Sunday Tips

Keith Hamer has a bet for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

Dorisa Queen can end what looks set to be a profitable afternoon for Dan and Harry Skelton at Leicester in the Next Meeting Thursday 2nd December Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

The five-year-old, who runs in the finale, made the switch from Warren Greatrex's stable to Dan Skelton a winning one when scoring at Stratford last month on his first outing for his new trainer.

She was fancied, having been sent off the 3-1 favourite, and justified the strong market support by winning in smooth fashion by four and a quarter lengths from Masterdream on her handicap bow.

The assessor has put her up 7lb, but that should not stop her from following up.

The Skelton team can also collect with Book Of Secrets in the opening Leicester Racecourse Ideal Self-Hire Wedding Venue Juvenile Maiden Hurdle.

The three-year-old gelding made a promising debut over jumps when second at Bangor on his first run since moving from Amy Murphy's yard.

With that experience under his belt, Book Of Secrets can waste no more time in getting off the mark.

Reilly is another with strong claims for the Skeltons in the Christmas Meeting @leicesterraces 28th December Book Now Novices' Hurdle.

The five-year-old was second in his only bumper at Warwick and filled the same spot at Exeter on his hurdling debut.

The winner that day, Brief Times, looks promising and stepping up in trip will also suit Reilly.

While Willie Mullins' main focus will undoubtedly be the Fairyhouse Winter Festival, Ireland's champion trainer is sure to have an eye on Elimay in the Houghton Mares' Chase at Carlisle.

The Closutton handler sends the talented seven-year-old to the Cumbrian venue for her seasonal reappearance rather than run her nearer to home.

It looks the perfect starting point for her as she is suited by the race conditions despite being a multiple Listed and Graded winner.

Last season, she landed Listed races at Naas and Fairyhouse and was only beaten half a length by her stablemate Colreevy in the Grade Two Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

There is no reason why Elimay cannot achieve even more this season - though this is far from a penalty kick up against Annie Mc.

Dreal Deal is a fascinating runner in the Bet At racingtv.com Novices' Chase.

Having shown precious little in the early days of his career, he landed a real gamble at Navan in September 2020 off a mark of just 84.

Ronan McNally then took advantage of an even lower Flat mark to win twice before returning to hurdles, where Dreal Deal continued to progress right up to winning a Grade Two.

His winning run only came to an end in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree but it was a rush to even get him there as he missed Cheltenham with McNally unhappy with his condition.

Now the yard is back in form, he could be a very smart novice chaser.

Universal Folly got off the mark over this two miles and a furlong four weeks ago and looks a sound bet to double up in the Racing TV Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old has been a work in progress for trainer Nicky Richards which came to fruition with a tidy three-and-three-quarter-lengths call over Wor Verge.

Richards could have another winner at his local track with Court Dreaming in the Join RacingTV Now Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old may well have needed his latest start, his first for 125 days, when he was second of three behind Quartz Du Rheu over this extended three miles.

That run will have injected the sharpness back into him and he can land a second course and distance success, having struck in October 2020.

Honeysuckle is the star attraction at Fairyhouse where Henry de Bromhead's brilliant mare should win the Baroneracing.com Hatton's Grace Hurdle for a third successive year.

Last season's Champion Hurdle victor is hard to oppose in her bid to stretch her 100 per cent record under Rules to 13.

Cape Gentleman looks the answer to the Baroneracing.com Drinmore Novice Chase.

Emmet Mullins' charge is sure to appreciate the step back up to two and a half miles after getting going too late when well beaten at odds on by Riviere D'Etel over two miles and a furlong at Punchestown.

CARLISLE: 12.10 Universal Folly, 12.45 Dreal Deal, 1.15 A Distant Place, 1.45 Elimay, 2.20 Sultans Pride, 2.50 Court Dreaming, 3.20 Big Arthur.

FAIRYHOUSE: 12.00 The Sliding Rock, 12.35 Fil Dor, 1.05 Impervious, 1.35 Cape Gentleman, 2.05 Stones And Roses, 2.40 Honeysuckle, 3.10 Whiskey Sour, 3.40 Data Breach.

LEICESTER: 12.55 Book Of Secrets, 1.25 Karakoram, 1.55 Reilly, 2.30 Presuming Ed, 3.00 The Dancing Poet, 3.30 DORISA QUEEN (NAP).

DOUBLE: Dorisa Queen and Elimay.