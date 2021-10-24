Wednesday Tips

Nick Robson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday.

Rogue Bear can continue his progression back at Nottingham in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap.

Tom Clover's three-year-old won at the Midlands venue last time out when there was cut in the ground, so we know all that is in his favour.

The handicapper has had his say, putting him up 6lb to a mark of 85 after just four runs - which is steep enough - but he is facing a lot of exposed rivals.

A winner on debut at Doncaster at 18-1, Rogue Bear returned to Town Moor to run well under a penalty a month later.

Clover then gave him a mid-season break before he ran a nice race at Ascot - but he had clearly come on for that run when winning last time out.

The EBF Stallions Golden Horn Maiden Stakes has a decent roll of honour - with this year's Derby winner Adayar adding to its lustre 12 months ago.

There look to be any amount of promising types - on paper at least - in this year's renewal, but it could pay to side with one who has already had a run.

William Haggas has had his string in great form all season and shows no signs of easing up just yet.

He runs Clear Day, owned by the Queen, who looked a bit clueless on debut at this track a fortnight ago.

The penny eventually dropped late on, and he made nice ground into third, without ever threatening to get anywhere near impressive winner Eldar Eldarov.

It would be no surprise if Clear Day takes a sizeable step forward for that, though, and he can give Her Majesty something to smile about through the winter.

Raasel has been another this year who has progressed at a rate of knots, for Mick Appleby and The Horsewatchers.

Winner of his last three, two of them at this track, he could still be ahead of the handicapper - given he has been put up only 3lb for his most recent success - so he looks the one to beat in the racingtv.com Handicap.

Great Hunter can defy a penalty in the first division of the Unibet New Instant Roulette Novice Stakes at Kempton.

Saeed bin Suroor's three-year-old arguably achieved more when third on debut to the classy Sunray Major than when landing short odds at Newcastle last time out.

The runner-up from Chelmsford has subsequently been rated 82 - and should Great Hunter run to something similar, that should be sufficient.

Honneur D'Ajonc was a very easy winner just over two weeks ago at Hereford, and should follow up in the Racing To School Novices' Hurdle at Taunton.

The four-year-old seemed to lose all confidence last year following a fall at Kempton when he was on course to beat a Nicky Henderson hotpot.

But he looked to have regained his mojo at Hereford, and can go in again.

Glory And Honour could prove too classy for Donald McCain's See The Sea in the Invest Southwest Handicap Hurdle.

Given the latter's liking for fast ground, McCain has had to look far and wide for opportunities but has been rewarded with wins at Ludlow and Wincanton.

But Glory And Honour ran in the Silver Trophy first time out - and while he did not get involved, this represents a very big drop in class, especially because the jockey takes off 7lb.

Sam Thomas advertised the form of his string with a big winner at Cheltenham on Saturday - and another of his flag bearers, Paddys Motorbike, should go well in the Greene King IPA Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Fakenham.

Twice a winner last season over hurdles, he was not disgraced when fifth of 12 in a Grade Three handicap at Ascot.

He faces a smart rival in Atholl Street but might just be a bit more streetwise.

SELECTIONS

DUNDALK: 3.30 House Of Kings, 4.00 Just Let Go, 4.30 Hernes Hill, 5.00 Trent, 5.30 Epaulawn, 6.00 California Poppy, 6.30 Magic Word, 7.00 Jazzelle.

FAKENHAM: 12.55 Grandeur D'Ame, 1.30 A Little Chaos, 2.05 Kalma, 2.40 Paddys Motorbike, 3.15 Grouseman, 3.50 Sunny Express.

KEMPTON: 4.40 Nurse Florence, 5.15 Olympic Eagle, 5.45 Great Hunter, 6.15 Labaaqa, 6.45 Florence Street, 7.15 Marching Army, 7.45 Victory Star, 8.15 Sarim.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.05 Clear Day, 1.40 ROGUE BEAR (NAP), 2.15 Raasel, 2.50 Colombe, 3.23 The Daley Express, 3.55 Uber Cool, 4.25 Cuban Sands, 4.55 Possible Ambition.

TAUNTON: 1.20 Presenting Yeats, 1.55 Honneur D'Ajonc, 2.30 Glory And Honour, 3.05 Soul Icon, 3.40 Right Destination, 4.15 Hey Frankie.

Double: Rogue Bear and Honneur D'Ajonc.