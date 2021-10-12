Friday Tips

Noteable can open her account at the third attempt in the Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Fillies' Novice Stakes at Haydock.

Tom Dascombe's youngster made her racecourse debut in what looked quite a strong five-runner race at Newmarket in early August, a theory which has been given weight by the subsequent success of runner-up Sense Of Duty.

Noteable was last but one on the July Course, but was beaten less than seven lengths and her effort did certainly not lack promise.

It was no great surprise to see her step forward on her second start at Chester under more positive tactics - making much of the running before being mowed down late by the more experienced Scarlet Dancer.

Having proved an easy surface is of no great concern, this looks a good opportunity for Dascombe's filly to open her account.

Beyond Equal gets the vote in the Download The Casumo App Handicap.

The Stuart Kittow-trained sprinter was thoroughly impressive at Salisbury earlier in the campaign and also has a course and distance win at Haydock on his CV.

He has been performing soundly in defeat since that Salisbury strike in June, most recently finishing a close-up seventh behind Hurricane Ivor in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster.

The form of that prestigious event has already worked out extremely well, with the winner having since followed up in a Newbury Group Three and runner-up Boundless Power going one better at Ayr.

Beyond Equal has dropped back to a mark in the 80s and looks sure to go well.

Baileys Accolade holds obvious claims in the second division of the Yorkshire Jump Racing Is Back EBF Novice Stakes at Redcar.

The daughter of Aclaim is from a family trainer Mark Johnston knows well, having saddled several of her siblings - including Listed scorer Baileys Jubilee - to win races.

Baileys Accolade attracted strong market support on her debut at York last month - and while she ultimately had to make do with minor honours in third, she suggested she is more than capable of getting her head in front before the season is out.

Peripeteia showed a good deal of promise with her initial second place and can step up again in the Cazoo Novice Median Auction Stakes at Newcastle.

Sent off an 18-1 shot at Kempton, the Sir Percy filly ran better than those odds suggested and was staying on all the way to the line in what was only a moderate fillies' novice contest over a mile.

She should be sharper for that experience and this could be a good chance for George Boughey's runner to get off the mark.

Eaglehill can get back on the winning trail in the Breeders' Cup On Sky Sports Racing Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Fakenham.

Olly Murphy's charge won two of his four outings over fences last term, bouncing back from a lacklustre first attempt on deep ground at Lingfield to win at both Taunton and Plumpton in decent style in March.

Murphy then headed to Cheltenham in April with the seven-year-old but he never looked comfortable and Aidan Coleman did not waste too much time in pulling him up after a mistake at the 11th fence.

It transpired Eaglehill had suffered an overreach injury that day, so it could pay to give him the benefit of the doubt here with good ground in his favour.

Jumping fare is also on offer at Uttoxeter, where No No Maestro is on a hat-trick for the formidable combination of Fergal O'Brien and Paddy Brennan.

A neck verdict at this venue was followed by a half-length success at Hexham - beating a subsequent winner in Animore on the latter occasion.

He seems to find plenty for pressure and a 2lb hike for that latest win might not enough to prevent him from adding to his tally.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 4.45 Dalvey, 5.15 Ten Ten Twenty, 5.45 Irwin, 6.15 Mumayaz, 6.45 Tai Sing Yeh, 7.15 Epaulawn, 7.45 Pretty Smart, 8.15 Ambitious.

FAKENHAM: 1.38 Italian Spirit, 2.13 Howdyalikemenow, 2.48 Eaglehill, 3.23 Midnight Jewel, 3.58 Rocky's Treasure, 4.33 Welland.

HAYDOCK: 1.15 Suanni, 1.45 NOTEABLE (NAP), 2.20 Beyond Equal, 2.55 Mythical Dancer, 3.30 Magisterial, 4.05 Bake, 4.40 Magic Warrior, 5.10 Wynford.

NEWCASTLE: 5.00 Noble Crusade, 5.30 Zenzero, 6.00 Peripetia, 6.30 Darbucks, 7.00 Muatadel, 7.30 Khulu, 8.00 Makeen, 8.30 Rain Cap.

REDCAR: 1.00 Flash Betty, 1.30 Bell Shot, 2.05 Baileys Accolade, 2.40 Big Boy Bobby, 3.15 Divine Jewel, 3.50 Stallone, 4.25 Cape Sunset, 4.25 One To Go.

UTTOXETER: 1.55 Anyharminasking, 2.30 Lord Accord, 3.05 Bannixtown Glory, 3.40 No No Maestro, 4.15 Orchard Grove, 4.50 Dooyork.

DOUBLE: Noteable and Baileys Accolade.