Monday Tips

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Monday.

Young Fire has been set a couple of tough assignments of late - but can bounce back to form in the Light Brigade Handicap at Leicester.

David O'Meara's six-year-old has found life tough in ultra-competitive heats at York and Ascot, finishing behind Cruyff Turn and Aldaary respectively.

His form before that was sound in races at those two tracks, and he won a nice race at Haydock in July.

This race looks the easiest he has contested for a while, and it would be no surprise to see him return to his best.

Ishvara shaped well on her first race for 70 days when third to stablemate Blue De Vega, and can go two places better in the Balaclava Handicap.

The four-year-old, trained by Robert Cowell, looked like she might finish second until the lack of a recent outing told in the last half-furlong and she had to settle for minor honours.

The Dutch Art filly will be much sharper for that pipe-opener and can last all the way this time.

Mujtaba puts his unbeaten record on the line in Redcar's Join Racing TV For The Jumps Season Handicap.

Impressive on his racecourse debut at Chepstow in August, the gelded son of Dubawi readily landed prohibitive odds to double his tally at Chester last month.

On the race of it, an opening mark of 90 looks steep enough given what he has achieved, but he clearly has a lot of potential and might just be better than a handicapper.

Mark Johnston will be keen to win the EBF "Double Trigger" Novice Stakes - and appears to have an excellent chance of doing so with Trojan Horse.

Like the popular stayer after whom the nine-furlong contest is name, Trojan Horse carries the colours of owner Ron Huggins.

The juvenile son of Ulysses shaped with abundant promise on his racecourse introduction at York a couple of weeks, rallying despite running green to pick up minor honours in third.

He should be sharper for the experience and is expected to prove hard to beat in the north-east.

The William Knight-trained Visions Of Glory appreciated the drop back to seven furlongs when getting off the mark at Wolverhampton last week, having previously found the mile at Newcastle beyond him.

The three-year-old returns to Gosforth Park for division one of the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Handicap, and can double his tally over the shorter trip under a 6lb penalty.

The Player Queen is an exciting addition to the jumping ranks in the opening Hogmanay Ball At Western House Hotel Mares' Maiden Hurdle at Ayr.

The daughter of Yeats won a point-to-point and a Cheltenham bumper for Mel Rowley before changing hands for £140,000 in May.

Having made the move north to join Rose Dobbin, connections will surely be disappointed if she is unable to make a successful start in a minor event such as this.

Dobbin also unleashes a promising point-to-point recruit in the Ayrshire Cancer Support Novices' Hurdle, but her Gentleman De Mai might struggle to better the Nicky Richards-trained Sauce Of Life.

The six-year-old won bumpers at Musselburgh and Market Rasen last season, and he can complete a belated hat-trick on his return to action.

AYR: 1.20 The Player Queen, 1.55 Sauce Of Life, 2.30 Animore, 3.05 Celestial Sky, 3.40 Eagle Ridge, 4.15 Get Phar, 4.50 The Bravest, 5.20 Rose Of Siena.

GALWAY: 1.35 Timiyra, 2.10 Excuzio Joe, 2.45 Lexi's Dream, 3.20 Indulging, 3.55 Dutch Schaefer, 4.30 Anner Castle, 5.05 Firstman, 5.35 Vita Veritas.

LEICESTER: 1.40 Greta Bridge, 2.15 U A E Fifty, 2.50 Sacred Jewel, 3.25 Imperial Eight, 4.00 YOUNG FIRE (NAP), 4.35 Ishvara, 5.10 Lockdown Dream.

NEWCASTLE: 4.55 Najeeba, 5.25 Masque Of Anarchy, 6.00 Antarah, 6.30 Novak, 7.00 Victory Angel, 7.30 Glengarry, 8.00 Visions Of Glory, 8.30 Sovereign Moon.

REDCAR: 1.00 Sezaam, 1.30 Tinkerstar, 2.05 Mujtaba, 2.40 Trojan Horse, 3.15 Bad Rabbit, 3.50 Nizaaka, 4.25 Mudawwan, 5.00 Burrows Seeside.

WEXFORD: 1.10 Level Neverending, 1.45 Given Wings, 2.20 Ricky Bobby, 2.55 Mutual Respect, 3.30 Eklat De Rire, 4.05 Birchdale 4.40 Fameaftertheglory.

DOUBLE: Young Fire and Ishvara.