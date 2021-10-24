Tuesday Tips

David Clough has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday.

The three-year-old slowly began to get the hang of things in his debut campaign for Lawrence Mullaney through the summer, culminating when he outran his odds on handicap debut to be beaten under three lengths when seventh at Ayr in July.

He subsequently changed hands and, from a 4lb lower mark, immediately signalled his potential in this grade when an unlucky second on his first start for Danny Brooke at Musselburgh this month.

Val De Travers is back up just 2lb for his trouble, and that is not a reassessment which should stop him if all goes smoothly this time.

Little did, over this same minimum trip, up in Scotland - where he was awkward out of the stalls, found minor trouble in running and also lost a shoe.

He was nonetheless beaten just a head in second and, on only his sixth career start, has obvious prospects of going one better.

Richard Newland is a trainer to take very seriously, whatever the code or occasion, and his Sage Advice catches the eye in the Millbry Hill Handicap.

The four-year-old is returning from a six-month break, and doubtless has a winter campaign over hurdles on his agenda.

But Sage Advice proved on his stable and jumps debut, after arriving from Ireland in January, that he is well capable of striking after this sort of break - as he duly did in a Kempton novice hurdle.

He went on to run with credit at the Cheltenham Festival, and was then last seen as a beaten odds-on favourite but finishing a fair third over this course and distance back on the Flat in April.

He therefore remains on the same rating, and looks a danger to all here.

Charlie Fellowes may be in business up at Newcastle, where Purple Ribbon takes on more experienced rivals but has decent prospects in the Betway Handicap.

The three-year-old filly is making just her third racecourse appearance - having scored on debut in a Chelmsford maiden at the end of August and then settled for second at the same course two weeks later as she tried to defy a penalty in novice company.

She enters handicaps after another seven-week break and, on the basis of her sound but vain finishing effort in defeat last time, this move up from a mile to 10 furlongs on a stiffer track should be suitable.

Later on under lights, Another Dawn can shine at dusk in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

George Boughey's filly is already a handicap winner, having struck at the first time of asking in this sphere at Wolverhampton last month.

The daughter of Exceed And Excel has proved slightly disappointing in one subsequent effort, outpaced when beaten into third as an even-money favourite at Chelmsford.

She sticks to the same trip but is likely to face more of a test of stamina here, and may well regain the winning habit from a 1lb lower rating.

Cover Name has so far been unable to get home in front, and four runner-up spots in as many career starts may not instantly breed confidence.

She has been a beaten favourite on the last three occasions, after outrunning big odds on debut for previous trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy.

Cover Name has since represented an equally canny and able team, in trainer Grant Tuer and jockey Sam James, and it will be surprising if they cannot eke at least one success out of her this year.

This switch to Tapeta may prove the catalyst.

Over jumps at Bangor, the return of Go Dante will be eagerly awaited by many in the first division of the Halloween Novices' Hurdle - which opens the card.

Olly Murphy's five-year-old made a big impression with a debut success in a Wincanton bumper in March, and is a likely winner again as he switches to hurdles.

Hurlerontheditch arrives in this sphere via a similar route in the second division of the same race, having unseated in an Irish point-to-point and then won on his only rules start in a Wexford bumper.

He has since had wind surgery and joined Kim Bailey, so is of obvious interest too - albeit up against Murphy's dual, unbeaten bumper scorer Washington in a race which looks sure to pinpoint several future winners.

SELECTIONS

BANGOR: 1.38 Go Dante, 2.13 Hurlerontheditch, 2.48 San Agustin, 3.23 Rare Clouds, 3.55 Salamanca School, 4.30 Could Be Trouble, 5.00 Oscar Nomination, 5.30 Latitude.

CATTERICK: 1.00 Manila Scouse, 1.30 Sweet Glance, 2.05 VAL DE TRAVERS (NAP), 2.40 Sage Advice, 3.15 Obee Jo, 3.50 Metal Man, 4.25 Muscika, 4.55 Rain Cap.

CHEPSTOW: 1.20 Mr Glass, 1.55 Deeper Blue, 2.30 Aye Aye Charlie, 3.05 Off The Planet, 3.40 Infiniti, 4.15 Champagne Rhythm, 4.50 Opine, 5.20 Deere Mark.

CURRAGH: 12.40 River Rain, 1.10 New York City, 1.45 Sir Allen, 2.20 Raise You, 2.55 Indulging, 3.30 El Tren, 4.05 Ever Rock, 4.40 Rebel Early.

NEWCASTLE: 4.00 Floating Rock, 4.35 Sophosc, 5.10 Purple Ribbon, 5.40 Sea Speedwell, 6.10 Rich Dream, 6.40 Another Dawn, 7.10 Cover Name.

DOUBLE: Sage Advice and Val De Travers.