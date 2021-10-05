Wednesday Tips

Sharvara is Nick Grant's best bet for Wednesday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Sharvara can continue his progression in the British EBF Nursery Handicap at Nottingham.

There are only six runners in this, but it is a good little race, with one or two respected. Preference is for the Richard Hannon representative, however.

Mid-division in the Convivial Maiden at York first time up, the Kingman colt bumped into a couple of useful ones in a Thirsk novice before really coming into his own stepped up from seven furlongs to an extended mile at Hamilton.

Bounced out in front, he had his rivals at it three from home and really stretched on from there, running out a very ready winner.

Everything he did suggests the best part of another two furlongs here will be just up his street, and ground conditions should be ideal, too, because he seemed to appreciate some give underfoot in that latest run.

Approachability may be the type to give his connections a few big-race dreams through the winter and can make it two wins from as many starts in the British EBF Future Stayers Oath Novice Stakes.

Sent off at what now looks a rather generous 10-1 at Pontefract last month, the Mark Johnston-trained New Approach youngster dominated from the front and came home unchallenged.

This assignment should give him more winning experience - and he could possibly have a crack at something fancier afterwards, before being put away.

Eldrickjones has any amount of smart form in the book and cannot be opposed in the MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing EBF Novice Stakes.

Trained by Roger Fell in the Nick Bradley colours which have had such a fine year, the Cotai Glory colt deservedly got his head in front on the same Pontefract card as Approachability - after a string of fine efforts which included a runner-up finish in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Future is probably the one to beat in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Fillies' Handicap, but a chance is taken on Her Indoors.

Alan King's four-year-old has a bright future over hurdles in the months ahead, but looks the type that might have another win on the Flat in her before reverting to obstacles.

She certainly looked progressive over timber during the last jumps campaign, and her trainer mentioned a few runs on the level would be on the agenda after she won at Cheltenham in April.

Under the floodlights at Kempton, a fascinating ebfstallions.com Conditions Stakes can go the way of Live In The Moment.

Adam West's four-year-old is bang in form and has an excellent record on the all-weather. He ran a cracker at the Leger meeting when finding only the talented Khaadem too good in a Listed event, while before that he had just missed out in a big handicap at York.

Having been on a steep upward curve last season, he seems to have carried on in the same vein and should be at the top of his game on what is his fourth run back after a 10-month absence.

Over jumps at Ludlow, Shoal Bay has a fine opportunity to gain winning compensation for his highly unfortunate Worcester return last month.

Colin Tizzard's eight-year-old, and jockey Brendan Powell, try again after being robbed of victory by a slipping saddle which saw them part company on the run-in when in a clear lead.

Shoal Bay is up 6lb for his trouble and can often jump to his left - but that habit did not stop him rounding off last season with a comfortable course-and-distance victory.

He should really be bidding for a hat-trick, and ought to be in the thick of it again in the Margaret Roberts Remembrance Handicap Chase.

Later on the card, Tardree takes the eye in the H.R.Smith Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Laura Morgan's gelding will want the rain to stay away but is at the right venue, because it takes plenty to turn the ground soft here at this time of the year.

He was a beaten favourite over a similar trip at Bangor last time but was conceding 6lb to a much more experienced winner who is very useful on his day.

Tardree previously scored an emphatic success at Market Rasen, has won two of his four chase starts and can demonstrate here that he remains progressive.

KEMPTON: 4.58 Millennial Moon, 5.30 At A Pinch, 6.00 Tres Speciale, 6.30 Thaler, 7.00 Live In The Moment, 7.30 Echo Beach, 8.00 Coolagh Magic, 8.30 Mr Moneypenny.

LUDLOW: 1.00 Scots Gold, 1.30 Une De La Seniere, 2.05 Shoal Bay, 2.40 Canford Light, 3.15 Tardree, 3.50 See The Sea, 4.25 Martha Willow.

NAVAN: 1.15 Memory Motel, 1.45 Kirsapp, 2.20 Showmolina, 2.55 Dragons Call, 3.30 Ninja, 4.05 Sasta, 4.40 Light Fury, 5.12 Jazzelle.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.55 Eldrickjones, 2.30 Her Indoors, 3.05 Approachability, 3.40 Grey Fox, 4.15 SHARVARA (NAP), 4.50 Purple Ribbon, 5.20 Le Bayou, 5.50 Dolphin Vista.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.38 Punxsutawney Phil, 2.13 Just Call Me Al, 2.48 Dutch Canyon, 3.23 Dazzling Glory, 3.58 Northern Bound, 4.33 Lucky Robin, 5.05 Raffles Gitane.

DOUBLE: Sharvara and Live In The Moment.