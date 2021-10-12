Thursday Tips

Nick Robson provides a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Thursday.

Notions can provide Oisin Murphy with a welcome winner in his tussle with William Buick to be champion jockey.

The roadshow moves on to Chelmsford and while the title looked done and dusted a few weeks ago, a flurry of winners for Buick has certainly added some intrigue to the closing week of the season as we await Champions Day.

Notions has only had the one run - but Jamie Osborne must have been pretty pleased with what he saw when second to the now 100-rated Jazz Club at Windsor.

Not much went right for him there, it was a typical debut in that he was slowly away, ran green and even stumbled at one stage but he still had enough ability to finish within three and a half lengths of an above-average winner.

Buick's mount in the racingwelfare.co.uk EBF Novice Stakes, Saeed bin Suroor's Ramadhaan, has a similar profile after just one run but the form book tells us Notions achieved a bit more.

It is then Murphy's turn to team up with Bin Suroor when Discover Dubai runs in the tote.co.uk Free Streaming Every UK Race Handicap.

The lightly raced four-year-old caught a tartar last time out in Sunray Major, who is favourite for the Balmoral Handicap on Saturday.

But Discover Dubai ran a better race than the fifth place next to his name suggests.

He stumbled coming out of the stalls, went into the lead half a mile from home and while he would never have been a match for the winner, he would have been second ridden with more restraint.

Tollard Royal looked useful when becoming yet another juvenile winner for George Boughey and can follow up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

He is carrying a penalty for his debut win and while it always takes a smart one to defy that, this Ribchester colt was backed as if a big run was expected and he delivered, winning by over three lengths.

Roger Varian's Montather cut no ice in the Cambridgeshire, but he is only 1lb higher than for a course win in June and dropping him in trip and allowing him to use his cruising speed looks a good move.

At Brighton the George Baker-trained Botanist looks of real interest in the starsports.bet EBF Novice Stakes.

The Bated Breath colt finished a pleasing fourth on his debut behind Deodar, beaten just a length.

While the winner has not been seen since, the second, Witch Hunter, is already rated over 100.

Gary Moore's Breezy Storm can get off the mark at the third time of asking in the Star Sports Bet Pipped?! Offer EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

Sixth on 18 at 80-1 on her debut at Goodwood, she was then beaten just a neck on her return there by Piffle. She will likely find this company easier.

Carlisle's new National Hunt season begins with an eight-race card and even at this early stage it looks like Ann and Ian Hamilton have their small string in great heart.

They run Bavington Bob in the Introducing Racing TV Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and it is difficult to see what will stop him recording a fourth successive victory.

While he only got up close home last time out, he is still open to improvement and is clearly going the right way.

The Tom George-trained Another Stowaway loves good ground and might be the one to beat in the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase at Wincanton.

SELECTIONS:

BRIGHTON: 2.10 Cappananty Con, 2.45 Botanist, 3.20 Glasvegas, 3.55 Breezy Storm, 4.30 Dawn View, 5.05 Right Action, 5.40 Atty's Edge.

CARLISLE: 1.23 Bavington Bob, 1.55 Gold Des Bois, 2.30 Findthetime, 3.05 Speak Of The Devil, 3.40 Near Kettering, 4.15 Low Profile, 4.50 Sword Of Fate, 5.20 Limerick Leader.

CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Copperknob, 6.00 Tollard Royal, 6.30 NOTIONS (NAP), 7.00 Discover Dubai, 7.30 Golden Owl, 8.00 Montather, 8.30 Smart Connection.

CURRAGH: 12.40 Amortentia, 1.10 Uxmal, 1.40 Lopes Gold, 2.15 Charlie's Yard, 2.50 Franno, 3.25 Out On Friday, 4.00 Outran, 4.35 Dandy Spirit.

TRAMORE: 1.00 Hans Gruber, 1.30 Downthecellar, 2.02 Shuil Valentine, 2.37 Tullyveery Lad, 3.12 Withallduerespect, 3.47 Recite A Prayer, 4.22 Tempo Chapter Two.

WINCANTON: 1.15 Oslo, 1.45 Arcade Attraction, 2.20 Ar Mest, 2.55 Another Stowaway, 3.30 Strike The Flint, 4.05 Jony Max.

DOUBLE: Notions and Botanist.