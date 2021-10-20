Friday Tips

Nick Robson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Friday.

It has been a while, but a sense of normality will return to Cheltenham on Friday when it stages a meeting without any crowd restrictions - and Faivoir can lay down an early marker for March.

Trained by Dan Skelton, Faivoir was a rapid improver over timber last season but always looked to be marking time.

In the raft of stable tours that appear at this time of year, Skelton has spoken favourably of this six-year-old - and after making a winning debut at Uttoxeter over fences this month, he bids to double his tally in the 888Sport Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

A Grade Two winner over hurdles at Haydock, he was third to The Shunter in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso - before ending his campaign with wins at Newbury and Cheltenham.

Judged on his Uttoxeter performance, Faivoir could scale even greater heights over fences and is expected to give weight and a beating to his rivals at Prestbury Park.

Dragon Bones looks an interesting runner for Ian Williams in the 888Sport What's Your Thinking Novices' Hurdle.

The six-year-old has built up up a very likeable profile since causing a 50-1 shock on her debut in a Worcester bumper.

Not disgraced behind Eileendover in a Listed bumper after that, she was chucked in the deep end for her hurdling debut at Listed level at Doncaster but made no mistake - causing another big upset at 40-1.

Ironically she then unseated when odds-on next time out - but is a perfect three from three since, winning at Hexham, Worcester and Newton Abbot.

She had every right to win all those, and this is a different kettle of fish - but until her winning run ends, we simply do not know how good she is.

Saint Sonnet was a real talking horse last year for Paul Nicholls, and reappears in the Abu Dhabi Digital Exchange Handicap Hurdle.

Well backed for the Paddy Power and December Gold Cups, he did not even complete - and he fared little better back over hurdles in the spring.

However, he is only six, and the likelihood is he just needed time to strengthen up. With another winter on his back, he could repay those who keep the faith.

Marquis Of Carabas was put forward by Fergal O'Brien as his best chance over the two days, in the Andy Stewart Memorial Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase.

O'Brien has been banging in winners left, right and centre recently - but this one has not been seen for 900 days.

He was last seen finishing second for David Dennis at Kempton and has been given a bit of respite from the handicapper.

Olly Murphy's Go Dante created a huge impression on his debut at Warwick and looks one to follow this season.

He starts off over timber in the Foundation Developments Maiden Hurdle, and Murphy will have everything crossed he is as good as he looked in his bumper.

Well backed, the result was never in doubt, and he sprinted over seven lengths clear.

The Flat season is still going, and there are decent cards at Newbury and Doncaster.

At Newbury, Tying The Knot can make it third time lucky for Alan King in division two of the BetVictor Novice Stakes.

Last of eight runners on his Salisbury debut, the Noble Mission colt fared a deal better when third behind subsequent Group Three winner Goldspur at Sandown last month.

With testing conditions expected to suit, this looks a good opportunity for Tying The Knot to open his account.

Find is expected to put a disappointing Doncaster effort behind him when he returns to Town Moor for the Virgin Bet Nursery Handicap.

Having shaped with promise on his first three starts, the son of Frankel opened his account at cramped odds at Yarmouth in August.

He disappointed in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes at the St Leger meeting, but did return a bad scope afterwards and is no doubt much better than that performance suggests.

Marco Botti's Mobashr looks capable of defying a penalty in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Novice Median Auction Stakes at Newcastle's evening fixture.

SELECTIONS

CHELTENHAM: 1.55 Off Your Rocco, 2.30 Third Time Lucki, 3.05 Dragon Bones, 3.40 FAIVOIR (NAP), 4.15 Saint Sonnet, 4.50 Marquis Of Carabas, 5.25 Go Dante.

DONCASTER: 1.00 Find, 1.30 Big News, 2.05 Jimi Hendrix, 2.40 Fresh, 3.15 Stargazer, 3.50 Alba Rose, 4.25 Kentucky Kitten, 4.55 Just Hiss.

DUNDALK: 4.45 Sister Lola, 5.15 Swiss Army Officer, 5.45 Faraah, 6.15 Collective Power, 6.45 Pepper Streak, 7.15 Urban Beat, 7.45 Swing Point, 8.15 Hobsons Bay.

NEWBURY: 1.38 Libra Tiger, 2.13 Zain Nights, 2.48 Tying The Knot, 3.23 Skytree, 3.58 Downsman, 4.30 Motorious, 5.00 Spanish Star, 5.35 Cloud Thunder.

NEWCASTLE: 5.30 Major Snugfit, 6.00 Sandret, 6.30 Love Interest, 7.00 Bondi Girl, 7.30 Mobashr, 8.00 Royal Invitation, 8.30 Tamaska.

SLIGO: 1.10 I A Connect, 1.45 Dawn Wonder, 2.20 Sadie's Pride, 2.55 Rippon Lodge 3.30 Bitview Colin, 4.05 Humble Glory, 4.35 Minella Crooner.

DOUBLE: Faivoir and Go Dante