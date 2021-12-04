Sunday Tips

Nick Robson makes Allmankind his best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Allmankind looks to have been found the perfect race by Dan Skelton to follow up his impressive win last time out in the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

Skelton has enjoyed plenty of big-race success already this season, but it appeared not many gave him and brother and jockey Harry greater satisfaction than Allmankind's victory in the Old Roan Chase.

It was the plan all summer, he had a run over hurdles at Chepstow to put him spot on and the five-year-old barely missed a beat on his way to making all the running.

It is true he was a bit of a tearaway when he went over fences last season, but that did not stop him reaching a very high level. In fact, his only defeat over the larger obstacles remains in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival when fourth to Shishkin, and there is certainly no disgrace in that.

His jumping did not hold up under pressure that day but he ended the season on a winning note, stepping up to two and a half miles at Ayr.

He was in a different league to his rivals there so it did not really prove his stamina, but the Aintree race did - and the form could hardly have worked out better.

The third, Sue Smith's Midnight Shadow, won the Paddy Power, while the fourth Fanion D'Estruval lumped top-weight to an easy victory at Newbury last week.

With conditions to suit, the form the yard is in and the horse himself, this looks Allmankind's to lose.

Nicky Henderson was ultimately disappointed in Balco Coastal at the Grand National meeting - but that will all be forgotten if he makes a winning debut over obstacles in the Fitzdares Supports The British Racing School Novices' Hurdle.

Hugely impressive in an all-weather bumper at Kempton winning by 17 lengths, there was no end of confidence in him heading to Aintree.

Sent off the 15-8 favourite he did himself no favours in running very keenly and when push came to shove he had nothing left.

The race is working out with Paul Nicholls' first and third Knappers Hill and Stage Star franking the form, but there is still chance for Balco Coastal, who wears a hood for his hurdling debut, to prove the best long-term prospect.

Colin Tizzard will be hoping Oscar Elite has no lasting effects from a fall last time out when he reappears in the Fitzdares Cotswolds Club Is Coming Soon Novices' Chase.

A smart novice hurdler last season, he fared best of the British when second in the Albert Bartlett to Vanillier, Oscar Elite was in the process of making a very pleasing chasing debut at Cheltenham.

Still on the bridle in a race won by the promising Threeunderthrufive, he came down three out. If is no hangover from that he will take all the beating.

Lucinda Russell has a good chance of landing the Borders National at Kelso with Big River.

An out-and-out stayer, Big River had a wind operation following a few disappointing runs last season and returned with a pleasing effort at Kelso in October.

He runs off the same mark, is well treated at his best and likes decent ground.

Over in Ireland the race of the season to date takes place in the shape of the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, with Willie Mullins running an incredible seven of the 10.

Ryanair winner Allaho will have his followers, but it is fellow Cheveley Park-owned Envoi Allen who has the fitness edge having had a run at Down Royal already this season.

Mullins has made a slow start to the season and has been praying for rain, so while he unleashes a raft of his stable stars this weekend they may all come on for a run.

SELECTIONS:

CORK: 11.40 Champion Green, 12.10 Kilcruit, 12.40 Dysart Dynamo, 1.10 Idas Boy, 1.45 Concertista, 2.20 Energumene, 2.50 An Epic Song, 3.20 Crackaway.

HUNTINGDON: 12.17 Balco Coastal, 12.47 Oscar Elite, 1.17 Blackfinch, 1.52 ALLMANKIND (NAP), 2.27 Zacony Rebel, 2.57 Flying Sara, 3.27 Aki Bomaye.

KELSO: 12.03 Rowdy Rustler, 12.33 Overcourt, 1.03 Big River, 1.35 Bushypark, 2.10 The Player Queen, 2.43 Geonice, 3.13 Wor Verge.

PUNCHESTOWN: 11.55 Top Bandit, 12.25 Macs Charm, 12.55 Auckland, 1.25 Party Central, 2.00 Envoi Allen, 2.35 Ferny Hollow, 3.05 Recite A Prayer, 3.35 Keepfaithinme.

DOUBLE: Allmankind and Balco Coastal.