Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Chantry House will be a very short price to get his season off to a perfect start as he takes on just one rival in the John O'Leary Memorial Future Stars Intermediate Chase at Sandown.

With only The Big Breakaway in opposition, it will be a surprise if Chantry House cannot pick up where he left off at the end of last term.

Nicky Henderson's gelding looked a star in the making with a win on his chasing debut at Ascot, before he suffered a shock defeat at the hands of stablemate Fusil Raffles at Cheltenham in December.

It later transpired he had a back problem - and with the issue rectified, he returned refreshed to win at Wetherby before heading for the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Festival.

Clearly his task was eased to a degree that day with the early departure of Envoi Allen - but Chantry House's jumping certainly did not let him down, and the fact Shan Blue kicked on a fair distance from home really set it up for Henderson's runner, who outstayed old adversary Fusil Raffles by three lengths.

Chantry House then enjoyed another slice of fortune upped in distance for the Mildmay at Aintree, being left in front with an unassailable lead when Espoir De Romay fell two fences from home.

Again. though, his own solid jumping had put him in the right position - and although The Big Breakaway is no slouch, Chantry House should not need to be at his very best with conditions in his favour.

While Chantry House seemingly has his best days ahead of him, Gwencily Berbas does not have too many secrets from the handicapper.

Now with David Pipe, he lines up in the Seeyouatmidnight Veterans' Handicap Chase as he seeks to end a losing streak stretching back to June 2017.

He was a very smart hurdler in his younger days, winning at Grade Two and Three level. But some lengthy spells on the sidelines have hardly helped his progression, and he has managed just one success in 20 career starts over fences.

However, his latest effort in May was not without promise, building on a fair third for the Pipe yard to finish second in a handicap chase at Kelso, beaten just over a length.

A couple of late jumping errors cost him that day - but moved to veterans' company now, Gwencily Berbas could defy a 3lb rise in the weights.

On To Victory has been running on the level, so he should be fit for action in the Kingston Handicap Hurdle.

Winner of the November Handicap at Doncaster on this weekend last year, On To Victory subsequently went on to score a couple of times over hurdles before finishing a fair third at this track on the final day of the campaign.

Last seen finishing down the field in a Newbury handicap in September, he can return to something like his best off a slightly reduced mark.

Minella Trump has been in flying form so far and can extend his winning sequence to six in the Guildford Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Last seen hacking up by five and a half lengths at Sedgefield last month, Minella Trump faces a tougher test here, but his experience should stand him in good stead.

Bombs Away is the choice in the Esher Maiden Hurdle.

Trained by Olly Murphy, the five-year-old made a good start when just edged out in a Southwell bumper back in May after racing a bit too keenly.

The form is nothing to write home about, but this Westerner gelding can kick on again over obstacles.

Apache Creek just lost out at Ffos Las on his latest outing, but can right that statistic in the Star Sports Bet Pipped?! Offer Handicap Hurdle back at the Welsh venue.

He just got run out of it in the shadow of the post in May, beaten a head, but he should return refreshed here.

FFOS LAS: 1.20 Colonial Empire, 1.55 Up For Parol, 2.30 Ottoman Style, 3.05 Summit Like Herbie, 3.40 Apache Creek, 4.10 Whoshotwho.

NAVAN: 12.10 Happy Victory, 12.40 My Mate Mozzie, 1.10 Flooring Porter, 1.45 Brides Hill, 2.20 Broken Ice, 2.55 Samcro, 3.25 Pure Genius, 3.55 Kool Kal.

SANDOWN: 12.30 Vorashann, 1.00 Minella Trump, 1.35 Bombs Away, 2.10 Chantry House, 2.45 On To Victory, 3.15 GWENCILY BERBAS (NAP), 3.45 Sandalwood.

DOUBLE: Gwencily Berbas and Chantry House.