Thursday Tips

Nada To Prada is Nick Robson's best bet for Thursday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Michael Scudamore's Nada To Prada can come out on top in a fascinating early season clash in the David Dennis Racing EBF Mares' Novices' Chase at Worcester.

The six-year-old faces Philip Hobbs' Little River Bay, a three-time winner over hurdles, and Jamie Snowden's Anythingforlove, who also won three last season including a Grade Two.

However, Nada To Prada perhaps has more scope than those two to improve even further this term given she has only had five runs in her life.

She was progressing at a rate of knots last season until the last time we saw her, when third in a Grade Two event at Haydock.

That was in typical Haydock January ground and even though she had handled testing conditions elsewhere, as we have seen so many times Haydock is a completely different kettle of fish.

She had won there earlier in the campaign, but that was a Listed event against mares only and up in class against the boys it just proved too much.

To dust off an old cliché though, she always looked likely to prove better over a fence and as she won a point-to-point over three miles a couple of years ago, this two-and-a-half-mile trip looks an ideal starting point.

One of the newcomers will have to be pretty decent to get the better of the Paul Nicholls-trained Outlaw Peter in the Richard Hitchings Memorial Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race.

The five-year-old finished second on his debut in an Irish bumper for Shark Hanlon in January.

Traditionally bumpers in Ireland are more competitive than those in the UK in this one looked no exception.

The winner, Three Stripe Life, went on to finish fourth to Sir Gerhard in the championship event at the Cheltenham Festival.

Nigel Hawke sent Diligent back hurdling last time out and it paid off with a wide-margin win so it is no surprise to see him attempt to defy a penalty in the Naf Novices' Hurdle at Exeter.

Having shown improved form over fences, rising from a mark of 88 to 137, he looked very well treated back over timber at Newton Abbot and so it proved.

The one potential stumbling block would be any worthwhile rain as all his form is on a sound surface.

Puffin Bay was an impressive winner of a Stratford bumper in the summer and this long-distance relative of Mighty Man should make a winning debut over obstacles in the Congratulations To The McCoys Nominees Mares' Maiden Hurdle.

There are usually one or two horses every summer who the handicapper gets carried away with and unfortunately for the Tizzards, Storm Home looks one this year.

He now has to run off 147 having won a couple of nice races at Uttoxeter, but it will be a bit of a surprise if he can concede 9lb to Nicholls' Rhythm Is A Dancer, who has won three this summer himself.

The Keith Dalgleish-trained Beltane can get off the mark at the fifth time of asking in the Virgin Bet Novice Stakes at Ayr.

This could be last-chance saloon before any headgear or even worse in his case, a gelding operation, as he has shown one or two signs of waywardness.

However, he does have an official rating of 85 which is plenty good enough to win a race of this nature.

Innse Gall is a nice type for Iain Jardine and while he perhaps has not progressed as high as once looked likely, there is still time.

It appears 12 furlongs stretched him last time out and the drop back to 10 in the Virgin Bet Fives Handicap should suit.

William Haggas can do little wrong at present and he sends True Icon out again quickly in the Racing Welfare Supporting Racing Workforce EBF Maiden Stakes at Chelmsford.

Sent off favourite on debut at York, he finished only eighth of nine but the penny seemed to drop last week at Nottingham when second.

He is likely to be a fair bit wiser for that and should take some beating.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 1.00 Beltane, 1.30 Firewater, 2.05 Temper Trap, 2.40 Flying Moon, 3.15 Big Les, 3.50 Oh So Hot, 4.25 Hajjam, 4.55 De Mazzaro.

CHELMSFORD: 5.00 Charming Kid, 5.30 True Icon, 6.00 Libertine Belle, 6.30 Flora Finch, 7.00 Liger King, 7.30 Boy George, 8.00 Puffin Island, 8.30 Nibras Gold.

EXETER: 1.23 Diligent, 1.55 Puffin Bay, 2.30 Golden Taipan, 3.05 Sergeant, 3.40 Guy De Guye, 4.15 Rhythm Is A Dancer, 4.50 First Quest.

THURLES: 1.13 Timiyra, 1.45 Play By The Rules, 2.20 Notre Belle Bete, 2.55 Fennor Cross, 3.30 Stay With Me, 4.05 Call Me Dolly, 4.40 Rekero.

WORCESTER: 1.30 NADA TO PRADA (NAP), 2.13 Starsky, 2.48 Outlaw Peter, 3.23 On The Meter, 3.58 Grace A Vous Enki, 4.33 I Like To Move It

DOUBLE: Nada To Prada and Puffin Bay.