Thursday Tips

Nick Robson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Thursday.

Cadzand may have too much speed for his rivals in the Introducing Racing TV Novices' Chase at Carlisle.

They include Grade One novice hurdle winner Ahoy Senor - but starting off over fences at a trip half a mile less than he has so far made his name might just catch Lucinda Russell's new star out.

Dan Skelton has high hopes this season for Cadzand, who disappointed just once last term when strongly fancied for Newbury's Betfair Hurdle.

That was probably a case of a big field, white-hot race and a searching early gallop coming too soon in his education.

He had previously looked very classy at Kempton over Christmas when, admittedly from a low handicap mark, he appeared in a different league to his rivals.

Rather than end his season on a sour note at Newbury, Skelton sent him to Southwell for a confidence-booster - and while he was not very impressive, he was carrying a double penalty, which takes some doing.

Over two and a half miles he might just have too much speed for his market rival.

Russell may have better luck, though, in the Antonia Reid Lifetime In Racing Winner Handicap Chase with Speak Of The Devil.

A winner when last seen at Hexham in June, he is 6lb higher for that easy success but looks on the upgrade.

Dino Boy could be up to defying top weight in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Chase.

Iain Jardine's eight-year-old was out of his depth in the Scottish National and was second before then to the subsequent winner of that race, Mighty Thunder.

This trip may be on the short side, given he has won over four miles, but he is the class act in the race.

Paricolor can continue his progression in the newtonabbotracing.com Handicap Hurdle at the Devon track.

Trained by David Pipe, the five-year-old appears to be really getting the hang of things lately.

He rattled off a hat-trick in sellers this time last year - and following a defeat in handicap company at Fakenham, returned to the lower grade to win again at Leicester.

Yet again he found handicap company beyond him at Ascot and Taunton in the spring - but back down to sellers the last twice, he has won at Wetherby and Hexham.

The handicapper left him alone - but he beat a useful yardstick easily last time out and coming here fresh, he will give us a run for our money.

Harry Fry's string were out of form for most of last season, but expect him to come out firing this campaign.

He runs Might I in the St Austell Brewery Novices' Hurdle, and connections have every right to be quite excited.

An impressive winner of a bumper at Warwick, he was then upped in grade for a Listed event at Newbury's Betfair Hurdle meeting.

Sent off favourite, he could finish only fifth of nine - but that came at a time when many of Fry's string were below-par.

Colonel Custard has been given a chance in the newtonabbotracing.com Handicap Chase.

Nicky Martin's eight-year-old caught the eye when going well for a long way against the top-class Hitman at Newbury last season.

The handicapper unfortunately put him up 8lb for that - yet having been detached for the whole race on his comeback at Warwick recently, he was soon dropped down again.

This grade looks realistic, and a return to something like his Newbury run would make him interesting.

Raya Time makes his debut for Tom George, having been moved from Henry de Bromhead, in the Lord Ffrench Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Ludlow.

From his handicap mark in Ireland, Raya Time was beginning to struggle, but there may be a few less competitive events he can pick up in the UK, especially given his liking for a sound surface.

Upton Park ran a nice race on debut at Ffos Las to be third and can go two better in the Coral Proud To Support British Racing Restricted Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

CARLISLE: 1.55 Kayf Hernando, 2.30 CADZAND (NAP), 3.05 Hello Judge, 3.40 Speak Of The Devil, 4.15 Dino Boy, 4.50 Contrebasse, 5.20 Your Place.

LUDLOW: 1.00 Bricklagger, 1.30 Easterly, 2.05 Raya Time, 2.40 Just The Man, 3.15 Goldencard, 3.50 Imphal.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.38 Shantou Sunset, 2.13 Paricolor, 2.48 Ted's Friend, 3.23 Colonel Custard, 3.58 Independence, 4.30 First Assembly, 5.05 Great Ocean.

THURLES: 1.15 The Sliding Rock, 1.45 Clody Valley, 2.20 Hollymount, 2.55 Downthecellar, 3.30 Commander Of Fleet, 4.05 She's Made It, 4.40 Navigator Jack.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Red Power, 5.30 Matamua, 6.00 Fylde Coast, 6.30 Iconic Look, 7.00 Upton Park, 7.30 Caroline Dale, 8.00 Lucky Man, 8.30 El Patron.

DOUBLE: Cadzand and Paricolor.