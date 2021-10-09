Sunday Tips

Nick Robson has a tip for every meeting in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Course-and-distance winner Lovely Breeze should have conditions in her favour in the Great Sussex Way Handicap at Goodwood.

She is by the Australian sire Sepoy, so it was something of a surprise how well she handled cut in the ground when winning at the picturesque Sussex track in July.

That victory came off a mark of 82 - and while she has looked in the grip of the handicapper off her new mark the last twice, those efforts came on much quicker ground on totally different tracks.

Back at Goodwood, eased in the weights and with more give in the ground, Lovely Breeze can go well again.

She is trained by Hugo Palmer, who could be booked in for a good day because his Neptune Legend also looks sure to run well despite top weight in the Castlelake Irish Stallion Farms EBF Nursery Handicap.

The Invincible Spirit gelding has been very consistent in his first season on the track - and although he is creeping up the weights, he continues to run well.

A victory at Newmarket saw him book his ticket for a valuable race at York. He was no match for impressive winner Harrow there - but slightly down in grade, he has shown he continues to progress.

Second at both Kempton and Catterick, he remains in good heart, and it is hard to see him not being involved in the finish.

William Buick is still just about in there pitching against Oisin Murphy for this year's champion jockey title, and Secret Image could help keep him in the hunt with victory in the Goodwoof EBF Novice Stakes.

Charlie Appleby's gelding made a more than acceptable debut at Wolverhampton last month, when he was doing his best work for Buick in the closing stages over an extended mile.

Goodwood's nine furlongs provide just a marginally more substantial stamina test, and Secret Image may well build on his three-length third at Dunstall Park

Roger Charlton's Louganini has not been seen since being outclassed behind Hukum in a Group Three at York in July.

He now returns to action fresher than most and back in the right grade, in the Goodwood Horse Racing Club Supporters Handicap.

Before disappointing at York, he had won an Ascot handicap on soft in clear-cut fashion.

Paul Nicholls is determined to come out with all guns blazing in the National Hunt season, and looks set for a profitable afternoon at Newton Abbot.

Bravemansgame, placed at both Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring, will be one of his biggest hopes for the season - and he gets his campaign under way in the Aubrey Loze Memorial Intermediate Chase.

Nicholls himself drew comparisons with the great Denman after Bravemansgame powered to victory in the Grade One Challow Hurdle.

The champion trainer was then left dumbfounded at the ease with which he was brushed aside by Bob Olinger at Cheltenham.

Nevertheless, Bravemansgame should be able to make hay before the Irish battalions come over for the big meetings, and he looks set to take high rank in his division.

Another potentially interesting new recruit to chasing is Dan Skelton's Rockstar Ronnie.

The six-year-old may not have quite the aspirations of Bravemansgame just yet, but he could well signal his potential on his reappearance in the Follow@willhillracing On Twitter Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Irish point-to-point winner Rockstar Ronnie was an exuberant novice hurdler last season.

Despite winning two of his five starts, and finishing runner-up in two more, he did not always get home convincingly over the smaller obstacles - and was found out in very competitive handicap company when last seen at Sandown in April.

He does appeal, however, as just the type to flourish over fences.

CURRAGH: 12.50 Tartan Skirt, 1.20 Tranquil Lady, 1.55 Riot, 2.30 That's Mad, 3.05 Dewcup, 3.40 Persian Queen, 4.15 Karlsberg.

GOODWOOD: 1.45 Soros, 2.20 Libra Tiger, 2.55 LOVELY BREEZE (NAP), 3.30 Neptune Legend, 4.05 Secret Image, 4.40 Louganini, 5.15 Diamil.

LIMERICK: 1.10 Suprise Package, 1.40 Dixie Flyer, 2.10 Mrs Milner, 2.45 Ben Thomson, 3.20 Karl Der Grosse, 3.55 Fairyhill Run, 4.30 Buttons And Bows, 5.05 Arturus.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.00 Skatman, 1.30 Bravemansgame, 2.02 Blackjack Kentucky, 2.37 The Newest One, 3.12 Whydah Gally, 3.47 Rockstar Ronnie, 4.22 Theoldfellashorse.

Double: Lovely Breeze and Bravemansgame