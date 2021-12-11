Sunday Tips

Nick Robson makes Papa Tango Charly his best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Papa Tango Charly can continue his progression in the Secret Garden Restaurant Pooley Bridge Handicap Chase at Carlisle.

Trainer Jonjo O'Neill sends plenty up to the Cumbrian venue, a course at which he enjoyed plenty of success as a jockey also, and Papa Tango Charly has already won at the track this season.

While he may have been a beaten short-priced favourite at Warwick on his return to action in May, he made no mistake next time out at Worcester.

Those efforts came over hurdles, but he made a seamless transition to fences when sent to Carlisle in October.

It probably should not have been a surprise given he came from the pointing fields, but the way he dispatched a useful rival without coming off the bridle bodes well.

He has been given a 10lb rise as he made his debut off his hurdles mark, but that experience will stand him in good stead so he is entitled to be even better for it.

Bass Rock ran a career-best last time out in a valuable race at Haydock and can gain compensation in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle.

Trained by Sandy Thomson, it was his first effort over three miles and he travelled into contention like a horse way above his current mark, but there were two better handicapped in Dans Le Vent and Riggs.

There is certainly no disgrace in losing to those two and off only a 2lb higher mark, and arguably down in grade a little, Bass Rock should be the one to beat.

He is still lightly raced having only had eight runs under Rules and as that was his first run over three miles and they now know he gets the trip, he can be ridden a little differently.

Lucinda Russell is enjoying a very fruitful period and her Speak Of The Devil can get back to winning ways in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old failed to see out the three-and-a-half-mile trip at Haydock last time out, and it was also a good race.

Back down in trip and back to a course he has run well at in the past, he looks sure to go well.

Brompton Park catches the eye in the Blackwell Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Stuart Crawford is a master in these types of races when he sends one over and the fact he has booked former champion jockey Brian Hughes suggests he expects a big run from the five-year-old.

Dan Skelton enjoys a good strike-rate at Southwell and his Horizon D'Ainay looks a likely type in the Star Sports Bet Owners Club Guarantee Maiden Hurdle.

The four-year-old finished a fair second on her hurdling debut behind a nice type at Market Rasen.

That experience will have been needed and of those to have run, she brings the best form.

Cup Of Coffee beat a smart rival on her most recent outing and can deny Peltwell a seventh successive win in the starsports.bet Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Peltwell only scrambled home last time out so the handicapper may have finally collared her, while Cup Of Coffee looks to be improving quickly.

SELECTIONS

CARLISLE: 12.00 Roxanya, 12.30 Millarville, 1.05 Best Trition, 1.40 PAPA TANGO CHARLY (NAP), 2.10 Bass Rock, 2.40 Speak Of The Devil, 3.10 Brompton Park.

SOUTHWELL: 12.15 Mozzaro, 12.45 Armattiekan, 1.20 Imperial B G, 1.55 Horizon D'Ainay, 2.25 Cup Of Coffee, 2.55 Hob House, 3.25 Foillan.

DOUBLE: Papa Tango Charly and Bass Rock