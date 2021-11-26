Saturday Tips

Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead can scoop yet another major prize on these shores when he unleashes Eklat De Rire in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

It was only last weekend the County Waterford handler successfully plundered the Betfair Chase at Haydock with A Plus Tard to start this season the way he ended the last.

If British racing fans were not already aware what talent De Bromhead had in his care, they were made to take notice in the spring when he took the three premier prizes at the Cheltenham Festival with Honeysuckle (Champion Hurdle), Put The Kettle On (Champion Chase) and Minella Indo (Gold Cup) - and the Grand National with Minella Times.

It is not surprising De Bromhead loves sending his best horses over here and Eklat De Rire could be his latest package to deliver in the biggest staying handicap chase outside of the Grand National.

The trainer provided a major clue as to Eklat De Rire's prospects as he gave him his seasonal debut in a Listed chase at Wexford last month - the race Minella Indo won on his reappearance in 2020.

Eklat De Rire duly obliged over the two miles and seven furlongs on heavy ground against three rivals.

It will be a different test this time, but there is no doubt the seven-year-old has plenty of untapped potential, having shown immense promise in his first three starts over fences last term.

After straight forward victories at Punchestown and Naas, Eklat De Rire went to Cheltenham for the Grade One Brown Advisory Novices' Chase won by Monkfish. He was travelling well in third place when unseating Rachael Blackmore after a mistake at the 12th fence.

It could not have been easy for the handicapper assessing Eklat De Rire, but De Bromhead must be satisfied with the mark given and the Saddex gelding has a big chance.

The Irish handler also saddles a leading contender for the Ladbrokes John Francome Novices' Chase in Mr Incredible, but narrow preference is for Ahoy Senor.

Lucinda Russell's stable star claimed the notable scalp of Bravemansgame when springing a surprise in a Grade One novice hurdle at Aintree in the spring.

Due to a lack of novice opportunities on suitable ground, Ahoy Senor was set a tough task on his chasing debut - taking on more experienced rivals in in the Colin Parker Memorial Chase at Carlisle.

It is to testament to his ability that he was only just starting to feel the pinch when unseating Derek Fox two fences from the finish in a race won by leading Ladbrokes Trophy hope Fiddlerontheroof.

He had jumped excellently up to that point and should prove hard to beat at the second attempt.

Soaring Glory can show he is an aspiring top-level performer by defying top-weight in the Ladbrokes Committed To Safer Gambling Intermediate Handicap Hurdle.

Jonjo O'Neill's six-year-old took the ultra-competitive Betfair Hurdle last term on only his fifth run over the smaller obstacles.

He went on to finish a creditable fourth in the Supreme at Cheltenham before being put away for the summer and he did not disappoint on his seasonal reappearance at Ascot, where he gave weight all round in pleasing fashion. That display augurs well for the rest of the campaign.

Killer Clown can build on his comeback effort in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree to win the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase.

Emma Lavelle's seven-year-old was no match for Allmankind, but he was in there with place claims until the lack of race fitness told and he weakened to finish sixth.

He is sure to strip much fitter this time and it is worth recalling he was a staying-on second behind Umbrigado over two and a half miles on this course in March. On that evidence, the extra two and a half furlongs should help his cause.

Sceau Royal can continue his excellent start to the campaign with victory in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Alan King's nine-year-old was readily swept aside by Epatante in the Gosforth Park feature 12 months ago, but it could be a different story this time around.

Last season Epatante was the reigning Champion Hurdle winner, whereas this time she returns with something to prove after three successive defeats.

Sceau Royal, on the other hand, is seemingly in the form of his life judged on autumn wins at Kempton and in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton.

The returning Monmiral and the admirable Silver Streak add further strength in depth, but on his favoured fast surface, Sceau Royal gets the vote.

Sceau Royal's former stablemate Dingo Dollar could be the answer to the Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Handicap Chase.

The nine-year-old bolted up over the course and distance in March for trainer Sandy Thomson, who has his small string in excellent form at present.

Dingo Dollar went on to finish second in the Scottish Grand National - and while his comeback effort at Kelso was a little underwhelming, he should strip fitter for the run.

He is only 4lb higher than when runner-up at Ayr in the spring, so does not look badly treated.

BANGOR: 12.15 Heartbreak Kid, 12.47 Boagrius, 1.22 Gericault Roque, 1.57 Richmond Lake, 2.32 Gredin, 3.07 Uisce Ur, 3.42 Grove Road.

DONCASTER: 12.05 Bobmahley, 12.35 Brief Times, 1.08 Nextdoortoalice, 1.43 Hydroplane, 2.18 Courtandbould, 2.53 Le Fils De Force, 3.28 Jacamar.

FAIRYHOUSE: 11.30 Holymacapony, 12.00 Favori Logique, 12.30 January Jets, 1.01 Adamantly Chosen, 1.36 Grangee, 2.11 Mt Leinster Gold, 2.46 Stumptown, 3.21 The Nice Guy.

NEWBURY: 12.10 Nina The Terrier, 12.40 Ahoy Senor, 1.15 Killer Clown, 1.50 Calva D'Auge, 2.25 Soaring Glory, 3.00 EKLAT DE RIRE (NAP), 3.35 Gumball.

NEWCASTLE: 11.45 Too Friendly, 12.20 Scene Not Herd, 12.55 Mr Glass, 1.30 Winds Of Fire, 2.05 Dingo Dollar, 2.40 Just Paddy's Band, 3.15 Sceau Royal.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.00 Stake Acclaim, 4.30 Monsieur Kodi, 5.00 Ammolite, 5.30 Morgan Fairy, 6.00 Joking, 6.30 Street Kid, 7.00 Pallas Lord, 7.30 Asdaa.

DOUBLE: Soaring Glory and Eklat De Rire.