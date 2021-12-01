Thursday Tips

Ashley Iveson has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland on Thursday.

Alan King appears to have found dual-purpose performer On To Victory a good opportunity to get back on the winning trail at Wincanton.

The seven-year-old has been a fine servant to his connections, with his career record of six victories and 14 placed efforts from 37 starts an admirable one.

Given he his rated 100 on the Flat, his current hurdles mark of 124 looks workable to say the least.

Following another good campaign on the level, On To Victory returned to the jumping sphere at Sandown a few weeks ago, where he could only finish fourth as a hot favourite.

The steady fractions set in that six-runner affair did not see this stout stayer to best effect and it would be no surprise to see him ridden a little more forcefully.

On To Victory has won at Wincanton before and with the booking of Nico de Boinville a clear positive, he should prove hard to beat in the Dorset Blue Vinny Cheese Handicap Hurdle.

George Bancroft is an intriguing runner in the Bank A Winner With MansionBet Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen.

A summer purchase out of Roger Varian's yard for 28,000 guineas, the three-year-old bolted up on his first start for Charlie Longsdon on the Flat at Ripon before being sold to leading owner JP McManus.

He made a successful introduction to the jumping sphere at Fontwell in October, but was ultimately no match for Forever Blessed on his latest appearance at Ffos Las.

It is interesting connections have decided to move the three-year-old into handicaps at this early juncture and an opening mark of 112 underestimates his potential.

The Kim Bailey-trained Chianti Classico holds obvious claims in the Mansionbet Proud To Support British Racing Open Maiden NH Flat Race.

Connections went to six figures to secure the Shantou gelding after winning an Irish point-to-point in the spring - and he made a promising debut under rules when runner-up in an Ascot bumper in October.

A reproduction of that run may well be enough to see Chianti Classico get off the mark and there is every chance he will improve.

Zabeel Champion can make it two from two over obstacles at Leicester.

The son of Poet's Voice completed a spring hat-trick for Mark Johnston before going on to be placed at Royal Ascot, so it was not a huge surprise he made big money at the Tattersalls August Sales.

He started to pay back his 185,000 guineas fee when winning on his debut for Jonjo O'Neill here two and a half weeks ago, narrowly beaten another useful recruit from the Flat in Lydford.

Zabeel Champion should be able to defy a penalty if he is going to make his mark in a higher grade.

Internationangel is on a roll at present and could extend her sequence to four in the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap at the Essex venue.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's runner has won over this seven furlongs in each of last two starts, winning by a head in October before following up by two lengths last time out.

That second success has seen the handicapper hike her in the ratings from a perch of 68 to her current mark of 80, so obviously the Dark Angel filly is going to have to take a huge step forward here.

The manner of her two wins so far this winter, added to the fact that she also won twice earlier in the year for Robert Stephens before switching yards, suggests the necessary progression could be there, particularly on a track that seems to suit so well.

CHELSMFORD: 4.00 Eleven Eleven, 4.30 Widaad, 5.00 Crunchie, 5.30 Internationalangel, 6.00 Crimson King, 6.30 Buy Me Back, 7.00 Shanghai Rock.

CLONMEL: 12.00 Fameaftertheglory, 12.30 Rathgearan, 1.00 Harvey's Quay, 1.30 Pencilfulloflead, 2.00 Crack On Corrie, 2.30 Cregane Ned, 3.00 Big Debates.

LEICESTER: 1.07 Largy Mouth, 1.37 Zabeel Champion, 2.07 Nordano, 2.37 Do You Think, 3.07 Esme Shelby, 3.37 Durragh.

MARKET RASEN: 12.22 George Bancroft, 12.52 Great Commission, 1.22 Foxinthebox, 1.52 Newberry New, 2.22 Chase The Wind, 2.52 Misscarlett, 3.22 Chianti Classico.

WINCANTON: 12.45 Galileo Silver, 1.15 Rainyday Woman, 1.45 In Rem, 2.15 Crealion, 2.45 ON TO VICTORY (NAP), 3.15 Arc Of Bubbles, 3.45 Pocket Too.

DOUBLE: On To Victory and George Bancroft.