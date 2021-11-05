Saturday Tips

Keith Hamer has a bet for every race in the UK and Ireland on Saturday.

Sam Cooke can recoup losses from 12 months ago by lifting the Virgin Bet November Handicap at Doncaster.

Ralph Beckett's charge was out of form when sent off the 7-2 joint-favourite for the feature race on the last day of the Flat turf season in 2020. He was well below his best that day, but arrives at the South Yorkshire venue in much better heart this time.

Successful in a big handicap over a mile and a half at York's Ebor meeting in August, the five-year-old could then not quite peg back the winner Injazati when the two-length runner-up over a mile and a quarter at Newbury in September.

The move back up to a longer trip is a plus, so Sam Cooke can hit the right note and end the campaign on a high.

Via Sistina looked a three-year-old on the up when romping home by four lengths in a Newmarket handicap last time.

That was only the fourth start of her life, and trainer Joe Tuite has had the British EBF Gillies Fillies' Stakes in mind for the daughter of Fastnet Rock since then.

Victory in this Listed contest will no doubt add to her value, and she is likely to stay in training next year.

Fresh can prove trainer James Fanshawe right by winning on his second try over seven furlongs in the Virgin Bet Handicap.

The four-year-old was third behind the progressive Aldaary over that distance in a competitive handicap at Ascot early last month.

That was a decent effort, and he backed it up when finishing well to take minor honours behind Magical Spirit over six furlongs on this track two weeks ago. Stepping back up to seven can reap its reward.

Highland Hunter can give Paul Nicholls an 11th win in the 60th Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton.

It goes without saying the Ditcheat handler knows exactly what is required to take this prize, and he looks to have primed the eight-year-old to be cherry ripe for this day.

This is only Highland Hunter's second season as a chaser, but he progressed nicely in four starts last term. He got off the mark over three and a quarter miles at Carlisle in February and was fifth in the Midlands Grand National against seasoned staying handicappers. He looks the ideal type for this type of race.

Nicholls should also strike with exciting prospect Bravemansgame in the John Romans Park Homes 'Rising Stars' Novices Chase.

A Grade One winner over hurdles last season, the six-year-old made an impressive fencing debut when beating Fusil Raffles at Newton Abbot last month. He looks destined for the top.

Sceau Royal can win the Unibet Elite Hurdle for a third time after making a triumphant return to the smaller obstacles at Kempton last month when he defeated the smart Silver Streak.

He struck in this race in 2016 and again last year, but has spent a lot of his time competing at a high level over fences.

The Alan King-trained nine-year-old is effective at both disciplines and has a lot going for him back at the Somerset venue.

Senior Citizen may make it third time lucky over the Grand National fences by winning the Betway Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree.

His first attempt came in this race last year when he was always prominent before fading in the closing stages to finish seventh behind Beau Bay.

The eight-year-old, from the King yard, put up a better performance on his return to Merseyside for the Topham Trophy in April when third to Livelovelaugh.

Senior Citizen warmed up for this visit when landing a five-runner event at Market Rasen three weeks ago. That will have put him spot on, and he seems sure to give a good account of himself.

Summerville Boy lifted the Betway Hurdle on his seasonal debut last autumn, and can repeat the trick.

Tom George's nine-year-old always runs well fresh and will no doubt put up a strong defence of his crown.

AINTREE: 12.33 Hillcrest, 1.08 South Terrace, 1.40 Kiltealy Briggs, 2.15 Senior Citizen, 2.50 Golden Whisky, 3.20 Summerville Boy, 3.55 Saveasea.

CHELMSFORD: 2.55 Kennet, 3.28 Nations Pride, 4.00 Whimsy, 4.30 If You Dare, 5.00 Cousins Joy, 5.30 Wiff Waff, 6.00 Silver Nemo, 6.30 Headley George.

DONCASTER: 11.50 Wonderful World, 12.20 Star Zinc, 12.55 Via Sistina, 1.25 Fresh, 2.05 King's Lynn, 2.40 SAM COOKE (NAP), 3.10 Hebrides, 3.45 Asad.

KELSO: 12.25 Court At Slip, 1.00 Trooper Turnbull, 1.35 Sultans Pride, 2.10 Sirwilliamwallace, 2.45 Kalaharry, 3.15 Grand Voyage, 3.50 Rose Of Siena.

NAAS: 12.15 Uhtred, 12.50 Quilixios, 1.20 Captain Guinness, 1.55 Dunboyne, 2.30 Highland Charge, 3.05 Wa Wa, 3.40 Mr Incredible, 4.15 Nine Graces.

WINCANTON: 12.40 Not A Role Model, 1.15 Knappers Hill, 1.50 Bravemansgame, 2.25 Une De La Seniere, 3.00 Highland Hunter, 3.35 Sceau Royal, 4.05 Fame And Fun.

DOUBLE: Sam Cooke and Via Sistina.