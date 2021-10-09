Tuesday Tips

Able Kane can register a third course success at Leicester when he tackles seven furlongs for a second time.

Both of his wins at the East Midlands track have come over six furlongs - but Rod Millman must have been happy enough with his first try over an extra furlong at Ascot recently to keep him at that distance.

Able Kane was always prominent in a 17-runner handicap and kept at it in the closing stages to hold on for fourth place, five lengths behind the comfortable winner, Sunray Major - who could be very high class.

Now that connections are assured Able Kane does stay the longer trip, they can adopt tactics accordingly for this attempt by the four-year-old in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap.

Porsche Cavalier can take advantage of a drop in grade to land a deserved second career success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes.

Since losing her maiden tag at Sandown in July on her third start, and her first since leaving Denis Hogan's yard in Ireland, Robyn Brisland's filly has put in decent efforts in Pattern company without much reward.

She was seventh in the Listed St Hugh's Stakes at Newbury after being denied a run at a crucial stage of the five-furlong dash won by Tardis.

The daughter of Cotai Glory ran even better when stepped up to this trip of six furlongs when a close fourth to Romantic Time in the Group Three Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury.

Pallas Dancer has finished second the last four times he has run at Newcastle since May, but Brian Ellison's gelding can end that unwanted statistic in the MansionBet Bet £10 Get £20 Handicap back at Gosforth Park.

After the last of those efforts, Pallas Dancer tried his hand back on the turf at Nottingham and was a respectable fourth to Howzer Black in a higher grade.

That may have given the son of War Command the shot in the confidence boost needed and the four-year-old is worth a go at a mile and a half on that display.

Dark Terms has come to herself this autumn and looks good to follow up her first success at Kempton last time in the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Nursery Handicap.

Trainer Archie Watson gave the Dark Angel filly an 89-day break following three uninspiring runs in the spring. She has come back a different animal and is definitely on the right track now.

Cosmos Raj found a rejuvenated Third Kingdom far too strong at York when last seen but was a clear second best and can gain compensation in the MansionBet Watch And Bet Handicap.

The David O'Meara-trained three-year-old has been on the go since March but has kept his form very well and he can record a fourth victory this term.

Jubilympics shaped well on her first run since April when fourth at Newton Abbot last month. The Emma Lavelle-trained nine-year-old can put that pipe-opener to good use and win the Cazoo Mares' Handicap Chase at Hereford.

SELECTIONS:

HEREFORD: 1.38 Honneur d'Ajonc, 2.13 I'm On Snap, 2.48 Aimee de Sivola, 3.23 Manning Estate, 3.58 Jubilympics, 4.33 Josie Abbing, 5.07 Jersey Lady.

HUNTINGDON: 1.55 Percy's Word, 2.30 Somewhat Cloudy, 3.05 Do Wanna Know, 3.40 Tonyx, 4.15 Lord Sparky, 4.50 Railway Muice.

LEICESTER: 1.00 Ikhtiraaq, 1.30 Parlando, 2.05 Porsche Cavalier, 2.40 Midegtonamission, 3.15 Maysong, 3.50 ABLE KANE (NAP), 4.25 Kentucky Kitten, 4.55 Rhythm N Rock.

NEWCASTLE: 5.00 Tomorrow's Angel, 5.30 Pallas Dancer, 6.00 Tilly The Filly, 6.30 Dark Terms, 7.00 Variety Island, 7.30 Cosmos Raj, 8.00 Originator, 8.30 Jordan Electrics.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.15 Cape Gentleman, 1.45 Father Jed, 2.20 Calvados, 2.55 Dysart Diamond, 3.30 Quantum Realm, 4.05 Auckland, 4.40 Elusive Sea.

DOUBLE: Able Kane and Porsche Cavalier.