promising first effort at Newmarket - and unfortunately been beaten both times.

She was also out of luck last time out, but it looked like 10 furlongs stretched her on that occasion - so the return to a mile is a plus.

So, too, is the prospect of softer ground than the good to firm she raced on at Leicester - as well as the assistance of smart 5lb claimer Adam Farragher, who had four winners himself on Saturday as he played a starring role at Chester.

Captain Jameson looks the one to be with in the House That Jack Built Handicap.

The John Quinn-trained six-year-old should like the ground and won with a bit of authority at Ayr in August. He is still feasibly handicapped.

Shandoz can make up for lost time with a triumphant return after 360 days off the track, in the Ben Woollacott Memorial Handicap at Lingfield.

The son of Golden Horn showed last year he could score after a long lay-off with a narrow verdict at Ascot following an absence of 322 days.

The Roger Varian-trained gelding followed up in a valuable handicap over the same mile and a half four weeks later.

He then disappointed at Newmarket in a similar event when sent off favourite. Connections blamed the soft ground, and he is definitely worth noting on his comeback and first attempt since being gelded.

A 5lb rise should not stop Miquelon from repeating a course-and-distance victory two weeks ago in the Free Tips on attheraces.com Handicap.

The Archie Watson-trained gelding burst clear of the pack a furlong out to win by three and a half lengths from Delicate Kiss.

As long as he is in the same form, he will prove hard to beat.

Sundayinmay can strike for the third time in four starts in the Cazoo Handicap at Wolverhampton.

William Knight's three-year-old was quite impressive on his latest outing at Kempton, where he pulled away from the opposition to win by four and a half lengths.

A similar display would see him defy a 7lb hike in the ratings.

Habanero Star can lose her maiden tag at the 15th attempt in division two of the Read Kevin Blake On attheraces.com Handicap.

Gay Kelleway's four-year-old land a deserved success after a series of consistent efforts since July which has seen her finish second three times in four starts.

The daughter of Mayson has done little wrong and, granted a bit of luck, can get off the mark.

SELECTIONS

LINGFIELD: 1.00 Miquelon, 1.30 Sydney Street, 2.00 King Cabo, 2.30 Drag Race, 3.00 Shandoz, 3.30 Cuban Musketeer, 4.00 George Scott.

PONTEFRACT: 1.39 Pons Aelius, 2.14 SCARLET DANCER (NAP), 2.44 Angel Amadea, 3.14 Wynford, 3.44 Captain Jameson, 4.15 Great Commission, 4.45 Dark Spec, 5.15 Gainsbourg.

STRATFORD: 1.15 Jay Jay Reilly, 1.45 Wicked Willy, 2.22 Doitforthevillage, 2.52 Samba Dancer, 3.22 Sly Madam, 3.52 Mawlood, 4.25 Call Me Tara.

TIPPERARY: 2.05 Zoffman, 2.35 Moracana, 3.05 Stylistic Approach, 3.35 Forest Of Dreams, 4.05 Drombeg Duke, 4.35 Conversant, 5.05 Red Wasp, 5.35 Swift Flight,

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.55 Majesty's Pleasure, 5.30 Gustav Graves, 6.00 Aljari, 6.30 Bellevue Lad, 7.00 Habanero Star, 7.30 Sundayinmay, 8.00 Denzil's Laughing, 8.30 Jorvik Prince.

DOUBLE: Scarlet Dancer and Captain Jameson.