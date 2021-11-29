Top Breeze is Keith Hamer's best Tuesday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Top Breeze has some solid form in the book that can see him sail to victory in the #betyourway Betway Handicap at Lingfield on Tuesday.

Not only is Richard Hughes' sprinter a course winner but he has performed with credit in defeat at the Surrey track as well against such speedy types as Good Effort and Aberama Gold.

A winner over this trip of six furlongs at Chelmsford in June, Top Breeze was only caught in the closing stages back there on his latest start. He looks sure to put up a good show.

Taravara has been coming down the handicap steadily and he can capitalise on that in the Betway Handicap.

The three-year-old gelding has shaped well in four starts for Simon Pearce since being bought of Clive Cox's stable for 40,000 guineas at Tattersalls July Sales.

He has certainly shown the right signs in his last two races in particular and, though Taravara has yet to strike in 12 attempts, the handicapper has given a sound chance of getting his head in front.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Naval Captain put up a remarkable display when making a belated winning debut at Newcastle three weeks ago and will surely know much more when he returns to the same course for the Watch Racing Free Online At Coral Novice Stakes.

The three-year-old gelding, by No Nay Never, was slowly away and soon detached from the rest of the field. However, his rider Kieran Shoemark persevered and the penny finally dropped.

Naval Captain had plenty to do a furlong out but he stayed on strongly to get up in the final stride and deny Tantastic by a nose. Now Naval Captain has grasped what is required, he should be able to defy his winner's penalty.

Ballyare looked good when successful over this five furlongs five weeks ago and can repeat the trick in the Betway Handicap.

Things did not go right for the Lucinda Russell-trained four-year-old but he somehow recovered from being bumped at the start and then clipping heels and stumbling to win a handicap eased down in the closing stages.

He has been put up 5lb for that but he certainly looked more value than the one-length verdict over Soapys Sister.

Atyaaf has yet to win in his three visits to Newcastle but he has run respectably and has solid claims in the Betway Live Casino Handicap.

Ivan Furtado's six-year-old was consistent throughout the season on turf and can register a deserved victory.

Across The Line can get off the mark over fences at the third try in the Robin Spencer Appreciation And Retirement Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Southwell.

Following a 207-day absence, the Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old has had two runs over the bigger obstacles at Worcester.

He ran well on his fencing debut until he made a mistake three out and built on that to finish runner-up behind Fugitif despite blundering at the fifth-last obstacle. He needs to brush up his jumping but must go close granted a clear round.

SELECTIONS:

LINGFIELD: 11.40 Hannalite, 12.10 Brazen Akoya, 12.40 Al Marmar, 1.10 Kaasirr, 1.45 TOP BREEZE (NAP), 2.15 Taravara, 2.45 Ask The Wind, 3.15 Daany.

NEWCASTLE: 3.45 Ballyare, 4.15 Naval Captain, 4.45 Oso Rapido, 5.15 Proclaimer, 5.45 Atyaaf, 6.15 Birdie Bowers, 6.45 Patontheback, 7.15 Jabbar.

SOUTHWELL: 12.25 Percussion, 12.55 Une De La Seniere, 1.25 Across The Line, 1.55 Supreme Gift, 2.30 Gareth Cael, 3.00 Lydford, 3.30 Black Lightning.

DOUBLE: Top Breeze and Naval Captain.