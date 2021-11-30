Wednesday Tips

Anita Chambers makes Siskany her best Wednesday bet and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Siskany appears to hold all the aces in the Unibet Wild Flower Stakes at Kempton.

The three-year-old arrives for this Listed contest with a mark of 111 after a fruitful season that has yielded a novice win along with two handicap successes.

He was a novice winner as a juvenile, too, and has made relentless progress for Charlie Appleby over the turf campaign, rising from an initial mark of 86 to his current perch, with his only really disappointing run coming last time out.

Sent off the odds-on favourite for the Group Three St Simon Stakes, Siskany was well beaten in fourth, with connections feeling the soft ground at Newbury had gone against him.

He should have no such concerns on the Polytrack at the Sunbury circuit - a surface he has won on before - and his three-year-old allowance certainly puts him in the driving seat here.

Imperium takes the eye as he returns to action in the Unibet Handicap.

The five-year-old has not been seen since finishing last at Newbury back in April - a disappointing result after a fine winter spell on the all-weather.

He was a winner in November and December for Roger Charlton and his mark of 91 does not look beyond him.

Emblem Empire can enhance his already impressive statistics of two wins in three starts in the Betway Handicap at Lingfield.

He has not looked back since finishing second on his racecourse bow, winning at Lingfield in September before following up with a five-length triumph on his most recent run.

The Gosden-trained colt won under a penalty that day and the distance does not really do justice to the ease of his victory.

A starting mark of 93 is quite steep, but Emblem Empire can rise to the challenge.

Lake View Lad would be a popular winner if he can prevail in the Jewson Altrincham Veterans' Handicap Chase at Haydock.

The 11-year-old steps down a gear for his seasonal bow, having last been seen when finishing seventh under a chunky weight in the Scottish Grand National at the end of last term.

Having taken a heavy fall at the first in the Aintree version the week before, it was pleasing to see Lake View Lad had seemingly suffered no ill effects.

He had kicked off the campaign in fine style with a surprise win in the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree and while his season did not really take off from there, he was up against some top-class performers and this easier company might be just what he needs.

Lake View Lad runs in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, as does Harbour Lake in the Oakmere Homes 'Introductory' Hurdle.

He made a pleasing start with a four-and-half-length victory at Wetherby and this looks another good opportunity.

Coconut Splash can finally enjoy his moment in the spotlight in the Jewson Widnes Novices' Chase.

He has yet to win in four chase starts, but those statistics do not really tell the full story when you consider he finished second to dual Grade One winner Chantry House on one occasion while he also chased home subsequent Grade Two victor Messire Des Obeaux.

Coconut Splash was a creditable third first time out at Exeter, where two miles and three furlongs looked a bit on the sharp side as he was tapped for toe before a slightly lacklustre leap at the last really put paid to his chances.

Evan Williams' decision to edge up in trip here can pay dividends.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 1.40 Ano Syra, 2.10 Rocky Dreams, 2.40 Fortune Maker, 3.10 Yokkell, 3.40 Teddy Boy, 4.10 Old Tom Higgins, 4.40 Timourid.

HAYDOCK: 12.40 Macho Mover, 1.15 Fanamix, 1.50 Coconut Splash, 2.20 Harbour Lake, 2.50 Lake View Lad, 3.20 Gran Luna.

KEMPTON: 4.00 Judy's Park, 4.30 Exclusive Times, 5.00 The Bay Warrior, 5.30 SISKANY (NAP), 6.00 Imperium, 6.30 Mafia Power, 7.00 Lucayan, 7.30 Blue Artemis.

LINGFIELD: 11.50 Desert Lime, 12.20 Sense Of Security, 12.50 Adabbah, 1.25 Rafiot, 2.00 Emblem Empire, 2.30 Fashion Love, 3.00 Carnival Girl, 3.30 Way Of Life.

DOUBLE: Siskany and Coconut Splash.