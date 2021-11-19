Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Killer Kane may be the least experienced of the five-strong field for the MansionBet Watch And Bet Handicap Chase, but he can nevertheless take home the Exeter honours.

The six-year-old has had just four starts under rules to date, winning once and finishing second in three outings over hurdles, and he shaped with a good deal of promise on his initial run over fences at Carlisle at the end of October.

While he was beaten 18 lengths in what looked a well-contested event, he jumped well enough and just lacked a change of gear at the finish over two and a half miles.

It interesting Colin Tizzard opts to drop back in distance here and given Killer Kane was a point to point winner before he sold for £300,000 last March, it will be disappointing if he can cannot progress a bit for the run, even against better drilled opposition.

The Tizzard team can make it a double with So Said I in the MansionBet Faller Insurance Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

She was no match for the winner, Gazette Bourgeois, on her return at Stratford last month, but she came home 29 lengths clear of the third which was still a pretty decent effort.

Gazette Bourgeois reopposes here with a 7lb pull and a run under her belt, So Said I can turn around that form.

Legendary Rhythm should feel the benefit of her seasonal return as she lines up in the Follow @MansionBet On Twitter Handicap Hurdle.

Tom Symonds' runner finished a five-length fourth at Chepstow last month on her opening effort for the year, taking the lead with three to jump before eventually fading out of it a bit in the finish.

A couple of those in front had a race-fitness edge and Legendary Rhythm was certainly not disgraced in defeat, with her handicap mark of 95 still looking well within her compass.

Despite a 5lb rise for victory last time out, St Erney still looks competitively treated for the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase.

The 10-year-old was on the mark over this three-mile trip at the start of the month, although he may have been slightly fortunate in that his main rival made a mess of the last on that occasion, leaving Jackie Du Plessis' charge with victory at his mercy.

St Erney kept on all the way to the line though and he can put up another good show.

The Knot Is Tied was pipped for second on the line at Aintree last time, but compensation awaits in the Quinnbet Handicap Hurdle.

He was hiked 10lb in the ratings after hacking up at Fakenham by 24 lengths in October over two and a half miles.

Upped to three miles at Aintree, he was never anywhere near impressive winner Uno Mas but he only lost out on second by a short head after Bootlegger finished with a real flourish.

Moved back down in trip here, The Knot Is Tied remains a likely type.

EXETER: 12.30 Romeo's Bond, 1.00 Oscars Moonshine, 1.30 So Said I, 2.00 St Erney, 2.30 KILLER KANE (NAP), 3.00 Legendary Rhythm, 3.30 In Rem.

NAVAN: 12.50 Clarens, 1.20 Noah's Light, 1.50 Hollow Games, 2.20 Gaspard Du Seuil, 2.50 Top Moon, 3.20 Mt Leinster, 3.50 The Model Kingdom.

UTTOXETER: 12.10 Ma Belle Noir, 12.40 Bitasweetsymphony, 1.10 Beach Break, 1.40 The Knot Is Tied, 2.10 Storm Of Light, 2.40 Creative Inerta.

DOUBLE: Killer Kane and Legendary Rhythm.