Monday Tips

Ashley Iveson has a tip for every meeting in the UK and Ireland on Monday.

Roulston Scar is expected to complete his hat-trick in the British EBF Flying Scotsman Conditions Stakes at Musselburgh.

Initially trained by Kevin Ryan before changing hands for 110,000 guineas two years ago, the five-year-old has a very consistent profile, with his 19 career starts yielding seven victories and seven placed efforts.

In handicapping terms Roulston Scar lines up in Scotland in the form of his life, with his current perch of 105 a career-high.

The Lope De Vega gelding failed to fire on his first start of the year at York in May, but rediscovered his mojo on a return from four months off the track when comfortably coming out on top in a three-runner affair at Leicester.

It was a case of more of the same at Chelmsford a couple of weeks ago as he again treated a couple of rivals with disdain.

Provided conditions are not too testing, this looks a good opportunity for the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Roulston Scar to continue his winning streak before potentially heading back to Dubai during the winter.

Northern Express gets the vote in the Racing TV Bass Rock Handicap.

The Michael Dods-trained three-year-old is still relatively lightly-raced following just 11 career starts and he remains on an upward curve judged on his victory at Ayr recently.

While the official winning margin was only a neck, he was value for a good bit more and a 2lb rise is not insurmountable if he in a similar mood.

Yarmouth punters are advised to side with top-weight Sayf Al Dawla in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap.

Impeccably-bred as a son of Frankel out of the brilliant racemare Attraction, Peter Chapple-Hyam's inmate confirmed the promise of two solid efforts on his first couple of starts when making it third time lucky Salisbury last month.

It looked as though the step up from a mile to a mile and a quarter helped Sayf Al Dawla raise his game and with a further rise in distance viewed as a positive, a mark of 82 for his handicap debut could prove lenient.

Mohi looks the one to be on in the Download The At The Races App Nursery at Wolverhampton.

Clive Cox's youngster contested races won by the high-class pair of Angel Bleu and Go Bears Go on his first couple of starts at Salisbury and Ascot and was not beaten far on either occasion.

He was only narrowly beaten when bidding when switched to the all-weather at this venue in early August - and a switch to handicap company did the trick as he opened his account back here last month.

The son of Acclamation looks capable of defying a 5lb hike over the same course and distance.

Evening action comes from Kempton, where Bellstreet Bridie holds obvious claims in the Try Our New Price Boost At Unibet Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes.

Michael Bell's Sir Percy filly looked a winner in waiting when second on her July Course introduction, but favourite-backers had their fingers burnt after she was touched off at the second time of asking at Redcar.

There was nothing to suggest she ducked the issue, however, and she can reward those who keep the faith.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 5.30 My Ambition, 6.00 Bellstreet Bridie, 6.30 Pinball Wizard, 7.00 Mishal Star, 7.30 Mawkeb, 8.00 Beloved, 8.30 Evaluation.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.20 Lord Of The Glen, 1.50 Norman Kindu, 2.25 Three Saints Bay, 3.00 ROULSTON SCAR (NAP), 3.35 James Watt, 4.10 Northern Express, 4.45 Talktothewall, 5.20 Captain Corelli.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.40 Brazen Akoya, 2.15 Zhang Fei, 2.50 Mohi, 3.25 Mount Mogan, 4.00 Liv Lucky, 4.35 Alpine Mistral, 5.10 Toromona, 5.45 Nushafreen.

YARMOUTH: 1.00 Brilliant Blue, 1.30 Al Barez, 2.05 Sayf Al Dawla, 2.40 She's No Angel, 3.15 Stay Coul, 3.50 Siraju, 4.25 Case Key, 4.55 Imperial Butterfly.

DOUBLE: Roulston Scar and Sayf Al Dawla.